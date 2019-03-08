Life Rolls On Get On Board 2019 Tour Dates

WELCOME TO THE 2019 GET ON BOARD TOUR! Life Rolls On events are always FREE and open to adaptive athletes of all ages and abilities. For event information, please click on any of the 12 links below. We can’t wait to see YOU!

Skate Atlanta GA | April 27

Surf Santa Monica CA | June 1

Skate Venice Beach CA | July 13

Surf Port Aransas TX | July 20

Surf Rockaway NY | July 27

Surf Wildwood NJ | Aug 4

Surf Virginia Beach VA | Aug 10

Surf Jacksonville Beach FL | Aug 10

Surf Carolina Beach NC | Aug 11

Surf Martinique Beach NS | Aug 17

Surf Huntington Beach CA | Aug 24

Surf La Jolla Shores CA | Sept 22

Night By The Ocean Gala | Oct 5

Get On Board events have always, and will always, be FREE, regardless ofage or income. Could YOU help make these events possible? Truly, every dollar counts.  

Donate to Life Rolls On

Founded by world champion quadriplegic surfer Jesse Billauer, Life Rolls On is dedicated to improving the quality of life for young people affected by spinal cord injury. Believing that adaptive surfing and skating could inspire infinite possibilities beyond paralysis, Life Rolls On began as a splash into the unknown on September 11, 2001; achieved 501c3 nonprofit status in 2002; and now touches the lives of hundreds of thousands.

Information

Written by March 8, 2019Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2019 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

%d bloggers like this: