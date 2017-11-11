Juice Magazine “Drop In” with Emily Earring

Juice Magazine “Drop In” Live Interview Show with Emily Earring, with hosts Dan Levy and Eric “Tuma” Britton, at Juice Magazine in Venice Beach, California on November 11, 2017.

Emily Earring is an inspiring, one-of-a-kind, young woman with Lakota lineage, from Eagle Butte, South Dakota, whose amazing spirit shines through and encourages others to shine as well. Her discovery of skateboarding literally saved her life and continues to do so on a daily basis. As a team rider for Wounded Knee Skateboards, and as part of the Stronghold Society crew, doing good work for the youth on the Native American reservations, Emily is forging her own pathway to success on and off her skateboard. Her pride for her culture and her passion for skateboarding has set a sterling example for other young skateboarders to follow. Join us as we explore the life and times, thus far, of Emily Earring.

Talk Story topics include: Emily Earring, Emily Skates, She Learned A Lot Woman, Lakota, Native American, Two Kettles, Cheyenne River, Sioux, tribe, South Dakota, Reservation, suicide, epidemic, alcoholism, drug addiction, depression, poverty, hardships, skateboarding, skatepark, Hollywood, California, New Mexico, WK-4 Directions Skatepark, skateboard, skate ramp, courage, girl skateboarding, skate contests, sisterhood, family, oasis, basketball, kids, exercise, way of life, sundance, culture, connection, animals, Mother Earth, values, respect, generosity, beauty, pain, struggle, racism, confidence, love, inclusion, Crazy Joe Mesteth, Jim Murphy, New York, Wounded Knee Skateboards, Walt Pourier, Stronghold Society, youth, movement, art, leadership, empowering, inspiration, teaching, Denver, Colorado, Stronger Together, Oglala Lakota, Cynthia Marie, tattoo shop, Chicago, X Games, Eagle Butt Park, Jonathan Mehring, Skate The World, Jeff Ament, Pearl Jam, Jake, Venice Skatepark, We Were Punk First, Andy Kessler, Wounded Knee Massacre, Michael Furukawa, Bones Wheels, Powell Peralta, Independent Trucks, Rhino, Shiprock, New Mexico, Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colorado, Japan, anime, Standing Rock, Dakota Access Pipeline, NODAPL, New York City, Whole Foods, Up Mountain Switchel, Murf, Terri Craft, publisher, Juice Magazine, EmilyEarringSkates, SkatesForDays, college, scholarships, history, love, Roku, Keep Skateboarding A Crime, Venice, Dan Levy, Drop In, interview.

