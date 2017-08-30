Juice Magazine Surf Skate Style Party Event Recap, Photos & Video

The Juice Magazine Surf Skate Style Party at Juice Magazine headquarters on the boardwalk in Venice, California, on Thursday, Aug 24th, 2017, was a celebration of surf, skate, music, art and life, and we want to thank everyone that attended, and all the sponsors, legends, friends and family that helped to make it happen! We had a great time and hope you did too.

This was a party for the new mag, a number of birthdays, and featured Scott Oster signing his Juice Magazine cover, as well as autograph signings by special guests featured in this issue of the mag including: Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Robert Trujillo, Jeff Ho, Brad Bowman, Patti McGee, Laura Thornhill, Bennett Harada, Shota Kubo, Eric Britton, Brandon Cruz, Ray Flores, Solo Scott, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kirra Kehoe, Neil Carver, Michael DeNicola, Jim Gray, Carter Slade, Dennis Martinez and Brian Brannon.

The Juice Party featured a variety of music, Surf Skate Style art and photography, food and drinks, raffles and prizes, skateboarding and autograph signings and the “State of Skate” Skateboard Wall, featuring new and vintage skateboards. The evening included a surprise appearance by Brian Brannon of JFA doing an acoustic set of classic punk rock songs, and a crowd-pleasing musical performance by Jeremy Parker and Masao Miyashiro.

The evening included special VIP Guest Appearances by: Jesse Martinez, Peggy Oki, Micke Alba, Indy Alba, Chloe Trujillo, Ty Trujillo, Dave Duncan, Dan Levy, Terri Craft, Daniel Castillo, Brett Sube, Willy Sions, Jeremy Parker, Masao Miyashiro, Cris Dawson, Kait Miyoran, Mary Prideaux, Violet Mae Miyoran, Lauren Wiley, Libby Knudsen, Vanessa Davey, Victor Blue, Mickey O’Keefe, Arthur Viecco, Paul Schmitt, Andy Howell, Nathan Pratt, Brandon Wong, Hailey Villa, Vern Laird, Joff Drinkwater, Haden Mckenna, Howard Hood, Pat Keiser, Mathew Curran, Lydia Ponce, Abby Deen, Christina Marquez, Sky Willie, Bridget Blitsch, Riot Harper, Alex and Presley, Quinne Daniels, Lil Bear, Nino Ben Amour, Rocket Jo, Ziggy Jo, Denyse Tontz, Ryan, Assof & Shannon Raz, Pammy Brodowski, Kristen Rew, Peter Shu, Barbarita Giselle Acevez, Heidi Lemmon, Michael Brooke, Don Fisher, Tonan Ruiz, Elisabeth Fried, Andy Howell, Ken Hada, Kate Hada, Apollo Hada, Joff Drinkwater, Tommy Calvert, Christine Gau, Andrew Slaughter, Rob Dog Howard, Jason Osorio, Chris Mendez, Buck, Kurt Skelton, Tony, Hillary Flowers, Jonathan Penson, Logan Penson, Steve Moreno, Akira Kinoshita, Joaquin Sahagun, Floyd Reid, Kaycee Smith, Kenny King, Howard Hood, Glen Stallings, Alaric Valentin, Paul Chestnut, Issa Scythe, Dakota Rayfield, Kelley Potter, Kimi Kallman, Vincent Quintanilla, Steve and Laura Jakobsen, Matt Gaudio, Daymond Dodge, Steve Ross, Shelby Rew, Mark Zamudio, Peck, Morena Medina, Endless Hosoi, Classic Hosoi, Christina Renee Bellsnyder, Ray Rae Goldman, Semira Ben Amor, Steve Mayorga, Knuckles, Mary Nelson, Roland Sanchez, Bruno, Oscar and Rita Galan, Jen Wolf, David Wiley, Cavier, Hal Ethridge and many more…

Special Thanks to: Dave Duncan, Libby Knudsen, Vanessa Davey, Christine Gau, Andrew Slaughter, Cris Dawson, Rob Dog Howard, Jason Osorio, Shota Kubo, Ray Flores, Jeremy Parker, Masao Miyashiro, Kait Miyoran, Mary Prideaux, Violet Mae Miyoran, Lauren Wiley and Chris Mendez for putting in time and love to making this such a fun time.

Every wall of Juice Magazine HQ featured art and photography paying tribute to skateboarding, surfing and music, and focused on highlights of Dan Levy’s photography from the pages of Juice Magazine’s 24 years of independent publishing. Artwork included items on permanent display at Juice Magazine HQ by Steve Olson, Jeff Ho, Herbie Fletcher, C.R. Stecyk III, Dan Levy, Wynn Miller, Shepard Fairey, Mathew Curran, John Van Hamersveld, Glen E. Friedman, Brett Hammond, Steve Alba, Norton Wisdom, Doug Smith, VCJ, Mark Oblow, Jay Meer, Seven Adams, Ben Beasley, and Christopher Mendez, as well as surf skate themed artwork created for the show by Jeff Ho, Cris Dawson, Kris Kaliakin and classic photos by Josh “Bagel” Klassman and Lance Dalgart.

The Juice Magazine Covers Archives were on display featuring photography by Glen E. Friedman, Scott Perryman, Rhino, Pat Myers, Bagel, Block, Bryce Kanights, Ted Terrebonne, C. R. Stecyk III, Takuji Masuda, Willy Sions, Micah Shapiro, Michael Burnett, Adam Wright, Dave Hupp, Ivory Serra, Moustache, POD, Steve Sherman, Brady Walsh, Arto Saari, Dan Levy, Bill Sharp, Steve Olson and Arto Saari.

The Juice Magazine “State of Skate” Wall Exhibit featured vintage skateboards from the Juice Magazine Skateboard Archives as well as a contemporary display featuring today’s graphics from the best skateboard companies in the world, including decks by: Powell Peralta, Dogtown Skateboards, Skull Skates, Embassy Skateboards, Wounded Knee Skateboards, Santa Monica Airlines, Metal Skateboards, Black Label Skateboards, Errandboy, Beer City, Z-Flex, Deathbox, Bulldog Skates, Venice Skateboarding Stuff, Dusters California, Carver, SkateSwords, Silly Girl Skateboards, Anaheim Skateboards, Scum Skateboards, Waldo Skateboards and Millennium Skateboards.

