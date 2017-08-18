It’s time for the Let’s Go Skate! tour part 3. Skate with the Powell Peralta team pros Charlie Blair, Brad McClain, Ben Hatchell, Scott Decenzo, Eddie ‘Mighty’ Moreno, and ams Landon Belcher, Hollywood Martinez, Brodie Penrod, Micaiah Furukawa, and Gavin Bottger. Check the schedule below and follow the tour on Instagram. #LetsGoSkate3
August 19th Boise, ID
August 20th Jerome, ID
Augsut 21st Hailey, ID
August 23rd Idaho Falls, ID
August 24th Layton, UT
August 25th Salt Lake City, UT
August 27th St George, UT
THESE SHOPS WILL BE HOSTING A POWELL PERALTA DEMO:
Classic Skate Shop
Address: 241 Plumb Lane, Reno, NV 89502
Kore North
Address: 2483 E. Fairview Ave. STE 110 Meridian, ID 83642
Zumiez
Address 1485 Pole Line Rd E #103, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Board Bin
Address 180 4th St E, Ketchum, ID 83340
Deckadentceskateboards
Address 326 W Center St, Pocatello, ID 83204
Board of Provo
Address 465 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84601
BC Surf & Sport
Address 10450 State St, #2408 Sandy, UT 84070
Lip Trix Boardshop
Address 105 N 500 E, St George, UT 84770
THE POWELL PERALTA TEAM BE STOPPING BY THESE SHOPS ALONG THE ROUTE:
Board Room Skateshop
Address: 2727 W. State St Boise, ID 83702
Prestige Skateshop
Address: 106 S 11th St Boise, ID 83702
Blindside
Address 721 Main St, Layton, UT 84041
Salty Peaks Snowboard Shop
Address 3055 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Milosport
Address 3119 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109
For more info go to: http://powell-peralta.com/
