Juice Magazine #75 Surf Skate Style Edition Features Scott Oster On The Cover

Juice Magazine #75 is hot off the press at 148 pages deep, and Arto Saari shot this photo of Scott Oster for the cover as a tribute to Surf Skate Style. Scott Oster is, without question, one of the kings of style. This photo is a moment in time from Arto’s pool that captures the essence of surf/skate style and pays tribute to generations of surfers and skaters around the world. This issue is dedicated to Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything.”

Juice Magazine 75 features: Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Animal Chin 30 Year Reunion, Art Brewer, Ben Harper, Bennett Harada, Bones Brigade Chronicles, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Bro Gumpright, Carter Slade, Cattleboro, Chet Childress, Chris Miller, Chris Russell, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dedicated To The Core, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Keith Morris, Kirra Kehoe, Kona Skatepark: 40 Years of Gnar, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Oliver Percovich, Pala Graverobbers, Pat Bareis, Patti Mcgee, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Sam Ogden, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shannon Smith, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Skateistan, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Steve Van Doren, Surf Skate Style, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.

CHRIS RUSSELL interview by STEVE OLSON: Photos by Dave Swift. Get on it, and throttle it to the max. Never let off, just seems to be the way. One slam, two slams, that doesn’t count. It’s about making it, and making it gnarly… Nothing to lose, it’s all one big gain… Through the triumph, victory, and the pain… This is Chris Russell… If you’ve seen him skate, you know what I mean….

CHET CHILDRESS interview by JIM MURPHY: Photos by Karim Ghonem and Coburn Huff. Gnarly skater and guerrilla artist, Chet Childress, is an East Coaster who has always stayed true to his roots. Growing up at the Ramp House in Carolina Beach, NC, at the end of the vert heydays in the ‘80s, his dedication during the lean times paid off with sponsors that encouraged his individuality and a worldwide road tripping addiction that has continued through the years on asphalt across the country. The more random the better, and it’s that spirit of discovery that drives him. For Chet, being a pro skater doesn’t mean training for contests – quite the opposite. His vision is pure exploration – searching out graffiti-laced, outlawed pools and obscure monoliths aside a brushed out ditch. Chet’s thirst for the unknown ultimately defines what a skateboarder’s quest for adventure is all about. For someone with his ability to rip to gain license from his sponsors to pursue this freedom with no strings attached is a Utopian vision that few skaters get the opportunity to have – getting paid to do exactly what you want to do, when you wanna do it. Just get out there on the road and discover. Sounds pretty cool, huh? Well, that’s Chet’s life, and he is wearing down the tires on his Volvo with endless road trips and his odometer maxing out!

DEDICATED TO THE CORE: BRO GUMPRIGHT words by CHARLIE WILKINS: Photo by Rob Collins. Bro is from the East Coast, more specifically Cape Cod, and it doesn’t get much more “isolated with not much to skate” than that. Skaters like Bro who grew up on the East Coast face an uphill battle for just about everything in skateboarding. Shitty weather, crusty ass spots, no industry, and no opportunities make that region of the States pretty unfriendly for us board-skaters. He could have just as easily quit skating and gotten into cars, beer, and football like most skater buddies that I grew up with. Not Bro. Straight edge for life, skate your face off ‘til you break your knees, and being an active participant in making the skate scene better is what he’s all about. Bro did so in part by diving into the world of a brick and mortar retail skateshop, which is crazy. Who the hell makes money off of skateboards, especially in downtown Boston where everyone is a homie and wants to get hooked up? Even so, Bro opened Orchard Skateshop in 2006. Over the last 10 years the shop has moved, grown and multiplied, and become the heart of the Boston skate scene.

PALA GRAVE ROBBERS story and photos by DAVE SWIFT: The Grave is often referred to as the final resting place, one in which there is no escape. The remains of a person, place or thing are covered in dirt and most times a marker is left to let others know what or who is buried beneath the earth. In some cases, “the final resting place” is uncovered by those seeking the treasures entombed beneath the surface and oftentimes it’s done without permission under the cover of night—this is considered grave robbing. There is a section of houses just off the 76 Highway in North San Diego county that were once the dwellings of dairy workers. Many years ago the dairy closed for good and the houses were left boarded up and abandoned. On two of those properties, empty backyard pools were found in the late 90s or early 2000’s and renegade sessions ensued under the guise of trespassing. In the beginning, many of those sessions were quickly halted by authorities who were watching over the land and the boot was given. Other times, sessions were allowed to go on late into the night without any hassle whatsoever. That is until things got out of hand and they were shut down for good (the kidney was buried and the square was watched over by heavy-handed security) —or at least that’s what everyone thought.