Ray Flores, who was featured in the 1978 “Skateboard Kings” documentary was the special guest DJ for the Juice Magazine Surf Skate Style party. As Jay Adams once said, “Ray Flores is an old friend of mine. Ray was born in 1951 in Santa Monica and started skateboarding in 1956 when he was six years old. He shaped his own skateboards through the early ‘60s and entered his first contest at Santa Monica Civic in 1964 and ended up getting on the C&D team. After that he got on the original Dewey Weber team. The following year, he entered the Pacific Palisades skate contest and got picked up by the Hobie team. He toured the West Coast doing demos and appeared on TV on several different variety shows. Ray used to ride his skate ten miles up to Paul Revere to skate with guys like Steve and Dave Hilton, Torger Johnson and Danny Bearer (some of my early heroes as well). Ray skated for Pepsi, Grentec and helped design skateboards for Mattel. Later, he started riding homemade Wes Humpston custom Dogtown decks, when Wes handmade them in his garage, and, in the ’80s, rode for Alva Skates. Ray loved pool riding and he helped develop our Dogtown style. Ray is a skateboarder for life and I’m proud to say I know him.” – Jay Boy Adams

The dynamic duo, Masao Miyashiro and Jeremy Parker, otherwise known as The Jewpanese Bros., performed at the Juice Magazine Surf Skate Style party and had the whole place jumpin’ and dancin’ and singing along. Jeremy Parker, surfer and ultimate frontman of Meet Me At The Pub, which was formed in Venice in 1999, jammed through the night with the multi-talented, Masao Miyashiro. Some may know Masao from his cameo role in skate cult classic “Thrashin’”, while those new to the game probably know him as the leader of Tone Def Karaoke shows where he shares his love for punk rock at legit events all over LA and beyond. You can find Masao on the daily at his shop, Paper, Scissors, Rock, the ‘locals clubhouse’, since 1987.

The one and only, Brian Brannon of JFA, performed a special solo acoustic set for the Juice Magazine Surf Skate Style Party, complete with songs about skating fast down a hill. For those of you that may not know, Brian Brannon is a member of the legendary JFA, one of the first bands that could actually back up their skate rock label with members that actually skate parks and pools. Brannon has toured the country and lives the skater’s dream of being in a punk band playing and hitting the local hot spots along the way. Brian still skates and plays with JFA and gives you a great perspective of a hardcore skater growing up in the skate and music industry as the leader of Jodie Foster’s Army.

Special thanks to sponsors and event partners: Pabst Blue Ribbon, G-SHOCK, Made In Venice, Bern Unlimited, Silly Girls Skateboards, Flake, The Venice Ale House, Tea Riot, Niki Red Wheels, Jeff Ho Zephyr Productions, Speedlab Wheels, Venice Skateboarding Stuff, Embassy Skateboards, Hecho En Venice, Carver Skateboards, DTC Crew, Venice Beach Bar, Black Flys, Dogtown Skateboards, Powell Peralta, Bones Wheels, Vans, Alva Skateboards, So Cal Skate Shop, California Locos, Skull Skates, Anaheim Skateboards, Salt Rags, Wounded Knee Skateboards, Seventh Wave Surf Shop, Stability Skateboards and Astrodeck.

Since 1993, JUICE MAGAZINE has been dedicated to the core of skateboarding, surfing and punk rock with a focus on in-depth interviews by the icons of skate, surf and punk rock culture. The JUICE MAGAZINE crew includes a line-up of surf & skate legends, and the honest approach of their stories and photos make JUICE MAGAZINE more than just a magazine. Juice Magazine is committed to giving credit to the true pioneers and innovators of skateboarding, surfing and music and keeping it punk. Support the core and subscribe or grab some Juice gear at http://juicemagazine.com/home/the-juice-shop/

Thank you everyone! We love you all! Until next time, we hope you will be celebrating surf, skate, music, art and life every day!

Juice Magazine Surf Skate Style Party full unedited video, so that we could include footage of everyone! Filming by Dan Levy and Vanessa Davey

Facebook Live Feeds:

Photos by Dan Levy

Violet May Miyoran ran the raffle ticket booth to raise money to build skateparks on the Native American Reservations. Thanks Vio! Photo by Dan Levy

Micke Alba was first on the scene along with his son, Indy, and some of the coolest groms, Quinne Daniels, Alex and Presley, and Nino Ben Amor. Photo by Dan Levy

Shannon Raz and her super grom son supported the party with the DTC Crew. Photo by Dan Levy

Legends line up with Robert Trujillo of Metallica, Dennis Martinez, Patti McGee, Terri Craft, Jim Gray, Scott Oster, Solo Scott, Brandon Jak Cruz, Michael DeNicola, Tonan Ruiz, Shota Kubo and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy

Dogtown legend and surf skate style master, Scott Oster, signed comp copies of his Juice Magazine cover, shot by Arto Saari. Photo by Dan Levy

Director of the Made In Venice Movie, Jonathan Penson and his son, Logan with posters for the MIV DVD due out Oct 3. Photo by Dan Levy

OGs, Buck, Wiley and Big Steve Mayorga. Photo by Dan Levy

Two badass skateboarding pioneers, Peggy Oki and Patti McGee. These beautiful ladies have dedicated their lives to giving back to good causes, and we thank them for all they have done and continue to do for skateboarding and surfing and the ocean. Photo by Dan Levy

3 Kings of Surf Skate Style: Scott Oster, Christian Hosoi and Christian Fletcher. Photo by Dan Levy

Robert Trujillo, Jeff Ho and Christian Fletcher, Terri Craft and Carter Slade partying on the Venice boardwalk. Photo by Dan Levy

Hillary Flowers won one of the raffles with rad prizes from our sponsors. Photo by Dan Levy

Flys family and friends: Steve Moreno, Brett Sube, Joaquin Sahagun, Shota Kubo and Akira Kinoshita of Black Flys Eyewear. Photo by Dan Levy

Big respect and thanks to Akira Kinoshita of Black Flys Eyewear. Photo by Dan Levy

Patti McGee, Jesse Martinez and Laura Thornhill Caswell. These three have done so much for skateboarding! 100% Respect. Photo by Dan Levy

Kaycee Smith and some of our very favorite party people from the neighborhood. Photo by Dan Levy

Once the house filled up, the party moved to the hallway! Cheers! Photo by Dan Levy

The wonderful Cris Dawson and Laura Thornhill Caswell with photos by Josh “Bagel” Klassman. Photo by Dan Levy

OGs Christian Fletcher, Jesse Martinez and Akira Kinoshita of Black Flys Eyewear. Photo by Dan Levy

Christian Fletcher, Terri Craft, owner of Juice Magazine, and Jesse Martinez. Photo by Dan Levy

Christian Fletcher, Caviar and Mess. Photo by Dan Levy

Jesse Martinez, Joff Drinkwater, Christian Fletcher and Carter Slade representing. Photo by Dan Levy

Michael Brooke, Terri Craft, Tonan Ruiz, Dennis Martinez, Brandon Jak Cruz and Jim Gray. Photo by Dan Levy

