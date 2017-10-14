Kiko Francisco, Hollywood Martinez and Micaiah Furukawa Talk Flight Deck with Stacy Peralta

From The Orchid Ranch, Kiko Francisco, Hollywood Martinez and Micaiah Furukawa share some thoughts on riding Powell-Peralta #FlightDeckConstruction decks. “Best in the game.” “They don’t get soggy in the pop.” “Makes me go faster and I just want to go higher.” More info here – http://bit.ly/PowellPeraltaFlight

Built in a new production area in our Santa Barbara, California, facility, FLIGHT™ decks are stronger, thinner and lighter than a 7-ply. You’ll get the feel of it in an hour or two and begin to realize you can do things riding a Flight deck that cannot be done on a 7-ply. Flight decks allow you to extend your limits, because they let you ollie higher, flip faster, do tricks more easily, and they don’t break in two like a 7-ply.

FLIGHT™ decks are:

  • Thinner – as thin as your phone
  • Lighter than a similar sized 7-ply
  • Stronger – more than twice as strong in our tail break tests
  • Longer lasting – The epoxy infused, fiber reinforced structure of the Flight deck is extremely resistant to breaking, and this structure gives Flight decks “everlasting pop” that doesn’t fade as your Flight deck slowly wears.
  • Ollies higher because of greater rebound and snap.

Team testing suggests that Flight decks will last several times as long as a 7-ply, making them a great value as well as a superior performing skateboard.

Information

Written by October 13, 2017Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Newsletter

Subscribe to our free newsletter and stay up-to-date with the latest from JUICE Magazine
* indicates required

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 2017 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.