Juice Magazine Notable Quotables T-Shirts And Hats For A Good Cause

Quotes from Juice Magazine are being put to good use to give back to skateboarding. Partial proceeds of sales will be donated to the Stronghold Society 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, whose goal is to promote a healthy way of life outlooks for youth of all races through skateboarding and athletic activities, events, and art programs and to create and sustain skateparks in Native American communities through resources collected by Stronghold Society.

T-shirt and hat designs include these notable quotes from the pages of Juice Magazine:

“Just believe what you heard and keep getting herded.” – Jason Jessee

“I didn’t start skateboarding to quit.” – Bill Danforth

“Skateboarding rules.” – Jay Adams

“Style is everything.” – Shogo Kubo

“Skate to live. Live to skate.” – Jay Adams

“Weekend warrior.” – Tom Groholski

“Pave the planet.” – Mark Scott a.k.a. Red of Dreamland Skateparks

“Those of you who don’t get it never will.” – Andy Roy

“Sometimes skateboarding involves not skateboarding.” – Sloppy Sam

Juice Magazine would like to thank Jason Jessee, Bill Danforth, Jay Adams family, Shogo Kubo family, Tom Groholski, Mark Scott, Andy Roy, Sloppy Sam and Tom Groholski for their support of this project. Partial proceeds of sales will also be be paid to those quoted or their families. Show your support for giving back and order now at www.juicemagazine.com

