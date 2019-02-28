Juice Magazine in Feedspot Top 15 Skateboard Magazines!

Juice Magazine has been selected by Feedspot as one of the Top 15 Skateboard Magazines on the web! Check it…

https://blog.feedspot.com/skateboard_magazines/

We are honored to be celebrating our Juice Magazine 25 Year Anniversary in the company of the top skateboarding media in the world. 100% Respect to all. Thanks to Feedspot for the recognition. It’s an honor that we greatly appreciate. Cheers!

FROM FEEDSPOT: Skateboard Magazines List.
The Best Skateboard Magazines on the web using search and social metrics. Subscribe to these websites because they are actively working to educate, inspire, and empower their readers with frequent updates and high-quality information.

These magazines are ranked based on following criteria

  • Google reputation and Google search ranking
  • Influence and popularity on Facebook, twitter and other social media sites
  • Quality and consistency of posts.
  • Feedspot’s editorial team and expert review

Best 15 Skateboard Magazines

CONGRATULATIONS to every Magazine that has made this Top Skateboard Magazines list! 

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
© 1993-2019 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.