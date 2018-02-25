Juice Magazine “Drop In” with Marky Clements

Juice Magazine “Drop In” Live Interview Show with Marky Clements with hosts Dan Levy and Eric “Tuma” Britton at Juice Magazine in Venice Beach, California on February 17, 2017.

Marky Clements, one of North Carolina’s finest, L3ft Skateboarding, Praise Dale, Raise Hell. Marky has been ripping on a skateboard forever, he’s been through a lot and is rolling into a bright future. Tune in.

Talk story topics include: Marky Clements, L3ft Skateboarding, Dale Earnhardt, NASCAR, Carolina Skate Instruction, Dan Levy, Eric Britton, Tuma, Juice Magazine, Venice, California, skateboarding, Wilmington, North Carolina, Hampstead, Skate Barn, Jimmy Ellington, Chet Childress, OBX, East Coast, hardcore, Ghosttown, Puccis, mopeds, San Diego, Ho-Dads, Bob Burnquist, Ross Rogers, Sunny Rogers, Sloppy Sam, 5.9, MASSS, Cornfest, Mark Corbett, Science, Wanchese, Duck Village Outfitters, Sergie Ventura, Charleston, backyard ramps, skatepark, Dave Maxwell, Jay Adams, Mr. Chicken, Church Bowl, The Space, concrete DIY, Volcom, Ace Trucks, Creature, Hesh Law, Mark Yonkers, Rob Brown, Jonathan Mincher, 65 Roses, cystic fibrosis, Jacob Vendetti, Duke Hospital, Ryan Capron, Lee Leal, Embassy Skateboards, Orange Phantasm, Polaroid, art show, Tree Ramp, Willy Sions, Errandboy, sober, Sean Griffin, autism, Block Taco, Trip Advisor, John Morgan.

Juice Magazine is now LIVE 24 HOURS A DAY with a new web cam at Juice Magazine headquarters on the Venice Beach boardwalk in Los Angeles, California. The Juice Live Web Cam features all of the wild and creative life on the Venice Boardwalk, and also captures our new series of “Juice Live” shows including the “Juice Live News” and the Juice Magazine “Drop In” show, with hosts Dan Levy, Eric “Tuma” Britton, Jeff Ho and Jim Murphy talking with skateboarders, surfers, artists, photographers and musicians.

