Juice Magazine “Drop In” Live Show with CHARLIE BLAIR with hosts Dan Levy and Eric “Tuma” Britton live from Juice Magazine Headquarters in Venice Beach, California… Learn more about Powell Peralta pro, Charlie Blair, in this raw live conversation about pool skating, life as a pro skater and much more.

Topics include: Powell Peralta, Stacy Peralta, Fullerton Skatepark, John Cardiel, Dogtown Skateboards, Nolan Munroe, Brad McClain, Peter Hewitt, Christian Hosoi, Omar Hassan, Sonny Rodriguez, Rodney Mullen, Tony Alva, Alan Gelfand, Jamie Quaintance, Venice High Ollie Contest, IPath, Zoo York, Vicinity Skate Shop, Chris Joslin, Justin Dryson, Chris Dryson, Jim Muir, VK Sports, Deville Nunes, Dew Tour, Mark Waters, George Powell, Rob Washburn, Manny Santiago, Tim Jackson, Andrew Shepard, Terrordome, Marsellie, Mark Zamudio, Idaho, NSS, Austin Seaholm, Chris Cudlip, Chris Swanson, Skreech, Thee Indigents, Independent Trucks, Black Flys, Backyard Bandits, Bones Bearings, Bones Wheels, Kogi BBQ, Blaqout Skateboarding, and more.

Juice Magazine is now live with a new web cam at Juice Magazine headquarters on the Venice boardwalk, in Los Angeles, California. The Juice Cam is LIVE 24 HOURS A DAY on www.JuiceMagazine.com and features all of the wild and creative life on the Venice Boardwalk. The Juice Live Web Cam captures our new series of “Juice Live” shows including the “Juice Live News” and the Juice Magazine “Drop In” show, with hosts Dan Levy and Eric “Tuma” Britton, talking with skateboarders, surfers, artists, photographers and musicians. It’s all LIVE so anything can happen and usually does, so drop in anytime.

Special guests on the Juice Magazine “Drop In” show so far include: Jesse Martinez, Eddie Reategui, Charlie Blair, Pep Williams, Shota Kubo, Eric “Tuma” Britton, Jesus Esteban Flores and Doug Smith. Email [email protected] to learn more and get involved. Go to www.juicemagazine.com to subscribe to Juice Magazine and see more from Venice Beach.

