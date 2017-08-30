Lords of Seatown 2017 Contest & Fundraiser

Another fun and successful Lords of Seatown skate contest went down at Marginal Way, August 27th, 2017, at Marginal Way in Seattle, and we raised $4,208 for the park to make the five year grand total just over $20K! Thanks to Marginal Way, Lib Tech, 10 Barrel Brewing, Diecutstickers.com, Coal, Sausage, Grindline, Skate TV 253, Black Market, Alive & Well, Dirty Bearings, EM Socks, Thirty Fifth Ave, MSC Printhouse, AIM Medical, Quincy Quigg, Terry Parker, Micah, Pete, Todd, Marshall and everyone who came out!
-Words by Krush Kulesza
Lords of Seatown Results 2017:
Pro:
1 – Phil Hansen – $1500
2 – Zion O’Friel – $1000
3 – Jesse Lindloff – $500
4 – Greg DeHart – $400
5 – Chad Fenlon – $300
6 – Keenan Witte – $200
Ams:
1 – Nygel Mayfield
2 – Oliver Kipnis
3 – Keala Cole
Groms:
1 – Quintin Levillle
2 – Caden Smith
3 – Mason Bucknel
Gramps:
1 – Metal Mark
2 – Kimo Cole
3 – Brian Malkemes
Grrrls:
1 – Avery Snavely
2 – Annabella Polizzi
Photos by Olga Aguilar