Robert Trujillo and his wife Chloe and son Ty check out the photo walls, while Andrew Slaughter reps Juice. Photo by Dan Levy

Hillary Flowers got to meet her boyfriend’s favorite skateboarding hero, Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy

Ken Hada and his daughter, Kate, and son, Apollo, with Z-Boys girl, Peggy Oki. Photo by Dan Levy

Victor Blue, Tonan and the bros. Photo by Dan Levy

Christian Hosoi and his son, Endless, talk with Scott Oster while the groms skated. Photo by Dan Levy

The Juice Lounge featured artwork by Cris Dawson and lovely ladies. Photo by Dan Levy

Bagel and Lady made the scene. Photo by Dan Levy

Glenn Stallings, Mess and bro. Photo by Dan Levy

The house was packed with legends, friends and family all night long. Photo by Dan Levy

Dan Levy’s photos got a shaka from this lovely party goer. Photo by Dan Levy

Skateboarders came from all over to chill at the Juice Party. Photo by Dan Levy

Christian Fletcher and Jesse Martinez. Innovators and originators… Photo by Dan Levy

Tonan, Christian Fletcher, Terri Craft and Jesse Martinez. Photo by Dan Levy

Sky Willie and bro party it up. Photo by Dan Levy

Photos by Vanessa Davey

Jeff Ho Art Mural and Josh “Bagel” Klassman photography and the Embassy Skateboards Wall. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Terri Craft and Peter Shu of Carver Skateboards. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Jason Osorio and Shota Kubo with Jeff Ho hand-painted Surf Skate Style “Locals Only” art mural. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Cris Dawson, Andrew Slaughter and Christine Gau hosted the Juice Lounge. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Eric “Tuma” Britton checks out Dan Levy’s photos and the State of Skate Wall. Photo by Vanessa Davey

As the party got started, Shota Kubo and Brett Sube helped get things rolling. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Jeff Ho created this amazing wall art mural for the Juice Magazine Surf Skate Style Party. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Kait Miyoran held it down all night long, tending bar and passing out Terri’s famous meatballs. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Terri’s famous meatballs are always a hit. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Bridget Blitsch and Riot Harper with Tea Riot, Steve Jakobsen and Mary Bro and pup. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Shota Kubo with Jeff Ho art – “Locals Only.” Photo by Vanessa Davey

Steve Jakobsen of Tea Riot and OG Tonan Ruiz. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Our homies, Mary Bro and Vio, slung raffle tickets for a good cause while Masao Miyashiro sang punk rock tunes with Jeremy Parker. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Ray Flores deejayed all night long and kept the party going. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Ray Flores and Masao Miyashiro provided the tunes and kept smiles on everyone’s faces all night. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Kait championed the bar all night all by herself. Thank you Kait! We love you! Photo by Vanessa Davey

Silly Girl Skateboards, Matt Gaudio, checks out some of Dan Levy’s photography from the pages of Juice Magazine. Photo by Vanessa Davey

The Juice Magazine State of Skate Wall featured skateboard graphics in honor of Waldo Autry, Tony Hawk, Jason Jessee, Andy Kessler, Shogo Kubo, Steve Caballero, Mike McGill, Bill Danforth and more. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Dan made a special wall display tribute featuring photos of Jay Adams. RIP. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Josh “Bagel” Klassman’s vintage Venice classic photography was on display. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Mess photo by Josh “Bagel” Klassman. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Christine Gau and Jeremy Parker in the Juice Lounge. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Shelby Rew and her lovely daughter made the trip from H.B. for the party. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Two of our favorite humans, Kristin Rew and Vanessa Davey. Photo by Vanessa Davey

The house was full of good vibes and great people. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Mark Zamudio of Anaheim Skateboards was front and center, holding court. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Oceanfront views, skate photography and rad tunes at Juice Magazine HQ in Venice. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Venice Skateboarding Stuff’s, Morena Medina, and her daughter supported the event with raffle tickets and prizes for a good cause. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Laura and Steve Jakobsen and the Tea Riot crew brought healthy energy to the scene. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Ray Flores gives the party a thumbs up. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Ripper Classic Hosoi in the house. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Scott Oster and Daymond Dodge chillin’ on the Venice Boardwalk. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Tonan and Shafreeka are always the life of the party. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Ray Rae Goldman with his photo of Jesse Martinez on the new Made In Venice Movie DVD poster. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Christian Hosoi greets Patti McGee and fellow surf, skate and music legends. Photo by Vanessa Davey

It was a rad block party on the boardwalk thanks to the Venice Beach Bar, Venice Flake, Venice Skateboarding Stuff and the Venice Ale House. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Skateboarders of all ages had fun on the kicker ramp and Venice boardwalk. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Complimentary copies of Juice Magazines for everyone! Photo by Vanessa Davey

Scott Oster graciously spent hours signing mags for the kids of all ages. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Lydia Ponce gets her long-awaited autograph from Oster. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Shafreeka gets Patti McGee’s autograph. Girl power! Photo by Vanessa Davey

Vanessa Davey and Christine Gau helped put this party together and looked great doing it! Photo by Vanessa Davey

Ryan and Denyse Tontz celebrated Ryan’s 30th birthday with the Juice Magazine family. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Robert Trujillo, Jeff Ho, Christian Fletcher and Terri Craft with limited edition Juice Magazine #75 Oster cover posters. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Steve Mayorga, Knuckles, Victor Blue and Lydia Ponce looking good. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Steve Mayorga and Priscilla Lopez showed up for a great time with friends and family. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Vanessa Davey and Steve Mayorga made the scene so much fun. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Mary Nelson, Jeff Ho and Terri Craft celebrate the new Juice Magazine. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Vanessa Davey and Priscilla Lopez with a V for Venice. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Nothing like a Juice party. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Akira and Steve Moreno of Black Flys, Cholo of Scum Skates with Eric “Tuma” Britton and Joaquin Sahagun. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Special thanks to Carver Skateboards, Jen and Neil, and Hecho En Venice, Oscar and Rita, for all their love and support. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Kenny King smiles as Patti McGee signs Hillary Flowers Venice Skateboarding Stuff skateboard. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Patti McGee and Hillary Flowers. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Patti McGee and Hillary Flowers love skateboarding. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Two incredible friends, Bruno and Mary Nelson. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Rita and Oscar Galan of Hecho En Venice always have a good time at Juice Magazine parties. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Carver Neil, Juice Magazine’s Terri Craft and Jeff Ho. Photo by Vanessa Davey

Photos by Ray Rae Goldman @venicebeachphotos

Quinne Daniels loving skateboarding. Photo by Venice Beach Photos

Patti McGee signing her interview in the new Juice Magazine #75. Photo by Venice Beach Photos

