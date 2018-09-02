“Krackatoa” Skateboarding Film by Thomas Bento from Lisbon, Portugal

Krackatoa is a skateboarding film made by Thomas Bento, made by many and, in this case, for everyone. It’s a pure Portuguese skateboarding film in every way. Bento said, “I’m glad I can share this with more people and I hope it conveys what in this case is the true feeling of skateboarding.” Bento lives in Lisbon, Portugal, and has been filming with many skaters for the past two to three years to make this film. Bento explains, “This is a movie I made with no concept in particular other then enjoying, skating and filming along the way. I want nothing more than to show the world the greatness of Portugal as a place to skate and how we enjoy skating in this country and around. Check out the video and, if you enjoy it, I would be most grateful if you share it. Cheers!”

