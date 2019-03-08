Life Rolls On Get On Board 2019 Tour Dates

WELCOME TO THE 2019 GET ON BOARD TOUR! Life Rolls On events are always FREE and open to adaptive athletes of all ages and abilities. For event information, please click on any of the 12 links below. We can’t wait to see YOU!
Skate Venice Beach CA | July 13
Surf Port Aransas TX | July 20
Surf Virginia Beach VA | Aug 10
Surf Jacksonville Beach FL | Aug 10
Surf Carolina Beach NC | Aug 11
Surf Martinique Beach NS | Aug 17
Surf Huntington Beach CA | Aug 24
Surf La Jolla Shores CA | Sept 22
Night By The Ocean Gala | Oct 5
Get On Board events have always, and will always, be FREE, regardless ofage or income. Could YOU help make these events possible? Truly, every dollar counts.
Founded by world champion quadriplegic surfer Jesse Billauer, Life Rolls On is dedicated to improving the quality of life for young people affected by spinal cord injury. Believing that adaptive surfing and skating could inspire infinite possibilities beyond paralysis, Life Rolls On began as a splash into the unknown on September 11, 2001; achieved 501c3 nonprofit status in 2002; and now touches the lives of hundreds of thousands.
