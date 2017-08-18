It’s time for the Let’s Go Skate! tour part 3. Skate with the Powell Peralta team pros Charlie Blair, Brad McClain, Ben Hatchell, Scott Decenzo, Eddie ‘Mighty’ Moreno, and ams Landon Belcher, Hollywood Martinez, Brodie Penrod, Micaiah Furukawa, and Gavin Bottger. Check the schedule below and follow the tour on Instagram. #LetsGoSkate3

August 19th Boise, ID

August 20th Jerome, ID

Augsut 21st Hailey, ID

August 23rd Idaho Falls, ID

August 24th Layton, UT

August 25th Salt Lake City, UT

August 27th St George, UT

THESE SHOPS WILL BE HOSTING A POWELL PERALTA DEMO:

Classic Skate Shop

Address: 241 Plumb Lane, Reno, NV 89502

Kore North

Address: 2483 E. Fairview Ave. STE 110 Meridian, ID 83642

Zumiez

Address 1485 Pole Line Rd E #103, Twin Falls, ID 83301

Board Bin

Address 180 4th St E, Ketchum, ID 83340

Deckadentceskateboards

Address 326 W Center St, Pocatello, ID 83204

Board of Provo

Address 465 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84601

BC Surf & Sport

Address 10450 State St, #2408 Sandy, UT 84070

Lip Trix Boardshop

Address 105 N 500 E, St George, UT 84770

THE POWELL PERALTA TEAM BE STOPPING BY THESE SHOPS ALONG THE ROUTE:

Board Room Skateshop

Address: 2727 W. State St Boise, ID 83702

Prestige Skateshop

Address: 106 S 11th St Boise, ID 83702

Blindside

Address 721 Main St, Layton, UT 84041

Salty Peaks Snowboard Shop

Address 3055 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109

Milosport

Address 3119 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109

For more info go to: http://powell-peralta.com/