Kona Skatepark: 40 Years of Gnar Celebration in Jacksonville, Florida

For the last 40 years, Kona Skatepark in Jacksonville, Florida, has remained a lighthouse for generations of skateboarders to test their mettle on its legendary concrete terrain. Kona stands alone in its status as the oldest, privately owned, skatepark in North America, making it a historical landmark for skateboarding and also an American treasure. The ironically titled tombstone that sits dead center in the park stands tall as a reminder of the enormous amounts of blood and sweat, poured over a timeline of progression over the last four decades of skateboarding.

Since 1977, skateboarding has constantly challenged all possibilities and Kona has remained a veritable proving ground for the most famous and infamous names in skateboarding to showcase their skills. The Ramos family has weathered many a storm over the years and their unwavering passion and dedication to keeping skateboarding alive is inspirational and unequivocally appreciated by those who show up to ride on a daily basis.

The 40 year celebration of this magical concrete wonderland was nothing short of astonishing. A major tip of the hat to the Ramos family for keeping skateboarding alive and well on the Right Coast for the last four decades and a raise of the glass to many more decades of ripping to come. Thank you to the City of Jacksonville for all of the superb hospitality and much love to all of our skateboard family and friends for an unparalleled weekend of non-stop fun.

Words, photos and filming by Dan Levy Editing by David Kelly

Live feed from the bowl comp…

Live feed from Guttermouth show…

Live feed from Tombstone contest…

Kona rolled out the red carpet to commemorate its birthday with skate legends, bands, BBQ and skate contests June 22-26th! Congrats Kona! Visit Jax. Skate Jax. See for yourself…

Kona Skatepark 40 Years Deep. Photo by Dan Levy Kona Skatepark 40 Years Deep. Photo by Dan Levy

Kona Skatepark since 1977. Photo by Dan Levy Kona Skatepark since 1977. Photo by Dan Levy

Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy

Mike McGill. Photo by Dan Levy Mike McGill. Photo by Dan Levy

Dan Sparagna. Photo by Dan Levy Dan Sparagna. Photo by Dan Levy

Daniel Cuervo. Photo by Dan Levy Daniel Cuervo. Photo by Dan Levy

Mike McGill. Photo by Dan Levy Mike McGill. Photo by Dan Levy

Tony Alva. Photo by Dan Levy Tony Alva. Photo by Dan Levy

Jimmy “The Greek” Marcus. Photo by Dan Levy Jimmy “The Greek” Marcus. Photo by Dan Levy

Shannon Smith. Photo by Dan Levy Shannon Smith. Photo by Dan Levy

Firewater Tent Revival. Photo by Dan Levy Firewater Tent Revival. Photo by Dan Levy

Mark “Otis” Smith, Jeff “Load” Stephenson and Shannon Smith. Photo by Dan Levy Mark “Otis” Smith, Jeff “Load” Stephenson and Shannon Smith. Photo by Dan Levy

Grace Marhoeffer. Photo by Dan Levy Grace Marhoeffer. Photo by Dan Levy

Jordan Santana. Photo by Dan Levy Jordan Santana. Photo by Dan Levy

Grace Marhoffer. Photo Dan Levy Grace Marhoffer. Photo Dan Levy

Autumn Tust. Photo Dan Levy Autumn Tust. Photo Dan Levy

Jack Winburn. Photo by Dan Levy Jack Winburn. Photo by Dan Levy

Rodney Mead. Photo by Dan Levy Rodney Mead. Photo by Dan Levy

Donnie Griffin. Photo by Dan Levy Donnie Griffin. Photo by Dan Levy

Jimmy “The Greek” Marcus. Photo by Dan Levy Jimmy “The Greek” Marcus. Photo by Dan Levy

Darren Navarrette. Photo by Dan Levy Darren Navarrette. Photo by Dan Levy

Jimmy “The Greek” Marcus. Photo by Dan Levy Jimmy “The Greek” Marcus. Photo by Dan Levy

