Kiko Francisco, Hollywood Martinez and Micaiah Furukawa Talk Flight Deck with Stacy Peralta

From The Orchid Ranch, Kiko Francisco, Hollywood Martinez and Micaiah Furukawa share some thoughts on riding Powell-Peralta #FlightDeckConstruction decks. “Best in the game.” “They don’t get soggy in the pop.” “Makes me go faster and I just want to go higher.” More info here – http://bit.ly/PowellPeraltaFlight

Built in a new production area in our Santa Barbara, California, facility, FLIGHT™ decks are stronger, thinner and lighter than a 7-ply. You’ll get the feel of it in an hour or two and begin to realize you can do things riding a Flight deck that cannot be done on a 7-ply. Flight decks allow you to extend your limits, because they let you ollie higher, flip faster, do tricks more easily, and they don’t break in two like a 7-ply.

FLIGHT™ decks are:

Thinner – as thin as your phone

Lighter than a similar sized 7-ply

Stronger – more than twice as strong in our tail break tests

Longer lasting – The epoxy infused, fiber reinforced structure of the Flight deck is extremely resistant to breaking, and this structure gives Flight decks “everlasting pop” that doesn’t fade as your Flight deck slowly wears.

Ollies higher because of greater rebound and snap.

Team testing suggests that Flight decks will last several times as long as a 7-ply, making them a great value as well as a superior performing skateboard.