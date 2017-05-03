Kona Skatepark Celebrates 40 Years!

Kona Skatepark, the oldest privately-owned skatepark in the world celebrates 40 Years with a week-long event, June 21-25, 2017 and Juice Magazine would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to the Ramos family for their perseverance and dedication to the core. Thanks to Marty Ramos, the entire Ramos family and the Jacksonville skateboarding community for keeping it going all these years, and cheers to 40 more!

To celebrate, Kona Skatepark and the city of Jacksonville are throwing a massive 40th Anniversary Festival. The Kona 40th Anniversary Festival will be a celebration of the Jacksonville, Florida, skateboarding culture, featuring a blend of music, art, culture, and a ton of skateboarding. Come join the party with some of the giants of skateboarding: Tony “TA” Alva, Christian Hosoi, David Hackett, Steve Olson and Dave Duncan, along with special guest Steve Van Doren of Vans Shoes.

The event will host a Bowl Riders Cup Pool Contest, Banked Slalom Racing, Tombstone Jam, and best trick contests, and will feature live music from bands such as Firewater Tent Revival, McRad and Guttermouth.

Kona’s owner, Martin Ramos III’s family purchased Kona Skatepark in 1979 and since then the Ramos Family have been recognized in Florida’s Skateboard Hall of Fame in 2002, as pioneers of skateparks in the USA. Kona has also been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the Longest Surviving Skatepark in the world, having survived three economic recessions and all the ups and downs of the skate industry.

Mark your calendars. It’s time for a road trip!

A few words of tribute….

“East Coast Heritage… Kona… Don’t cha know ya… They just don’t last like that… When it was built, they came… 40 years later, still standing... and being ripped… Kona Skatepark… East Coast Pride… And now… The Standing Ovation!” – STEVE OLSON

"I can't wait to rip, tear and slash at Kona Skatepark's 40th Anniversary along with Alva, Olson and Hosoi. It will be one of the sickest sessions to go down in skateboarding history! Bring It!!! – DAVID HACKETT

Kona Skate Park

40th Anniversary Festival

June 21-25, 2017

Tentative Schedule of Events:

Wednesday June 21st

Go Skate Hemming – Downtown Jacksonville

Featuring Vans Shoes founder, Steve Van Doren and skateboarding legends: Tony Alva, Christian Hosoi, David Hackett, Steve Olson, Dave Duncan

Thursday June 22nd

Bowl Riders Cup

Open Qualifiers 10am-5pm

Vans Welcome BBQ 6-8pm FREE to Competitors, Family & Friends

Bands-Firewater Tent Revival 7-9pm

Friday June 23rd

Banked Slalom Racing 11am-1pm Hosted by Dave Hackett, Steve Olson, Tony Alva

Bands on Skate Stage 2-5pm

Bowl Riders Masters Finals 6-7pm

Legends Pool Event 7-8pm

Tombstone Jam 8-9pm

Awards 9pm

Bands – McRad 9:15-11pm

Saturday June 24th

Park Slalom Racing 11am – 2pm

FL Skateboard Hall of Fame 2-5pm

Bowlriders Cup Finals 6-9pm

Awards 9pm

Bands-Guttermouth / JFA 9:15-11pm

Sunday June 25th - Family Day!

First 300 people skate FREE with canned food donation

– To benefit the Food Bank Downtown

All Ages Sk8 Events

– Street best trick, Snake Run Racing, Mini-Ramp Jam, etc.

I heart Radio lineup 2pm

Check out footage from just a few of the Kona contests over the years.

Florida Bowl Riders Cup 2015

Tony Alva 1977

Kona’s 30th Birthday

Christian Hosoi 2008

Kona Skatepark 1984

2016 Florida Vert Series

Some early Kona footage from 1977.

Drone footage

Ride Channel Spots: Kona Skatepark