Mike McGill. Photo by Dan Levy Mike McGill. Photo by Dan Levy

Tony Alva. Photo by Dan Levy Tony Alva. Photo by Dan Levy

Christian Hosoi & Marty Ramos and his daughter, Cassidy Ramos, and Steve Van Doren of Vans. Photo by Dan Levy Christian Hosoi & Marty Ramos and his daughter, Cassidy Ramos, and Steve Van Doren of Vans. Photo by Dan Levy

Marty Ramos, Christian Hosoi, Cassidy Ramos and Steve Van Doren with Navs photo bomb. Photo by Dan Levy Marty Ramos, Christian Hosoi, Cassidy Ramos and Steve Van Doren with Navs photo bomb. Photo by Dan Levy

Liam Pace. Photo by Dan Levy Liam Pace. Photo by Dan Levy

Jake Wooten. Photo by Dan Levy Jake Wooten. Photo by Dan Levy

Jimmy “The Greek” Marcus. Photo by Dan Levy Jimmy “The Greek” Marcus. Photo by Dan Levy

Eli Reams. Photo by Dan Levy Eli Reams. Photo by Dan Levy

Gabe Dale. Photo Dan Levy Gabe Dale. Photo Dan Levy

Tony Alva, Steve Van Doren, Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy Tony Alva, Steve Van Doren, Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy

Ronnie O’Neal. Photo by Dan Levy Ronnie O’Neal. Photo by Dan Levy

Audrey Indigo Smith. Photo by Dan Levy Audrey Indigo Smith. Photo by Dan Levy

Autumn Tust. Photo Dan Levy Autumn Tust. Photo Dan Levy

Jordan Santana. Photo by Dan Levy Jordan Santana. Photo by Dan Levy

Buck Smith. Photo Dan Levy Buck Smith. Photo Dan Levy

Todd Johnson. Photo by Dan Levy Todd Johnson. Photo by Dan Levy

Jimmy “The Greek” Marcus. Photo by Dan Levy Jimmy “The Greek” Marcus. Photo by Dan Levy

Rodney Mead. Photo by Dan Levy Rodney Mead. Photo by Dan Levy

Todd Johnson. Photo by Dan Levy Todd Johnson. Photo by Dan Levy

Tony Alva. Photo by Dan Levy Tony Alva. Photo by Dan Levy

Todd Johnson. Photo by Dan Levy Todd Johnson. Photo by Dan Levy

Donnie Griffin. Photo by Dan Levy Donnie Griffin. Photo by Dan Levy

Jimmy “The Greek” Marcus. Photo by Dan Levy Jimmy “The Greek” Marcus. Photo by Dan Levy

Darren Navarrette. Photo by Dan Levy Darren Navarrette. Photo by Dan Levy

Tony Alva. Photo by Dan Levy Tony Alva. Photo by Dan Levy

Cassidy Ramos and Ronnie Griffin. Photo by Dan Levy Cassidy Ramos and Ronnie Griffin. Photo by Dan Levy

Jake Wooten. Photo by Dan Levy Jake Wooten. Photo by Dan Levy

McRad. Photo by Dan Levy McRad. Photo by Dan Levy

Jake Wooten. Photo by Dan Levy Jake Wooten. Photo by Dan Levy

Snake run racers! Photo Dan Levy Snake run racers! Photo Dan Levy

Buck Smith. Photo by Dan Levy Buck Smith. Photo by Dan Levy

Lenny Byrd. Photo by Dan Levy Lenny Byrd. Photo by Dan Levy

David Hackett. Photo by Dan Levy David Hackett. Photo by Dan Levy

David Hackett, Lenny Byrd, Steve Olson. Photo Dan Levy David Hackett, Lenny Byrd, Steve Olson. Photo Dan Levy

Buck Smith. Photo by Dan Levy Buck Smith. Photo by Dan Levy

Paul Schmitt. Photo by Dan Levy Paul Schmitt. Photo by Dan Levy

Buck Smith. Photo by Dan Levy Buck Smith. Photo by Dan Levy

Buck Smith, Will Fogel, Ethan White, Dave Duncan, Spencer Steelman and David Hackett. Photo by Dan Levy Buck Smith, Will Fogel, Ethan White, Dave Duncan, Spencer Steelman and David Hackett. Photo by Dan Levy

Buck Smith and Steve Olson. Photo by Dan Levy Buck Smith and Steve Olson. Photo by Dan Levy