We brought out the mini launch ramp for the groms to skate on the boardwalk, and Presley ripped it. Photo by Venice Beach Photos

Patti McGee and Peggy Oki – women skateboarding legends and incredible humans. Photo by Venice Beach Photos

Tony has been helping Jesse Martinez to keep the Venice Skatepark in good shape for years. Cheers! Photo by Venice Beach Photos

Hosoi struts through the crowd at the Juice Magazine Surf Skate Style party. Photo by Venice Beach Photos

12 year old, Lil Bear, threw down some style in the super grom skate session. Photo by Venice Beach Photos

Jesse Martinez and Kurt Skelton, have been holding it down in Venice for a lifetime. 100% Respect. Photo by Venice Beach Photos

Kurt Skelton and Solo Scott representing Venice. Photo by Venice Beach Photos

Lil Bear catching air beachside at the Juice party. Photo by Venice Beach Photos

Lifeblood of Juice Magazine – Dan Levy and Vanessa Davey – having fun. Photo by Venice Beach Photos

Kurt Skelton, Lauren and David Wiley and Jesse Martinez have dedicated most of their lives to supporting skateboarding in Venice. Photo by Venice Beach Photos

Barbarita Gisselle Acevez and OG Eddie with the new Made In Venice movie poster for the DVD coming out Oct 3. Photo by Venice Beach Photos

Super grom squad, Classic Hosoi, Rocket Jo, Presley, Lil Bear and Tommy Calvert. Photo by Venice Beach Photos

Alex rips and represents in Dogtown. Photo by Venice Beach Photos

Riot Harper is the cutest lil Venice grom. Photo by Venice Beach Photos

Christian Hosoi, Robert Trujillo and Scott Oster wish Patti McGee a happy birthday! Photo by Venice Beach Photos

Quinne Daniels – pure happiness on a skateboard. Photo by Venice Beach Photos

The paparazzi were out in force and captured Dennis Martinez and Kim Kallman at Juice HQ. Photo by Venice Beach Photos

Lil Bear shredded all night long at the Juice party. Photo by Venice Beach Photos

OG contingency always representing for Venice. Photo by Venice Beach Photos

Photos by Heidi Lemmon

Juice party grom skate session. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Dan Levy on the microphone raffling off super cool prizes from our party sponsors. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Peggy Oki, Rob Dog and Patti McGee pose for photos in front of the party banner. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Jim Gray helps Dan Levy with the raffle prize awards. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Ken Hada and his family and Peggy Oki made the trip for the party and Ken shot some amazing photos too. Thanks Ken! Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Rob Dog held it down all night long in his 100% Skateboarder Club jacket. Thanks for all your help and love, Rob! Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Robert Trujillo of Metallica, Jeff Ho of Zephyr and Christian Fletcher of Astrodeck. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Lil Bear is down with Juice Magazine Surf Skate Style. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

The evening featured special guest appearances by Robert Trujillo, his wife Chloe and son Ty, and Christian and Classic and Endless Hosoi. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Matt Gaudio of Silly Girl Skateboards is always giving back to skateboarding and having a good time. Thanks Matt! Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Dan Levy leads the crowd in singing Happy Birthday to Patti McGee, Steve Olson, Tony Alva, Jeff Ho, Christina Marquez and Ryan. It was everyone’s birthday party! Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Super Grom squad line up – Classic Hosoi, Endless Hosoi, Tommy Calvert, Ziggy and Rocket Jo. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Monkey always shows up early to help get the party going, and reps Juice. Thank you, Monkey! Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Jeremy Parker, Masao Miyashiro and Ray Flores kept the music going Venice style. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Ray Flores always has a good time and we want to thank him for deejaying the party and always being so radical! Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Ripper crew representing. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Kirra Kehoe and her dad, Saul Good made the scene. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Robin Hoffman, Izzy Piasecki, Pammy Brodowski, Micke Alba and his son, Indy. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Alex and Rodney Anderson. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Groms rule. Apollo Hada, Alex, Nino, Tommy, Presley and Quinne Daniels. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Brad Bowman, Kim Kallman, Arthur Viecco and Dennis Martinez. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Mary Bro and Violet May Miyoran. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Nino, Tommy, Alex and Presley. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Dennis Martinez points to his name on the cover of Juice Magazine 75 Surf Skate Style issue. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Lauren Wiley rocked it with the guest list and made delicious cupcakes for the birthday celebration. Thank you Lauren! Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Peggy Oki and Brandon Jak Cruz. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Z-Boy, Nathan Pratt, and Concrete Wave publisher, Michael Brooke. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Rippers of all ages had a great time at the party. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Tommy Calvert leading the charge in the mini ripper skate session. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Patti McGee and Peggy Oki posed for photos all night long. Kudos. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Dennis Martinez and Kim Kallman looking good with the Juice Magazine cover banner of Scott Oster. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Brad Bowman, Kimi Kallman, Arthur Viecco and Dennis Martinez. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Once the house filled up, the party spilled over onto the boardwalk. Good times! Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Kids rock – Nino, Tommy, Alex and Presley! Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Victor Blue representing the 90291. Photo by Heidi Lemmon

Photos by Ken Hada

Apollo Hada and Brandon Jak Cruz. Photo by Ken Hada

Kate Hada, Apollo Hada and Quinne Daniels. Photo by Ken Hada

Patti McGee and Apollo Hada. Photo by Ken Hada

Scott Oster signs Apollo Hada’s skateboard. Photo by Ken Hada

Tommy Calvert flys over the kicker ramp for fun. Photo by Ken Hada

Silly Girl Skateboards, Matt Gaudio, backs skateboarding 100%.. Photo by Ken Hada

Eric Britton, aka Coach Eric, Dogtown skateboarding legend and proprietor of Roll Model Skateboarding. Photo by Ken Hada

Jim Gray representing Powerflex and the new Juice Magazine. Photo by Ken Hada

Jonathan Penson, Dan Levy, Tonan, Pat Keiser, Steve Jakobsen and Kristen Rew. Photo by Ken Hada

Christian Hosoi having fun with the skate family. Photo by Ken Hada

Kenny King and Abby Dean made the scene so much fun! Photo by Ken Hada

Quinne Daniels holds her own with the boys. Photo by Ken Hada

Terri’s famous meatballs. No Juice Party is complete without them. Photo by Ken Hada

The one and only, Mark Zamudio, proprietor of Anaheim Skateboards. Photo by Ken Hada

Andy, Mickey O’Keefe, Daryle Lee, Heidi Lemmon and Kim Kallman. Photo by Ken Hada

