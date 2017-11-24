Juice Magazine Notable Quotables T-Shirts And Hats For A Good Cause

Juice Magazine Notable Quotables T-Shirts And Hats For A Good Cause are available now at the Juice Shop online at http://juicemagazine.com/home/the-juice-shop/

Quotes from Juice Magazine are being put to good use to give back to skateboarding. Partial proceeds of sales will be donated to the Stronghold Society 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, whose goal is to promote a healthy way of life outlooks for youth of all races through skateboarding and athletic activities, events, and art programs and to create and sustain skateparks in Native American communities through resources collected by Stronghold Society.

T-shirt and hat designs include these notable quotes from the pages of Juice Magazine:

“Just believe what you heard and keep getting herded.” – Jason Jessee

“I didn’t start skateboarding to quit.” – Bill Danforth

“Skateboarding rules.” – Jay Adams

“Style is everything.” – Shogo Kubo

“Skate to live. Live to skate.” – Jay Adams

“Weekend warrior.” – Tom Groholski

“Pave the planet.” – Mark Scott a.k.a. Red of Dreamland Skateparks

“Those of you who don’t get it never will.” – Andy Roy

“Sometimes skateboarding involves not skateboarding.” – Sloppy Sam

Juice Magazine would like to thank Jason Jessee, Bill Danforth, Jay Adams family, Shogo Kubo family, Tom Groholski, Mark Scott, Andy Roy, Sloppy Sam and Tom Groholski for their support of this project. Partial proceeds of sales will also be be paid to those quoted or their families. Show your support for giving back and order now at www.juicemagazine.com

Juice Magazine Notable Quotables T-Shirts And Hats For A Good Cause are available now at the Juice Shop online at http://juicemagazine.com/

Information

Written by November 24, 2017Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Newsletter

Subscribe to our free newsletter and stay up-to-date with the latest from JUICE Magazine
* indicates required

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 2017 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.