Ethan White, Cassidy Ramos, David Hackett, Bill Danforth, Will Fogel, Spencer Steelman, Steve Olson and Dave Duncan. Photo by Dan Levy Ethan White, Cassidy Ramos, David Hackett, Bill Danforth, Will Fogel, Spencer Steelman, Steve Olson and Dave Duncan. Photo by Dan Levy

Collin Graham. Photo by Dan Levy Collin Graham. Photo by Dan Levy

Thanks to all the sponsors. Photo by Dan Levy Thanks to all the sponsors. Photo by Dan Levy

Shannon Smith, Alisha, Villyn Mae, and Venice. Photo Dan Levy Shannon Smith, Alisha, Villyn Mae, and Venice. Photo Dan Levy

Ivan Rodriguez. Photo by Dan Levy Ivan Rodriguez. Photo by Dan Levy

Kona Skatepark and Museum. Photo by Dan Levy Kona Skatepark and Museum. Photo by Dan Levy

The Kona battlefield. Photo by Dan Levy The Kona battlefield. Photo by Dan Levy

Juice Dan, Alisha, Villyn Mae, Venice, Jay Adams daughter. Juice Dan, Alisha, Villyn Mae, Venice, Jay Adams daughter.

Load and Shannon. Photo by Dan Levy Load and Shannon. Photo by Dan Levy

Collin Graham. Photo by Dan Levy Collin Graham. Photo by Dan Levy

Jake Wooten. Mikee Zion O’Friel, Collin Graham. Photo by Dan Levy Jake Wooten. Mikee Zion O’Friel, Collin Graham. Photo by Dan Levy

Ronnie O’Neal. Photo by Dan Levy Ronnie O’Neal. Photo by Dan Levy

Shannon Smith and Tim Mott. Photo by Dan Levy Shannon Smith and Tim Mott. Photo by Dan Levy

Venice, Villyn Mae, Alisha, and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy Venice, Villyn Mae, Alisha, and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy

Liam Pace. Photo by Dan Levy Liam Pace. Photo by Dan Levy

Dave Duncan, Bill Danforth and Lenny Byrd. Photo by Dan Levy Dave Duncan, Bill Danforth and Lenny Byrd. Photo by Dan Levy

Charlie Martin. Photo by Dan Levy Charlie Martin. Photo by Dan Levy

Mikee Zion O’Friel. Photo by Dan Levy Mikee Zion O’Friel. Photo by Dan Levy

Charlie Martin. Photo by Dan Levy Charlie Martin. Photo by Dan Levy

Dalton Dern. Photo by Dan Levy Dalton Dern. Photo by Dan Levy

Collin Graham. Photo by Dan Levy Collin Graham. Photo by Dan Levy

Dalton Dern. Photo by Dan Levy Dalton Dern. Photo by Dan Levy

Mikee Zion O’Friel, Darren Navarrette and Buck Smith. Photo by Dan Levy Mikee Zion O’Friel, Darren Navarrette and Buck Smith. Photo by Dan Levy

Jack Winburn. Photo by Dan Levy Jack Winburn. Photo by Dan Levy

Jimmy “The Greek” Marcus. Photo by Dan Levy Jimmy “The Greek” Marcus. Photo by Dan Levy

Mikee Zion O’Friel. Photo by Dan Levy Mikee Zion O’Friel. Photo by Dan Levy

Steve Olson, Jimmy Plumer, George Wilson, Ethan White, Alicia and Venice. Photo by Dan Levy Steve Olson, Jimmy Plumer, George Wilson, Ethan White, Alicia and Venice. Photo by Dan Levy

Ivan Rodriguez. Photo by Dan Levy Ivan Rodriguez. Photo by Dan Levy

Tim Johnson and his son, Levi. Photo by Dan Levy Tim Johnson and his son, Levi. Photo by Dan Levy

Charlie Martin. Photo by Dan Levy Charlie Martin. Photo by Dan Levy

Ronnie O’Neal. Photo by Dan Levy Ronnie O’Neal. Photo by Dan Levy

Dalton Dern. Photo by Dan Levy Dalton Dern. Photo by Dan Levy

Ronnie Griffin, Paul Schmitt and Mike McGill and the crew. Photo by Dan Levy Ronnie Griffin, Paul Schmitt and Mike McGill and the crew. Photo by Dan Levy