Apollo Hada takes a run at the launch ramp with the groms. Photo by Ken Hada

Classic Hosoi showing how it’s done. Photo by Ken Hada

Photos by Brandon Cruz

Jeff Ho Art Mural – “Locals Only”. Photo by Brandon Jak Cruz

Photo of Excel on the Juice walls by Dan Levy. Photo by Brandon Jak Cruz

Christian Fletcher, Brandon Jak Cruz, Solo Scott and Brian Brannon. Photo by Brandon Jak Cruz

Photo of Keith Morris and Jay Adams by Dan Levy on the Juice Magazine walls. Photo by Brandon Jak Cruz

One of our favorite Scum Skateboards decks that hangs proudly in the Juice Magazine HQ restroom. Photo by Brandon Jak Cruz

Dan Levy’s photo of Greyson Fletcher that graced the cover of Juice Magazine #72. Photo by Brandon Jak Cruz

The Juice Magazine State of Skate wall featured awesome skateboards from Powell Peralta, Skull Skates and Embassy Skateboards. Photo by Brandon Jak Cruz

Group shot with Robert Trujillo, Shafreeka, Dennis Martinez, Alex, Quinne Daniels, Indy Alba, Micke Alba, Classic, Endless and Christian Hosoi, Terri Craft and Brandon Jak Cruz. Photo by Brandon Jak Cruz

Jay Adams tribute wall with skateboard by Seven Adams and photos by Dan Levy. Photo by Brandon Jak Cruz

Dennis Martinez, Indy Alba, Micke Alba, Quinne Daniels, Scotto Oster, Endless, Classic and Christian Hosoi and Terri Craft of Juice Magazine. Photo by Brandon Jak Cruz

Photos by Bridget Blitsch

Alex and Presley, and the super grom contingency. Photo by Bridget Blitsch

Christian Hosoi, Kirra Kehoe, Solo Scott and Scott Oster. Photo by Bridget Blitsch

Oscar Galan and Riot Harper having fun while Joe Jimenez gets a laugh. Photo by Bridget Blitsch

Seeing the kids have fun was the best part of the night. Photo by Bridget Blitsch

Riot and the State of Skate Wall. Photo by Bridget Blitsch

Taj Britton, Alex and Presley, Tommy Calvert and Nino Ben Amor with their skateboards. Photo by Bridget Blitsch

Nino, Tommy, Alex and Presley. Photo by Bridget Blitsch

What a night! Photo by Bridget Blitsch

Alex, Nino and Presley checking out Sam Ogden’s interview in Juice Magazine #75. Photo by Bridget Blitsch

Kids will be kids. Photo by Bridget Blitsch

Riot, Alex and Presley. Photo by Bridget Blitsch

Kids that love skateboarding. Photo by Bridget Blitsch

Grom squad photo opps. Photo by Bridget Blitsch

Photos by Cris Dawson

Libby Knudsen showed up early to help hang the show, and then slung art and photos all night long. Thank you Libby! We love you! Photo by Cris Dawson

Bike lights created art on the sidewalk. Photo by Cris Dawson

Lauren handled business at the door and looked great doing it. Photo by Cris Dawson

OGs – Peggy Oki, Patti McGee and Cris Dawson. Photo by Cris Dawson

One of the nicest people on the planet, Cris Dawson, and his amazing artwork. Photo by Cris Dawson

Laura Thornhill Caswell and Cris Dawson with birthday cupcakes. Photo by Cris Dawson

Cris Dawson art in tribute to C.R. Stecyk III. Photo by Cris Dawson

Photos by Damien Valderrama

Damien Valderrama of Immortal Laces and ripper Bennett Harada. Photo by Damien Valderrama

Juice Party. Photo by Damien Valderrama

Josh “Bagel” Klassman photos. Photo by Damien Valderrama

Complimentary copies of Juice Magazine for the party goers. Photo by Damien Valderrama

Juice Magazine cover wall. Photo by Damien Valderrama

Damien Valderrama and Jesse Martinez. Photo by Damien Valderrama

Damien Valderrama, Scott Oster and Shota Kubo. Photo by Damien Valderrama

Photos by Joaquin Sahagun

Joaquin Sahagun, Scott Oster and Dave Duncan. 100% Radical. Photo by Joaquin Sahagun

Shota Kubo and Akira Kinoshita with Shota Kubo’s sick Black Flys Eyewear ad in Juice Magazine #75. Photo by Joaquin Sahagun

Alex, Quinne, Jeff Ho, Jeremy Parker, Abby Deen, Lil Bear, Jesse Martinez, Tonan, Endless Hosoi and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Joaquin Sahagun

Classic Hosoi, Christian Hosoi, Endless Hosoi, Ty Trujillo, Chloe Trujillo and Robert Trujillo. Photo by Joaquin Sahagun

Black Flys, Akira Kinoshita, and the legendary, Christian Hosoi. Photo by Joaquin Sahagun

Photos by Michael Brooke

Two of our heroes: Christian Fletcher and Robert Trujillo. Photo by Michael Brooke

Dan Levy, Terri Craft (Juice Magazine), Dennis Martinez and Brandon Jak Cruz. Photo by Michael Brooke

Peggy Oki and Patti McGee. Photo by Michael Brooke

Fish, Dan, Terri, Dennis, Brandon and Jim. Photo by Michael Brooke

Dan Levy, Tonan and all the lovely ladies! Photo by Michael Brooke

Photos by Kenny King

Brad Bowman had a good time. Photo by Kenny King

Kenny King and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Kenny King

Autographed copies of Juice Magazine and the party VIP wristband. Photo by Kenny King

Photos by Libby Knudsen

Panhandle Slim art on permanent display at Juice Magazine in tribute to Miki Dora. Photo by Libby Knudsen

Leandre Sanders, Tony Hawk and Christian Hosoi, Jamie Quaintance and Jesse Martinez photos by Dan Levy. Photo by Libby Knudsen

The amazing Jeff Ho and remarkable Libby Knudsen. Photo courtesy of Libby Knudsen.

Two of the coolest folks ever – Cris Dawson and Libby Knudsen. Photo by Libby Knudsen.

