Life Rolls On Get On Board 2019 Tour Dates

WELCOME TO THE 2019 GET ON BOARD TOUR! Life Rolls On events are always FREE and open to adaptive athletes of all ages and abilities. For event information, please click on any of the 12 links below. We can’t wait to see YOU!

Skate Atlanta GA | April 27

Surf Santa Monica CA | June 1

Skate Venice Beach CA | July 13

Surf Port Aransas TX | July 20

Surf Rockaway NY | July 27

Surf Wildwood NJ | Aug 4

Surf Virginia Beach VA | Aug 10

Surf Jacksonville Beach FL | Aug 10

Surf Carolina Beach NC | Aug 11

Surf Martinique Beach NS | Aug 17

Surf Huntington Beach CA | Aug 24

Surf La Jolla Shores CA | Sept 22

Night By The Ocean Gala | Oct 5

Get On Board events have always, and will always, be FREE, regardless ofage or income. Could YOU help make these events possible? Truly, every dollar counts.

Donate to Life Rolls On

Founded by world champion quadriplegic surfer Jesse Billauer, Life Rolls On is dedicated to improving the quality of life for young people affected by spinal cord injury. Believing that adaptive surfing and skating could inspire infinite possibilities beyond paralysis, Life Rolls On began as a splash into the unknown on September 11, 2001; achieved 501c3 nonprofit status in 2002; and now touches the lives of hundreds of thousands.