Nick Wallace. Photo by Dan Levy Nick Wallace. Photo by Dan Levy

Jake Yanko. Photo by Dan Levy Jake Yanko. Photo by Dan Levy

Jake Yanko. Photo by Dan Levy Jake Yanko. Photo by Dan Levy

Nick Wallace. Photo by Dan Levy Nick Wallace. Photo by Dan Levy

Trevor Brice. Photo by Dan Levy Trevor Brice. Photo by Dan Levy

Eli Reams. Photo by Dan Levy Eli Reams. Photo by Dan Levy

Eli Reams. Photo by Dan Levy Eli Reams. Photo by Dan Levy

Jeremiah Bell. Photo by Dan Levy Jeremiah Bell. Photo by Dan Levy

Nick Wallace. Photo by Dan Levy Nick Wallace. Photo by Dan Levy

Schedule of Fun. Photo by Dan Levy Schedule of Fun. Photo by Dan Levy

Skateboarding Heritage Foundation. Photo by Dan Levy Skateboarding Heritage Foundation. Photo by Dan Levy

Tim Mott – Florida Skateboarding Hall of Fame 2017 Inductee. Photo by Dan Levy Tim Mott – Florida Skateboarding Hall of Fame 2017 Inductee. Photo by Dan Levy

George Wilson, Mitch Kaufman, Steve Olson and Jimmy Plumer. Photo by Dan Levy George Wilson, Mitch Kaufman, Steve Olson and Jimmy Plumer. Photo by Dan Levy