Cris Dawson in the hall of art at Juice Magazine HQ. Photo by Libby Knudsen

Ray Flores got the party started spinning vintage vinyl including the soundtrack from “Skateboard Mania”. Photo by Libby Knudsen

Vanessa Davey and Masao Miyashiro are always smiling and making sure everyone is having fun. Photo by Libby Knudsen

Dan Levy’s photo archives and the Juice Magazine State of Skate wall featuring decks from Embassy Skateboards, Powell Peralta, Skull Skates, Dogtown Skateboards, Bulldog Skateboards and a hand-painted Jeff Ho/Zephyr board. Photo by Libby Knudsen

Tribute to Jay Adams with photos by Dan Levy and a hand-painted skateboard by Jay’s son, Seven Adams and one of Ray Flores vintage Dogtown collectible skateboards. Photo by Libby Knudsen

Terri checks on the meatball supply to make sure everyone got enough to eat. Photo by Libby Knudsen

Josh “Bagel” Klassman pulled out some classic Venice moments to share in the Surf Skate Style art show. Photo by Libby Knudsen

Friends and family filled the house with love. Photo by Libby Knudsen

Mary Bro and Violet donated their time at the raffle ticket booth to help get skateparks built on Native American Reservations. Photo by Libby Knudsen

Curren Caples and Greyson Fletcher, Shane Borland, Riley Stevens and Steve Olson photos by Dan Levy on the Juice walls. Photo by Libby Knudsen

Presley and Nino of the super grom squad had a blast! Photo by Libby Knudsen

Bill Danforth, Christine, Dan, Terri and Vanessa, Andy Kessler, and Keith Morris and Jay Adams photos by Dan Levy. Photo by Libby Knudsen

DJ and skateboarding legend, Ray Flores, emcee Dan Levy of Juice Magazine, Tea Riot’s Steve Jakobsen and Juice Mag supporter, Kenny King. Photo by Libby Knudsen

The party continued the next night in Long Beach, California as Kelli Koller of Seventh Wave Surf Shop hosted a continuation of the celebration of surf and skate. Juice Magazine, Jeff Ho, and Tony Alva and his band, His Eyes Have Fangs, and many friends and fmily were on hand for this very special Fourth Friday Celebration.

Tony Alva & His Eyes Have Fangs at Seventh Wave Surf Shop Filming by Dan Levy

Part three of the Juice Surf Skate Style party went down on Sunday, August 26th at Juice Magazine where we were finally able, after 20 years, to pull off a birthday surprise for Jeff Ho’s birthday with the help of our friends from the Cartwheel Art Tours X Atlas Obscura Event at Juice Magazine HQ in Venice. Happy Birthday Jeff Ho!

Jeff Ho Birthday Surprise at Juice Magazine Filming by Dan Levy & Cindy Schwarzstein

JUICE MAGAZINE #75:

Juice Magazine #75 is hot off the press at 148 pages deep, and Arto Saari shot this photo of Scott Oster for the cover as a tribute to Surf Skate Style. Scott Oster is, without question, one of the kings of style. This photo is a moment in time from Arto’s pool that captures the essence of surf/skate style and pays tribute to generations of surfers and skaters around the world. This issue is dedicated to Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything.”

Juice Magazine 75 features: Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Animal Chin 30 Year Reunion, Art Brewer, Ben Harper, Bennett Harada, Bones Brigade Chronicles, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Bro Gumpright, Carter Slade, Cattleboro, Chet Childress, Chris Miller, Chris Russell, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dedicated To The Core, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Keith Morris, Kirra Kehoe, Kona Skatepark: 40 Years of Gnar, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Oliver Percovich, Pala Graverobbers, Pat Bareis, Patti Mcgee, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Sam Ogden, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shannon Smith, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Skateistan, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Steve Van Doren, Surf Skate Style, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

4 ISSUE SUBSCRIPTION Price: $19.95 + s/h

Juice Magazine 75 features:

CHRIS RUSSELL interview by STEVE OLSON: Photos by Dave Swift. Get on it, and throttle it to the max. Never let off, just seems to be the way. One slam, two slams, that doesn’t count. It’s about making it, and making it gnarly… Nothing to lose, it’s all one big gain… Through the triumph, victory, and the pain… This is Chris Russell… If you’ve seen him skate, you know what I mean….

CHET CHILDRESS interview by JIM MURPHY: Photos by Karim Ghonem and Coburn Huff. Gnarly skater and guerrilla artist, Chet Childress, is an East Coaster who has always stayed true to his roots. Growing up at the Ramp House in Carolina Beach, NC, at the end of the vert heydays in the ‘80s, his dedication during the lean times paid off with sponsors that encouraged his individuality and a worldwide road tripping addiction that has continued through the years on asphalt across the country. The more random the better, and it’s that spirit of discovery that drives him. For Chet, being a pro skater doesn’t mean training for contests – quite the opposite. His vision is pure exploration – searching out graffiti-laced, outlawed pools and obscure monoliths aside a brushed out ditch. Chet’s thirst for the unknown ultimately defines what a skateboarder’s quest for adventure is all about. For someone with his ability to rip to gain license from his sponsors to pursue this freedom with no strings attached is a Utopian vision that few skaters get the opportunity to have – getting paid to do exactly what you want to do, when you wanna do it. Just get out there on the road and discover. Sounds pretty cool, huh? Well, that’s Chet’s life, and he is wearing down the tires on his Volvo with endless road trips and his odometer maxing out!

DEDICATED TO THE CORE: BRO GUMPRIGHT words by CHARLIE WILKINS: Photo by Rob Collins. Bro is from the East Coast, more specifically Cape Cod, and it doesn’t get much more “isolated with not much to skate” than that. Skaters like Bro who grew up on the East Coast face an uphill battle for just about everything in skateboarding. Shitty weather, crusty ass spots, no industry, and no opportunities make that region of the States pretty unfriendly for us board-skaters. He could have just as easily quit skating and gotten into cars, beer, and football like most skater buddies that I grew up with. Not Bro. Straight edge for life, skate your face off ‘til you break your knees, and being an active participant in making the skate scene better is what he’s all about. Bro did so in part by diving into the world of a brick and mortar retail skateshop, which is crazy. Who the hell makes money off of skateboards, especially in downtown Boston where everyone is a homie and wants to get hooked up? Even so, Bro opened Orchard Skateshop in 2006. Over the last 10 years the shop has moved, grown and multiplied, and become the heart of the Boston skate scene.

PALA GRAVE ROBBERS story and photos by DAVE SWIFT: The Grave is often referred to as the final resting place, one in which there is no escape. The remains of a person, place or thing are covered in dirt and most times a marker is left to let others know what or who is buried beneath the earth. In some cases, “the final resting place” is uncovered by those seeking the treasures entombed beneath the surface and oftentimes it’s done without permission under the cover of night—this is considered grave robbing. There is a section of houses just off the 76 Highway in North San Diego county that were once the dwellings of dairy workers. Many years ago the dairy closed for good and the houses were left boarded up and abandoned. On two of those properties, empty backyard pools were found in the late 90s or early 2000’s and renegade sessions ensued under the guise of trespassing. In the beginning, many of those sessions were quickly halted by authorities who were watching over the land and the boot was given. Other times, sessions were allowed to go on late into the night without any hassle whatsoever. That is until things got out of hand and they were shut down for good (the kidney was buried and the square was watched over by heavy-handed security) —or at least that’s what everyone thought.

