Kensington Bowl Contest – Shredding In Vancouver Canada

For the sixth time in the park’s seven year history, the bowl at the Kensington Skatepark in Vancouver, BC, Canada, was shredded by a great mix of skaters. With beginners, pros, guys, girls, groms and geezers, it was a true representation of our skate community. Wee and Lisa Wong held it down with snacks, a bbq, refreshments and so much more, and their help is greatly appreciated as always. DJ Layback hooked up the tunes, Clarks AV hooked up the PA, and Supra Distribution, Timebomb Trading, Platform Distribution and Ultimate Distribution hooked up the prizes. The crowd was great, the skating was amazing and the vibe was chill. Couldn’t have asked for a better day.

Words by Stoke Radmore Photo by Olga Aguilar