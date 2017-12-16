Juice Magazine Live News Show – December 14, 2017

Juice Magazine Live News Show with hosts Dan Levy and Eric “Tuma” Britton at Juice Magazine in Venice Beach, California on December 14, 2017.

Juice Magazine is now LIVE 24 HOURS A DAY with a new web cam at Juice Magazine headquarters on the Venice Beach boardwalk in Los Angeles, California. The Juice Live Web Cam features all of the wild and creative life on the Venice Boardwalk, and also captures our new series of “Juice Live” shows including the “Juice Live News” and the Juice Magazine “Drop In” show featuring interviews with skateboarders, surfers, artists, photographers and musicians. It’s all LIVE so anything can happen and usually does, so drop in anytime. Email [email protected] to learn more and get involved.

Topics include: Herbie Fletcher, Sheepside, Graveside, Tippy, Willy Akers, Washington St, WSVT, DIY, Tony Hawk Foundation, Christian Hosoi, Ivan Hosoi, Urban Ave Boardshop, Scott Oster, Maxfields, Eddie Reategui, C.R. Stecyk III, Chuck Katz, Shota Kubo, Vans Combi, Juice Live, Dennis Ogden, Marina Del Rey Skatepakr, Dog Bowl Pro, Embassy Skateboards, Sid Abruzzi, Water Brothers, Jim Murphy, Glen E. Friedman, L.E.S. Skatepark, NYC, Barbara Kruger, art, Elissa Steamer, Alexis Sablone, Kea Duarte, Jaime Reyes, Sara Kay, Lacey Baker, Jilleen Liao, Coleman Skatepark, Fu Manchu, Venice Skatepark, Winter Bowl Jam, Cappuccino Man, Tony Alva, Bill Sharp, Dogtown Coffee, Back In The Day, #Goals, Greg Hetson, Lucky Lehrer, Rodcore, Earl Liberty, Bones Brigade, George Powell, Stacy Peralta, The Adolescents, Pro-Tec, Volcom, Remy Stratton, House of Vans, Apple Music, Altamont, Dakta Servold, Martin Lawrence Galleries, Keith Haring, U.S. Bombs, The Clash, Wu-Tang Clan, NYSkateboarding.com, PledgeMusic, Adidas, Na-Kel Smith, Dennis Busenitz, Silas Baxter-Neal, Rodrigo Teixeira, Mark Suciu, Gusta Tonnesen, Diego Najera, Blood Wizard, Billabong, Iggy Pop, Mike Watt, Lakai, Independent Trucks, Supersuckers, SwapAndSurf.com, Brian Setzer Orchestra, Wave Warriors, RVCA, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Merge4, Pride Socks, Made In Venice, news, show, Eric Tuma Britton, Dan Levy, Venice, Juice Magazine, Venice. For more, please go to www.juicemagazine.com.