Jake Wooten. Photo by Dan Levy Jake Wooten. Photo by Dan Levy

Dalton Dern. Photo by Dan Levy Dalton Dern. Photo by Dan Levy

Charlie Martin. Photo by Dan Levy Charlie Martin. Photo by Dan Levy

Jack Winburn. Photo by Dan Levy Jack Winburn. Photo by Dan Levy

Collin Graham. Photo by Dan Levy Collin Graham. Photo by Dan Levy

Jack Winburn. Photo by Dan Levy Jack Winburn. Photo by Dan Levy

Winners Circle. Photo by Dan Levy Winners Circle. Photo by Dan Levy

Winners Circle. Photo by Dan Levy Winners Circle. Photo by Dan Levy

Winners Circle. Photo by Dan Levy Winners Circle. Photo by Dan Levy

Liam Pace. Photo by Dan Levy Liam Pace. Photo by Dan Levy

Dalton Dern. Photo by Dan Levy Dalton Dern. Photo by Dan Levy

Atlanta Pat. Photo by Dan Levy Atlanta Pat. Photo by Dan Levy

Liam Pace. Photo by Dan Levy Liam Pace. Photo by Dan Levy

Atlanta Pat. Photo by Dan Levy Atlanta Pat. Photo by Dan Levy

Jake Wooten. Photo by Dan Levy Jake Wooten. Photo by Dan Levy

Liam Pace. Photo by Dan Levy Liam Pace. Photo by Dan Levy

Collin Graham. Photo by Dan Levy Collin Graham. Photo by Dan Levy

Mikee Zion O’Friel. Photo by Dan Levy Mikee Zion O’Friel. Photo by Dan Levy

Dalton Dern. Photo by Dan Levy Dalton Dern. Photo by Dan Levy

Mikee Zion O’Friel. Photo by Dan Levy Mikee Zion O’Friel. Photo by Dan Levy

Liam Pace. Photo by Dan Levy Liam Pace. Photo by Dan Levy

Dalton Dern. Photo by Dan Levy Dalton Dern. Photo by Dan Levy

Ronnie O’Neal. Photo by Dan Levy Ronnie O’Neal. Photo by Dan Levy

Jake Wooten. Photo by Dan Levy Jake Wooten. Photo by Dan Levy

Collin Graham. Photo by Dan Levy Collin Graham. Photo by Dan Levy

Ronnie O’Neal. Photo Dan Levy Ronnie O’Neal. Photo Dan Levy

Collin Graham. Photo by Dan Levy Collin Graham. Photo by Dan Levy

Jake Wooten. Photo by Dan Levy Jake Wooten. Photo by Dan Levy

Atlanta Pat. Photo by Dan Levy Atlanta Pat. Photo by Dan Levy

Trevor Brice. Photo by Dan Levy Trevor Brice. Photo by Dan Levy

Rick Morgan. Photo by Dan Levy Rick Morgan. Photo by Dan Levy

Tyler Coffman. Photo by Dan Levy Tyler Coffman. Photo by Dan Levy

Liam Pace. Photo by Dan Levy Liam Pace. Photo by Dan Levy

Tyler Coffman. Photo by Dan Levy Tyler Coffman. Photo by Dan Levy

Trevor Brice. Photo by Dan Levy Trevor Brice. Photo by Dan Levy

Rick Morgan. Photo by Dan Levy Rick Morgan. Photo by Dan Levy

Trevor Brice. Photo by Dan Levy Trevor Brice. Photo by Dan Levy

Guttermouth. Photo by Dan Levy Guttermouth. Photo by Dan Levy

Guttermouth. Photo Dan Levy Guttermouth. Photo Dan Levy

Guttermouth. Photo Dan Levy Guttermouth. Photo Dan Levy

Guttermouth. Photo Dan Levy Guttermouth. Photo Dan Levy

Guttermouth. Photo Dan Levy Guttermouth. Photo Dan Levy

Guttermouth. Photo Dan Levy Guttermouth. Photo Dan Levy

Guttermouth. Photo Dan Levy Guttermouth. Photo Dan Levy

Guttermouth. Photo Dan Levy Guttermouth. Photo Dan Levy

Guttermouth. Photo Dan Levy Guttermouth. Photo Dan Levy

Guttermouth. Photo Dan Levy Guttermouth. Photo Dan Levy

Guttermouth. Photo Dan Levy Guttermouth. Photo Dan Levy

Thank you to Kona Skatepark and all the 40 year celebration sponsors! Photo by Dan Levy Thank you to Kona Skatepark and all the 40 year celebration sponsors! Photo by Dan Levy

Kona Skatepark, the oldest privately-owned skatepark in the world celebrates 40 Years with a week-long event, June 21-25, 2017 and Juice Magazine would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to the Ramos family for their perseverance and dedication to the core. Thanks to Marty Ramos, the entire Ramos family and the Jacksonville skateboarding community for keeping it going all these years, and cheers to 40 more!

To celebrate, Kona Skatepark and the city of Jacksonville threw a massive 40th Anniversary Festival. The Kona 40th Anniversary Festival was a celebration of the Jacksonville, Florida, skateboarding culture, featuring a blend of music, art, culture, and a ton of skateboarding, along with some of the giants of skateboarding: Tony “TA” Alva, Christian Hosoi, David Hackett, Steve Olson and Dave Duncan, along with special guest Steve Van Doren of Vans Shoes.

The event hosted a Bowl Riders Cup Pool Contest, Banked Slalom Racing, Tombstone Jam, and best trick contests, and featured live music from bands such as Firewater Tent Revival, McRad and Guttermouth.

Kona’s owner, Martin Ramos III’s family purchased Kona Skatepark in 1979 and since then, the Ramos Family has been recognized in Florida’s Skateboard Hall of Fame in 2002, as pioneers of skateparks in the USA. Kona has also been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the Longest Surviving Skatepark in the world, having survived three economic recessions and all the ups and downs of the skate industry.

A few words of tribute....

"It's a classic, old dinosaur that's still not extinct." – TONY ALVA

“East Coast Heritage… Kona… Don’t cha know ya… They just don’t last like that… When it was built, they came… 40 years later, still standing... and being ripped… Kona Skatepark… East Coast Pride… And now… The Standing Ovation!” – STEVE OLSON

"I can't wait to rip, tear and slash at Kona Skatepark's 40th Anniversary along with Alva, Olson and Hosoi. It will be one of the sickest sessions to go down in skateboarding history! Bring It!!! – DAVID HACKETT

Kona Skate Park

40th Anniversary Festival

June 21-25, 2017