KONA SKATEPARK: 40 YEARS OF GNAR: Words and photos by DAN LEVY. For the last 40 years, Kona Skatepark in Jacksonville Florida has remained a lighthouse for generations of skateboarders to come and test their mettle on its legendary concrete terrain. Kona stands alone in its status as the oldest consecutive-running, privately owned skatepark in North America, making it a historical landmark for skateboarding and also an American treasure. The ironically titled tombstone that sits dead center in the park stands tall as a reminder of the enormous amounts of blood and sweat, poured over a timeline of progression over the last four decades of skateboarding. Since 1977, skateboarding has constantly challenged all possibilities and Kona has remained a veritable proving ground for the most famous and infamous names in skateboarding to showcase their skills. The Ramos family has weathered many a storm over the years and their unwavering passion and dedication to keeping skateboarding alive is inspirational and unequivocally appreciated by those who show up to ride on a daily basis. The 40 year celebration of this magical concrete wonderland was nothing short of astonishing.

CATTLEBORO: Words by BIG TIM KLEMONSKY and Photos by ERIC FULL. What does it take to have a killer backyard wooden bowl in New England? A LOT! Dedication on the backs of landscapers, masons, carpenters, skaters, delivery guys, painters, welders, you name it… Blue collar to the bone. 20 plus years of a wooden ramp that rots away, gets gutted and rebuilt section by section every year. No corporate skate money, no contest banners, no soft drink helmets, no nothin… It’s a hardworking crew called the 59. They put it up to get away from you. So if you get a session, have fun and grind the hell out of it! Big shout out to Iggy, the owner, his family and city and estate gardener for being the backbone push behind a fun place I can feel at home when I ride.

SAM OGDEN interview and photos by BRIAN TWITTY: Hailing from Monroe, North Carolina, this young gun is on his way up. With heroes like Chris Russell and Ben Raybourn, Sam brings relentless, raw East Coast talent to the mix. This kid is a regular ripper at Joe’s Bowl and Tom Risser’s Whipsnake mogul wonderland, but he also makes frequent trips to Cali to get a taste of a variety of West Coast terrain. Sam has a good head on his shoulders and is intent on keeping his grades on point while he rolls on with no end in sight. Keep a look out for this kid!

STACY PERALTA interview by STEVE OLSON: Photo by C.R. STECYK III. “You’ll never amount to anything” ??? ‘Wait a minute, I’m just a kid’… Surfers and skaters from the early ‘70s, That’s what most heard, except a few… One, which didn’t listen so closely, is this guy, Stacy, Peralta that is… From one talent to the next, it all depends on your focus, and commitment… If you don’t know who I’m talking about, you will. Peralta has played a lot different roles… from Skater to Director. As they say, the guy has got talent, that’s obvious…

BONES BRIGADE CHRONICLES – FROM SET TO SUNDANCE TO ANIMAL CHIN 30 YEAR: Words & photos by DAN LEVY. In our quest to go behind the scenes of the making of the Bones Brigade: An Autobiography documentary and bring you this ongoing Bones Brigade Chronicles series, let’s go back to the beginning… It’s not very often that you get an invitation to document the making of a film by a highly accomplished and respected filmmaker like Stacy Peralta, yet Juice Magazine did and what I witnessed gives me chills as I am writing this. After waking to the usual morning scene of Venice Beach decorated with boardwalk debris, homeless camps and the always colorful good morning banter that usually exists at very high volume, I looked north from the balcony of Juice and remembered the fact that the POP Pier once existed directly in front of our office and is the very location where Stacy and Dogtown’s most elite aggressively forged a path into history with attitude, style and localism. I grabbed my camera bag, jumped in the car and started the journey to Burbank to reach the set of the Bones Brigade: An Autobiography. It was feeling like a Led Zeppelin morning, so I threw in the BBC Sessions Live album and headed into L.A. traffic. The levity of what I was about to experience started to sink in and the anticipation acted as my coffee replacement for the morning…

PATTI MCGEE interview by STEVE OLSON: The handstand that was for LIFE… MAGAZINE, that is, pretty cool too… Patti McGee, the blonde on the cover from the past into the future… One woman’s stories about how it was to NOW… Life is interesting that’s for sure… Just ask Patti McGee, she’ll tell ya…

STEVE VAN DOREN interview by JIM MURPHY: Photo by DAN LEVY. Steve Van Doren is one of the hardest working and most dedicated men in skateboarding! If you go to a Vans event, Steve is working the grill and coordinating with the crew to make sure everyone is having a good time. The hardcore work ethic of the Van Doren family started in Boston and flourished in California with a vision of making quality, functional shoes. Since 1966, Vans has been the go-to shoe for skateboarders and, with the entourage of rippers they sponsor, Vans has created a skate family legacy with no end in sight. From their innovative skateparks to the Vans Pool Party and the Vans Park Series, Steve and his crew have proven time and again that they are leading the way to keeping skateboarding fun. Through the last five decades, Steve has always had skateboarders’ backs and stayed true to his roots. Alva, Caballero, Hosoi – the list goes on of legends that Vans continues to sponsor. This respect for history and vision for the future is who Steve Van Doren is. Thanks, Steve, for keeping it punk!

SHANNON SMITH interview by JIM MURPHY: Photo by QUINN KNIGHT. Shannon has been a hardcore Charleston local from the days of Blaize Blouin’s backyard ramp sessions with Bonnie Blouin, Hank, Rasta Mike and The Godfather of the East Coast layback rollout, Brad Constable. Charleston was localized by a hardcore crew of skaters who rode whatever was in their way and Shannon was up for the endless adventures with the skate family, from SC to Cedar Crest to Atlanta and hanging with the Rancheros! As skating soared and dived in the ‘80s, Charleston’s indoor Hangar Skatepark was built towards the end of the vert rage and, for a short time, Shannon and the locals had a perfect bowl oasis. After the skatepark’s demise, the legendary bowl found its way to Beiringville and started the next phase of Charleston’s backyard Roundwall Preservation Society where it still hosts gnarly bowl sessions for anyone willing to throw down. As concrete skateparks emerged throughout the country, Shannon and the Charleston locals started to rally the city for a skatepark to pay tribute to the skate history of the South and give the next generations more rippable terrain! During the long haul to get the park built, Shannon and Otis raised a family, built a killer backyard pool with brick pavers coping, and, today, skate their pool with their two kids, Audrey and Lil Johnny Otis. Now, through the efforts of Shannon and the local crew, a killer Team Pain skatepark called Sk8 Charleston, has opened, complete with the Blaize bowl and a 200 foot snakerun! Congrats to everyone who fought to make this word class skatepark in Charleston a reality. Talking to Shannon brought back such good memories and it’s an honor to share the history of an incredible skate scene and what it has evolved into!

