“Krackatoa” Skateboarding Film by Thomas Bento from Lisbon, Portugal

Krackatoa is a skateboarding film made by Thomas Bento, made by many and, in this case, for everyone. It’s a pure Portuguese skateboarding film in every way. Bento said, “I’m glad I can share this with more people and I hope it conveys what in this case is the true feeling of skateboarding.” Bento lives in Lisbon, Portugal, and has been filming with many skaters for the past two to three years to make this film. Bento explains, “This is a movie I made with no concept in particular other then enjoying, skating and filming along the way. I want nothing more than to show the world the greatness of Portugal as a place to skate and how we enjoy skating in this country and around. Check out the video and, if you enjoy it, I would be most grateful if you share it. Cheers!”
Music credits…
Song
Saturn’s Storm
Artist
Vaee Solis
Album
Adversarial Light
Licensed to YouTube by
TuneCore (on behalf of Ring Leader)
Song
Sun Goes Down
Artist
Blasted Mechanism
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Mercury), and 2 Music Rights Societies
Song
Artist
Carlos Do Carmo
Album
Fado – Portugal
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Air mail music); SODRAC, and 3 Music Rights Societies
Song
Artist
Systemik Viølence
Album
Fuck As Punk
Licensed to YouTube by
RouteNote (on behalf of RAW’N’ROLL Rex)
Song
Cosmocrat
Artist
Vaee Solis
Album
Adversarial Light
Licensed to YouTube by
TuneCore (on behalf of Ring Leader)
Post a reply