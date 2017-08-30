Lords of Seatown 2017 Contest & Fundraiser

Another fun and successful Lords of Seatown skate contest went down at Marginal Way, August 27th, 2017, at Marginal Way in Seattle, and we raised $4,208 for the park to make the five year grand total just over $20K! Thanks to Marginal Way, Lib Tech, 10 Barrel Brewing, Diecutstickers.com, Coal, Sausage, Grindline, Skate TV 253, Black Market, Alive & Well, Dirty Bearings, EM Socks, Thirty Fifth Ave, MSC Printhouse, AIM Medical, Quincy Quigg, Terry Parker, Micah, Pete, Todd, Marshall and everyone who came out!

-Words by Krush Kulesza

Lords of Seatown Results 2017:

Pro:

1 – Phil Hansen – $1500

2 – Zion O’Friel – $1000

3 – Jesse Lindloff – $500

4 – Greg DeHart – $400

5 – Chad Fenlon – $300

6 – Keenan Witte – $200

Ams: 

1 – Nygel Mayfield

2 – Oliver Kipnis

3 – Keala Cole

Groms:

1 – Quintin Levillle

2 – Caden Smith

3 – Mason Bucknel

Gramps:

1 – Metal Mark

2 – Kimo Cole

3 – Brian Malkemes

Grrrls:

1 – Avery Snavely

2 – Annabella Polizzi

 

Photos by Olga Aguilar

 

© 2017 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.