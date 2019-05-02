Juice Magazine “Drop In” Show with Bill Danforth and Jeff Ho, with host Dan Levy, at Juice Magazine headquarters in Venice Beach, California on February 9, 2019.

Danforth was rolling through LA and stopped in at Juice HQ where he ran into Jeff Ho and they both started swapping stories. Danforth wanted to hear Z-Boys stories and Jeff Ho wanted to hear Alva posse stories, so we had to turn on the camera and catch this casual conversation.

Bill Danforth, otherwise known as the American Nomad, is a blue collar skater who has spent his life sharing skateboarding with people all over the world. Danforth got his first skateboard in 1974 after being lured in by skateboarding’s freedom and lack of rules. He went pro for Madrid in ’86, which was soon followed by his infamous induction to the Alva posse. Through the Alva days, Bill Danforth managed to keep his sense of humor and lack of dreads intact with a steady supply of beer, chicken wings and frontside rocks. Danforth is a lifer who still pushes mongo and often says, “I didn’t start skateboarding to quit.” This is our great friend, Bill Danforth.

Jeff Ho is the founder of Zephyr and the Zephyr competition team A.K.A. the Z-Boys, as well as an inductee to the International Surfboard Builders Hall of Fame and a Skateboarding Hall of Fame Icon. Before the Z-Boys and the Zephyr shop days, Ho encouraged many to follow their dreams while he created one of the most honorable companies in the industry. Jeff has been working with Juice Magazine for over 20 years now and we are honored to have him on the team.

Talk story topics include: Bill Danforth, Alva, Juice Magazine, Venice, Jeff Ho, Zephyr, Z-Boys, International Surfboard Builders Hall of Fame, Skateboarding Hall of Fame, pushing mongo, Tracker, Detroit, Michigan, jock sports, punk rock, skateboarding, no rules, 1970s, land surfing, Bert slides, urethane wheels, Tenderfoot, steel wheels, Skateboarder Magazine, Wide World of Skateboarding, Bertlemann, loading docks, school yards, fun, surfing, designing boards, skateboard design, clay wheels, evolution of technology, wheels, bearings, trucks, decks, veneers, water skis, kicktails, Steve Olson, Larry Stevenson, lifeguard, Alva posse, badasses of skateboarding, pool skating, Jesse Martinez, Natas Kaupas, street skating, transition skating, attitude, dreads, Delmar Nationals, Peggy Oki, girl power, respect, Olympics, drug tests, traditions of skateboarding, contests, politics, amateurs, pros, USA Olympic team, Tokyo, 2020, history of skateboarding, Street League, X Games, hate, films, Dogtown & Z-Boys, Alva team, Tony Alva, Bo Biniak, Jay Adams, His Eyes Have Fangs, Alva Skate, Logan Skateboards, Pete Zehnder, Fred Blood, demos, snake session, Madrid, Variflex, Dave Duncan, Darrell Delgado, Delmar Skate Ranch, backyard pools, Oceanside skate contest, Steve Caballero, Christian Hosoi, John Fallahee, nomad life, Bad Brains, The Adicts, San Diego, Ohio, Ohio Surf & Skate, Cal Skates, Powell Peralta, Streetstyle in Tempe, Duel at Diablo, Zorlac, Chris Cook, John Thomas, Eddie Reategui, TA, Fred Smith, Jim Murphy, Murph, vert, Bones Brigade, acid drop, layback, frontside rocks, Eddie Elguera, Eric Dressen, American Nomad, West Coast, Wichita, Kansas, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Salba, full pipes, snowboarding, Bill Bahne, mono ski, Frank Nasworthy, Cadillac Wheel, completes, Val Surf, Kryptonics, Zephyr Surf Shop, skate shops, professional surfing, professional skateboarding, Stacy Peralta, Jim Muir, Dogtown Skates, Youth Brigade, T.S.O.L., Suicidal Tendencies, Dope, Hookers & Pavement, hardcore, music scene, art scene, Chicago, Alva team, photo, leather jackets, Jef Hartsel, Faith No More, Zephyr team.

Juice Magazine is now LIVE 24 HOURS A DAY with a new web cam at Juice Magazine headquarters on the Venice Beach boardwalk in Los Angeles, California. The Juice Live Web Cam features all of the wild and creative life on the Venice Boardwalk, and also captures our new series of “Juice Live” shows including the “Juice Live News” and the Juice Magazine “Drop In” show, with hosts Dan Levy, Eric “Tuma” Britton, Jeff Ho and Jim Murphy talking with skateboarders, surfers, artists, photographers and musicians.

