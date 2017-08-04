Kona Skatepark: 40 Years of Gnar Celebration in Jacksonville, Florida

For the last 40 years, Kona Skatepark in Jacksonville, Florida, has remained a lighthouse for generations of skateboarders to test their mettle on its legendary concrete terrain. Kona stands alone in its status as the oldest, privately owned, skatepark in North America, making it a historical landmark for skateboarding and also an American treasure. The ironically titled tombstone that sits dead center in the park stands tall as a reminder of the enormous amounts of blood and sweat, poured over a timeline of progression over the last four decades of skateboarding.
Since 1977, skateboarding has constantly challenged all possibilities and Kona has remained a veritable proving ground for the most famous and infamous names in skateboarding to showcase their skills. The Ramos family has weathered many a storm over the years and their unwavering passion and dedication to keeping skateboarding alive is inspirational and unequivocally appreciated by those who show up to ride on a daily basis.
The 40 year celebration of this magical concrete wonderland was nothing short of astonishing. A major tip of the hat to the Ramos family for keeping skateboarding alive and well on the Right Coast for the last four decades and a raise of the glass to many more decades of ripping to come. Thank you to the City of Jacksonville for all of the superb hospitality and much love to all of our skateboard family and friends for an unparalleled weekend of non-stop fun.
Words, photos and filming by Dan Levy Editing by David Kelly
Kona rolled out the red carpet to commemorate its birthday with skate legends, bands, BBQ and skate contests June 22-26th! Congrats Kona! Visit Jax. Skate Jax. See for yourself…
Kona Skatepark, the oldest privately-owned skatepark in the world celebrates 40 Years with a week-long event, June 21-25, 2017 and Juice Magazine would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to the Ramos family for their perseverance and dedication to the core. Thanks to Marty Ramos, the entire Ramos family and the Jacksonville skateboarding community for keeping it going all these years, and cheers to 40 more!
To celebrate, Kona Skatepark and the city of Jacksonville threw a massive 40th Anniversary Festival. The Kona 40th Anniversary Festival was a celebration of the Jacksonville, Florida, skateboarding culture, featuring a blend of music, art, culture, and a ton of skateboarding, along with some of the giants of skateboarding: Tony “TA” Alva, Christian Hosoi, David Hackett, Steve Olson and Dave Duncan, along with special guest Steve Van Doren of Vans Shoes.
The event hosted a Bowl Riders Cup Pool Contest, Banked Slalom Racing, Tombstone Jam, and best trick contests, and featured live music from bands such as Firewater Tent Revival, McRad and Guttermouth.
Kona’s owner, Martin Ramos III’s family purchased Kona Skatepark in 1979 and since then, the Ramos Family has been recognized in Florida’s Skateboard Hall of Fame in 2002, as pioneers of skateparks in the USA. Kona has also been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the Longest Surviving Skatepark in the world, having survived three economic recessions and all the ups and downs of the skate industry.
A few words of tribute....
"It's a classic, old dinosaur that's still not extinct." – TONY ALVA
“East Coast Heritage… Kona… Don’t cha know ya… They just don’t last like that… When it was built, they came… 40 years later, still standing... and being ripped… Kona Skatepark… East Coast Pride… And now… The Standing Ovation!” – STEVE OLSON
"I can't wait to rip, tear and slash at Kona Skatepark's 40th Anniversary along with Alva, Olson and Hosoi. It will be one of the sickest sessions to go down in skateboarding history! Bring It!!! – DAVID HACKETT
Kona Skate Park
40th Anniversary Festival
June 21-25, 2017
Check out footage from just a few of the Kona contests over the years.
Florida Bowl Riders Cup 2015
Tony Alva 1977
Kona’s 30th Birthday
Christian Hosoi 2008
Kona Skatepark 1984
2016 Florida Vert Series
Some early Kona footage from 1977.
Drone footage
Ride Channel Spots: Kona Skatepark
For more information about Kona Skatepark, please visit: http://www.konaskatepark.com/