SKATEISTAN interview with OLIVER PERCOVICH by JIM MURPHY: Photos by Chad Foreman & Hamdullah Hamdard. A skater goes to Afghanistan and shares his love for skateboarding with the local kids, many of whom have never seen a skateboard before. As he sees the youth expressing themselves through the freedom of skateboarding, with limited resources, he decides he needs to build them an indoor skatepark and school, and Skatestan is born! Once I heard Oliver Percovich was from Australia, it all made complete sense to me! Australians are the real deal and, when it comes to skateboarding, it makes sense that a skater like Oliver would find a way to make this impossible vision happen in a war zone! This is an incredible story and vision that is expanding beyond Kabul and helping at-risk youth around the world! Oliver Percovich – international skateboarding advocate speaks!

SURF SKATE STYLE interviews by JEFF HO, DIBI FLETCHER, TERRI CRAFT & DAN LEVY: Photo by WILLIAM SHARP. The influence of surfing on skateboarding has been discussed since the beginning of both, yet we have now entered a new era, where skateboarding has returned the favor with its own unique influence on the surfing world. In order to get to the core of this cross over and to try to define the origins and current state and status of surf skate style, we’ve interviewed some of the most innovative skateboarders, surfers, artists, documentarians, photographers, filmmakers and musicians on the planet. In honor of the great, Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything…” Welcome to our exploration of Surf Skate Style featuring interviews with: Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Art Brewer, Bennett Harada, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Carter Slade, Chris Miller, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Kirra Kehoe, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Pat Bareis, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.

KEITH MORRIS interview by JEFF HO: Photo by DAN LEVY and OLIVIA JAFFE. Keith Morris is an intellectual punk. Maybe a lot of people know this and maybe some don’t. I thought he was just a crazy punk rocker, but, after talking to him, I realized that he’s brilliant and he’s trying to share what he’s got with the world. He’s stoked to be doing what he’s doing and he’s happy to be alive and be able to keep going. He’s an amazing person with a colorful and eventful career. He was at the forefront of punk rock and helped to define the scene, and he’s stayed involved and been working this whole time. From Black Flag to the Circle Jerks to Off! and Flag, his music has a message. From his early days in Hermosa Beach, his roots in surfing and skateboarding spurred the cross pollination of punk rock and skateboarding, resulting in an aggressive style that led to change. The music that he sings is at the crux a cultural revolution that has now expanded. We talked about his new book “My Damage” and looked back on the beginning, the middle, the now and the future. Facing challenges head on is his way and I want to thank him for it. Keith’s message to the youth is more valuable now than ever. He’s lived the life and he practices what he preaches. He’s done so much and it’s incredible to see his shows. Grab his new book and listen to Keith Morris.

BEN HARPER interview by JEFF HO: Photo by DAN LEVY and PAUL GRONNER. Ben Harper is a real stand up guy. He’s an accomplished musician and singer-songwriter and he’s worked hard for it. Not only has he released over a dozen records and won three Grammy awards, he’s a skateboarder on the advisory board of the Tony Hawk Foundation working to build skateparks across America. Ben is a down to earth guy and his music has transcended boundaries and his lyrics spread vital messages about social issues and encourage cultural change. Ben is a good person with a ton of integrity and he is an important part of our culture. He gives back and tries to hold things together the way things should be traditionally. He shares the respect of older generations and the roots of all genres of music. From the early days of coming up in his grandparents’ music store, to playing with some of the world’s finest musicians, like Charlie Musselwhite and Taj Mahal, he continues to preserve the legacy of music as he interprets it. Ben is an amazing human being and I’m honored to call him a friend.

Juice Magazine 75 is brought to you by these amazing companies dedicated to the core: Vans, Powell Peralta, Bones, Converse, Astrodeck, Dogtown Skateboards, Alva Surfcraft, Ace Trucks, Black Flys, Skull Skates, Embassy Skateboards, SoCal Skate Shop, Wounded Knee Skateboards, Speedlab Wheels, Jeff Ho/Zephyr Productions, Carver, Made In Venice The Movie, Venice Skateboarding Stuff, Stability Skateboards, Future Sk8, Dilemma Skateboards, Silly Girl Skateboards, California Locos, Huge, RainSkates Wheels, Salt Rags, Sk8 Lamps, Sk8 Supply Dot Com, Anaheim Skateboards and Self Destructo Records.

Thank you to everyone that contributed! JUICE™ MAGAZINE #75: PUBLISHER/EDITOR/CEO: Terri Craft ASSISTANT ED./SALES DIR.: Dan Levy SKATE EDITOR: Jim Murphy FEATURES EDITORS: Steve Olson, Jeff Ho, Herbie Fletcher, Dibi Fletcher, Jesse Martinez, Dave Duncan, James O’Mahoney, Bill Danforth, Big Tim Klemonsky EDITORIAL ASSISTANT: Vanessa Davey CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHERS: Dan Levy, C.R. Stecyk III, Art Brewer, J. Grant Brittain, Arto Saari, Herbie Fletcher, Dave Swift, Tom Servais, Jeff Divine, Glen E. Friedman, Rob Collins, Jay Adams, Deville Nunes, Zoli, Lee Leal, O, Jeff Ament, Jim Goodrich, Ted Terrebonne, Rhino, Coburn Huff, Karim Ghonem, Gibber, Eric Full, William Sharp, Jonathan Mehring, Joe Hammeke, Ryan Flynn, Ben Karpinski, Fraser “Tattie”, Rob Nelson, JJ Kefalas, Dusty Gaidos, Justin Gorman, Billy Childress, David Ostlund, Dave Maxwell, Brian Twitty, Hamdullah Hamdard, Chad Foreman, Jake Simkin, Skateistan, Subel Bhandari, Quinn Knight, Ken Forsyth, Team Pain Skateparks, Olivia Jaffe, Paul Gronner, Willy Sions, Eric Hendrikx, Marfa Capodanno, Joe Piccholo, Marc Eisman, Warren Bolster, Kevin Regan, James Cassimus, Arab, Florence, Tillotson, James O’Mahoney, Jon Steele, Dan Sparagna, Mark Sullivan, Affif, Mako Osaki, Norton Wisdom, Lance Dalgart, Chuck Katz, Monique Kehoe, MRZ, Ruben Pina, Tostee, Dean Tirkot, Doc Paskowitz, Chris Garrity, Rob Mertz, Ismael Hernandez, Dennis Merryman, Gregory Earl, Scott Starr, Pedro Miranda, Bill Parr, Peter King, Jamie Mosberg, Surfing Village, N. Sumatra.

JUICE™ MAGAZINE

319 Ocean Front Walk #1,

Venice Beach, CA 90291

cell: 310-399-5336

office: 310-455-6169

[email protected]

www.JuiceMagazine.com