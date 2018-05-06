Love Letters “The Tony Alva Story” Special VIP Preview Screening

After more than six months of hard labor, the almost-finished Love Letters “The Tony Alva Story” was revealed in a special screening on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at AMC Orange 30 in Orange, California. It was an invite only preview hosted by Vans for a few of TA’s friends and family. If this preview was any indication of what’s to come, it’s going to be an epic episode of the Love Letters. Stay tuned for the final version coming soon. In the meantime, you can watch previous episodes of the Love Letters at https://www.vans.com/article_detail/grosso-loveletters-season-8.html

We asked a few of those in attendance to describe Tony Alva’s impact on skateboarding, and here’s what they had to say, starting with MadDog himself, followed by Steve Van Doren’s introduction to the film with Buddy Nichols, Tony Alva and Jeff Grosso.

Filming by Dan Levy

Craig Freebairn, Kevin Marks, Pelle, Ted Terrebonne, Kristy Van Doren, Chris Dangaard, Caroline Smile, Ian Smile, Jeff Ho, Joaquin Sahagun, Cholo, and Usen Gusman. Photo by Dan Levy

Buddy Nichols, Kevin Marks, Tony Alva. Photo by Dan Levy

Tony Alva and Jeff Ho. Photo by Dan Levy

Craig Freebairn, Jeff Ho, Tony Alva, Usen Gusman. Photo by Dan Levy

Craig Freebairn, Usen Gusman and Jeff Ho. Photo by Ted Terrebonne

Tony Alva. Photo by Ted Terrebonne

Dennis Martinez. Photo by Ted Terrebonne

Pete Zehnder and Tony Alva. Photo by Ted Terrebonne

Steve Van Doren and Paul Van Doren. Photo by Ted Terrebonne

Steve Van Doren and Rick Blackhart. Photo by Ted Terrebonne

Paul Van Doren, Steve Van Doren, Buddy Nichols, Rick Charnoski, Tony Alva. Photo by Ted Terrebonne

John Lucero, MRZ, Lance Mountain, Marty Jimenez. Photo by Ted Terrebonne

Christian Hosoi. Photo by Ted Terrebonne

Wynn Miller. Photo by Ted Terrebonne

Tony Alva and Christian White. Photo by Ted Terrebonne

Pete Zehnder, Arab, Todd Harder, Tony Alva. Photo by Ted Terrebonne