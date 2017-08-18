Let’s Go Skate!

It’s time for the Let’s Go Skate! tour part 3. Skate with the Powell Peralta team pros Charlie Blair, Brad McClain, Ben Hatchell, Scott Decenzo, Eddie ‘Mighty’ Moreno, and ams Landon Belcher, Hollywood Martinez, Brodie Penrod, Micaiah Furukawa, and Gavin Bottger. Check the schedule below and follow the tour on Instagram. #LetsGoSkate3

August 19th Boise, ID

August 20th Jerome, ID

Augsut 21st Hailey, ID

August 23rd Idaho Falls, ID

August 24th Layton, UT

August 25th Salt Lake City, UT

August 27th St George, UT

 

THESE SHOPS WILL BE HOSTING A POWELL PERALTA DEMO:

Classic Skate Shop
Address: 241 Plumb Lane, Reno, NV 89502

Kore North
Address: 2483 E. Fairview Ave. STE 110 Meridian, ID 83642

Zumiez
Address 1485 Pole Line Rd E #103, Twin Falls, ID 83301

Board Bin
Address 180 4th St E, Ketchum, ID 83340

Deckadentceskateboards
Address 326 W Center St, Pocatello, ID 83204

Board of Provo
Address 465 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84601

BC Surf & Sport
Address 10450 State St, #2408 Sandy, UT 84070

Lip Trix Boardshop
Address 105 N 500 E, St George, UT 84770

THE POWELL PERALTA TEAM BE STOPPING BY THESE SHOPS ALONG THE ROUTE:

Board Room Skateshop
Address: 2727 W. State St Boise, ID 83702

Prestige Skateshop
Address: 106 S 11th St Boise, ID 83702

Blindside
Address 721 Main St, Layton, UT 84041

Salty Peaks Snowboard Shop
Address 3055 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109

Milosport
Address 3119 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109

For more info go to: http://powell-peralta.com/

