Juice Magazine Live News Show – December 7, 2017

Juice Magazine Live News Show with hosts Dan Levy and Eric “Tuma” Britton at Juice Magazine in Venice Beach, California on December 7, 2017.

Juice Magazine is now LIVE 24 HOURS A DAY with a new web cam at Juice Magazine headquarters on the Venice Beach boardwalk in Los Angeles, California. The Juice Live Web Cam features all of the wild and creative life on the Venice Boardwalk, and also captures our new series of “Juice Live” shows including the “Juice Live News” and the Juice Magazine “Drop In” show featuring interviews with skateboarders, surfers, artists, photographers and musicians. It’s all LIVE so anything can happen and usually does, so drop in anytime. Email [email protected] to learn more and get involved.

Topics include: Socal, Fires, Ventura, Los Angeles. Vans Triple Crown, Conner Coffin, Vans World Cup Of Surfing, HIC Pro, Ezekiel Lau, Hawaiian Pro, Filipe Toledo, Billabong Pipe Masters, Winter Bowl Jam 2017, Skate Contest, Food Drive, Venice Skatepark, Westside Food Bank, Vans, Makaha, Crap Eyewear, Obey, The Shrine, Feels, Cheap Tissue, Keith Morris, Chris Ziegler, Olivia Jaffe, The Echo, Shepard Fairey, Jerry Hahn, “Skatecolorado, Mountains Of Trannys, Chet Childress, Matt Dove, Dave “Shaggy” Palmer, Krooked, Mark Gonzales, Mike Anderson, Brad Cromer, Bobby Worrest, Dan Drehobl, Sebo Walker, Ronnie Sandoval, Matt Gottwig, Supersession Vi, Ollies Skatepark, Peter Furnee, Carson Darryl, Kings Highway Diy, St. Louis, Queens Highway, Iron Age Tattoo, Chris Casey, Future Skate, Steve Olson, Diane Rosenstein Gallery, Jesse Edwards, Daniel Gibson, Brain Rochefort, Scott Oster, Lance Mountain, Hawaii Five-O, Scott Caan, Grindline, Bones, Sk8 Charleston, Team Pain, Blaize Bowl, Tedder Stone, Pool Coping, Tony Alva, Rick Charnoski, Buddy “Coan” Nichols, Jim “Murf” Murphy, Bill Danforth, Freddy Smith, Ian Mackaye, Arto Saari, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Grosso, Love Letters To Skateboarding, Dj Rs2, Wild Riders Of Boards, Mofo, San Jose, Embassy Skateboards, Jed Fuller, Shane Munce, Lee Leal, Bondi Bowl-A-Rama, Australia, Vert Attack, Sweden, Rumble In Ramona, Krudco, Rochester, Ny, Stabilityskateboard.Com, Bones Wheels, Independent Trucks, Alva, Antihero, Baker, Bacon, Birdhouse, Bloodwizard, Creature, Deathwish, Dogtown, Krooked, Powell Peralta, Santa Cruz, Wounded Knee Skateboards, Tom Sims, Pure Juice, Zephyr, Jeff Ho, Giant Robot, Post It Show, Mark Todd, Esther Pearl Watson & Eric Nakamura, Matt Groening, Jim Houser, Jeff Ho, Amy Sol, David Horvath, Andre The Giant, Helen Stickler, Ryan Lesser, Blaize Blouin, Alfred Hawkins, Mike Mongo, John Cardiel, Chrome, Ed Templeton, Contemporary Suburbium, Arcana Books, Culver City, Deanna Templeton, Peggy Oki, Z-Boys, Carpinteria, Whales, Dolphin Project, Ric O’barry, Lincoln O’barry, Christine Gau, Immortal Laces, Barrier Kult, Depth Leviathan Dweller, Horde 2, Skull Skates, D.O.A.: A Right Of Passage, Rockumentary, Punk Rock, Sex Pistols, Tom Forcade, Lech Kowalski, Sid Vicious, The Dead Boys, Generation X, Billy Idol, The Rich Kids, The X-Ray Spex, Sham 69, The Clash, Iggy Pop, Jaguar Land Rover, Waste To Wave, Surfboards, Skunkworks Surf Co, Ireland, Los Angeles Auto Show, Lucy Campbell, Boardriders Inc., Quiksilver, Billabong, Huf Worldwide, Tsi Holdings Co., Stussy, Keith Hufnagel, Altamont Capital, Lakai, Gwar, Dynamite Comics, Eric Dressen, Merge4, Rick De Montrond, Spidey, Capitola Street Style, Neal Preston, Exhilarated And Exhausted, Led Zeppelin, The Who, The Rolling Stones, Springsteen, Cameron Crowe, Agent Orange, The Pegs, The Subjectors, Sick Sense, Wild Women Of The West Side, Rock, Surf, Skate, Art, Music, Jill Ash, Ginny Winn, April Newman, Alex Curl, Sevie Bates, Tracy Lea, Russ Iglay, Underdog, The Kingsland, Brooklyn, Cro Mags, Mac Sabbath, Dwarves, Devo, Jerry Casale, Mark Mothersbaugh, Carver Skateboards, Harvey Hawks, Vans Warped Tour, Kevin Lyman, Up Mountain Switchel, Stronger Together, Scott Soens, Ely Key, Stronghold Society, Rhonda’s Kiss, Jane’s Addiction, Hellcat Saints, Jerry Cantrell, Alice In Chains, Joey Castillo, Queens Of The Stone Age, Billy Duffy, The Cult, Dave Kushner, Velvet Revolver, Franky Perez, Apocalyptica, Scott Shriner, Weezer, Cedars-Sinai, Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute, Robert Trujillo, Metallica, All Within My Hands Foundation, Sky Brown, Pride Socks, Rachel Smith, Light In The Attic, Tommy Guerrero, Megadeth, Combat Records, Squindo, Tom Groholski, Corrosion Of Conformity, Pepper Keenan, Woody Weatherman, Mike Dean, Reed Mullin, John Custer, Land Of Skate Documentary, Ty Evans, Skateistan, Ray Underhill, Bryan Deese, Bones Brigade, Thompson Park, John Oshei, Jim Knight, Jason Brown, St Tattoo, Chris Miller, Ozzy Osbourne, Jay Z, Ben Beasley, Airbnb Experience, Venice, Skate History, News, Show, Host, Dan Levy, Venice, California, Subscribe, Juice Magazine. Subscribe, Juice Magazine. For more, please go to www.juicemagazine.com.

Juice Magazine Shop… http://juicemagazine.com/home/the-juice-shop/

Juice Live Web Cam… http://juicemagazine.com/home/juicecam/

Juice Facebook Live… https://www.facebook.com/JuiceMagazine/ Subscribe for notifications when we go live.

JuiceTV YouTube… Subscribe to JuiceTV on YouTube to see all the Juice Magazine shows and more.

Thanks for watching!