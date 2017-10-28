Juice Magazine Live News Show: Oct 26, 2017

Juice Magazine Live News Show 10-26-2017 with hosts Dan Levy and Eric “Tuma” Britton live from Juice Magazine Headquarters in Venice Beach, California.

October 26, 2017 News Topics include: Skatestock, 9 Years of Gnar, Hanger Bowl Halloween Bash, Burnside Halloween Jam, Highland Showdown, Bombing For Brad Edwards, “For The Cheeyas”, Exposure Skate, Slash Camp, Agent Orange, JFA, El Cuervo Gallery, Washington St. Fundraiser, Doublewide Skate Shop, Wounded Knee Skateboards, Up Mountain Switchel, Bob Groholski, Fats Domino, Stacy Peralta, Powell Peralta, Made In Venice Movie, Florida Vert Series, Shepard Fairey, Kelly Slater Wave Pools, The Nation Skate, BBC, Doug Menuez, Venice Skateboard Soul, Tobin Yelland, Ozzfest, Knotfest, Melvins, Dale Crover, Straight Edge book, Boom For Real Jean-Michel Basquiat, Jack Johnson, Greg Hetson, California Locos, Vans HIC Pro, Rogue Elements, Poseiden Foundation Ladies Day Skate At The Berrics, Vans Pro Skate ArcAd, Ohio Players, Punk in Drublic, Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con, Tom Petty Masquerade Ball, The Jackson, “Eyes of the World: Grateful Dead 1965-1995.” and “8 Foot Tranny and a Foot of Vert” book.

Juice Magazine is now live with a new web cam at Juice Magazine headquarters on the Venice Beach boardwalk in Los Angeles, California. The Juice Cam is LIVE 24 HOURS A DAY on www.JuiceMagazine.com and features all of the wild and creative life on the Venice Boardwalk.

The Juice Live Web Cam also captures our new series of “Juice Live” shows including the “Juice Live News” and the Juice Magazine “Drop In” show, with hosts Dan Levy and Eric “Tuma” Britton, talking with skateboarders, surfers, artists, photographers and musicians. It’s all LIVE so anything can happen and usually does, so drop in anytime. Special guests on the Juice Magazine “Drop In” show so far include: Jesse Martinez, Eddie Reategui, Charlie Blair, Pep Williams, Tobin Yelland, Shota Kubo, Eric “Tuma” Britton, Jesus Esteban Flores and Doug Smith. Email [email protected] to learn more and get involved.

Juice Live is brought to you with the support of these fine companies: Vans, Tea Riot, Alva Skates, Made In Venice Movie, AirBnB Experiences, Dogtown Skateboards ,Black Flys, Venice Ale House, Venice Skateboarding Stuff, Flake, California Locos, Brunos, Salt Rags Skateboards, Hecho En Venice Breakwater, SoCal Skate Shop, and Juice Magazine.