KONA SKATEPARK: 40 YEARS OF GNAR: Words and photos by DAN LEVY. For the last 40 years, Kona Skatepark in Jacksonville Florida has remained a lighthouse for generations of skateboarders to come and test their meddle on its legendary concrete terrain. Kona stands alone in its status as the oldest consecutive-running, privately owned skatepark in North America, making it a historical landmark for skateboarding and also an American treasure. The ironically titled tombstone that sits dead center in the park stands tall as a reminder of the enormous amounts of blood and sweat, poured over a timeline of progression over the last four decades of skateboarding. Since 1977, skateboarding has constantly challenged all possibilities and Kona has remained a veritable proving ground for the most famous and infamous names in skateboarding to showcase their skills. The Ramos family has weathered many a storm over the years and their unwavering passion and dedication to keeping skateboarding alive is inspirational and unequivocally appreciated by those who show up to ride on a daily basis. The 40 year celebration of this magical concrete wonderland was nothing short of astonishing.

CATTLEBORO: Words by BIG TIM KLEMONSKY and Photos by ERIC FULL. What does it take to have a killer backyard wooden bowl in New England? A LOT! Dedication on the backs of landscapers, masons, carpenters, skaters, delivery guys, painters, welders, you name it… Blue collar to the bone. 20 plus years of a wooden ramp that rots away, gets gutted and rebuilt section by section every year. No corporate skate money, no contest banners, no soft drink helmets, no nothin… It’s a hardworking crew called the 59. They put it up to get away from you. So if you get a session, have fun and grind the hell out of it! Big shout out to Iggy, the owner, his family and city and estate gardener for being the backbone push behind a fun place I can feel at home when I ride.

SAM OGDEN interview and photos by BRIAN TWITTY: Hailing from Monroe, North Carolina, this young gun is on his way up. With heroes like Chris Russell and Ben Raybourn, Sam brings relentless, raw East Coast talent to the mix. This kid is a regular ripper at Joe’s Bowl and Tom Risser’s Whipsnake mogul wonderland, but he also makes frequent trips to Cali to get a taste of a variety of West Coast terrain. Sam has a good head on his shoulders and is intent on keeping his grades on point while he rolls on with no end in sight. Keep a look out for this kid!

STACY PERALTA interview by STEVE OLSON: Photo by C.R. STECYK III. “You’ll never amount to anything” ??? ‘Wait a minute, I’m just a kid’… Surfers and skaters from the early ‘70s, That’s what most heard, except a few… One, which didn’t listen so closely, is this guy, Stacy, Peralta that is… From one talent to the next, it all depends on your focus, and commitment… If you don’t know who I’m talking about, you will. Peralta has played a lot different roles… from Skater to Director. As they say, the guy has got talent, that’s obvious…

BONES BRIGADE CHRONICLES – FROM SET TO SUNDANCE TO ANIMAL CHIN 30 YEAR: Words & photos by DAN LEVY. In our quest to go behind the scenes of the making of the Bones Brigade: An Autobiography documentary and bring you this ongoing Bones Brigade Chronicles series, let’s go back to the beginning… It’s not very often that you get an invitation to document the making of a film by a highly accomplished and respected filmmaker like Stacy Peralta, yet Juice Magazine did and what I witnessed gives me chills as I am writing this. After waking to the usual morning scene of Venice Beach decorated with boardwalk debris, homeless camps and the always colorful good morning banter that usually exists at very high volume, I looked north from the balcony of Juice and remembered the fact that the POP Pier once existed directly in front of our office and is the very location where Stacy and Dogtown’s most elite aggressively forged a path into history with attitude, style and localism. I grabbed my camera bag, jumped in the car and started the journey to Burbank to reach the set of the Bones Brigade: An Autobiography. It was feeling like a Led Zeppelin morning, so I threw in the BBC Sessions Live album and headed into L.A. traffic. The levity of what I was about to experience started to sink in and the anticipation acted as my coffee replacement for the morning…

PATTI MCGEE interview by STEVE OLSON: The handstand that was for LIFE… MAGAZINE, that is, pretty cool too… Patti McGee, the blonde on the cover from the past into the future… One woman’s stories about how it was to NOW… Life is interesting that’s for sure… Just ask Patti McGee, she’ll tell ya…

STEVE VAN DOREN interview by JIM MURPHY: Photo by DAN LEVY. Steve Van Doren is one of the hardest working and most dedicated men in skateboarding! If you go to a Vans event, Steve is working the grill and coordinating with the crew to make sure everyone is having a good time. The hardcore work ethic of the Van Doren family started in Boston and flourished in California with a vision of making quality, functional shoes. Since 1966, Vans has been the go-to shoe for skateboarders and, with the entourage of rippers they sponsor, Vans has created a skate family legacy with no end in sight. From their innovative skateparks to the Vans Pool Party and the Vans Park Series, Steve and his crew have proven time and again that they are leading the way to keeping skateboarding fun. Through the last five decades, Steve has always had skateboarders’ backs and stayed true to his roots. Alva, Caballero, Hosoi – the list goes on of legends that Vans continues to sponsor. This respect for history and vision for the future is who Steve Van Doren is. Thanks, Steve, for keeping it punk!

SHANNON SMITH interview by JIM MURPHY: Photo by QUINN KNIGHT. Shannon has been a hardcore Charleston local from the days of Blaize Blouin’s backyard ramp sessions with Bonnie Blouin, Hank, Rasta Mike and The Godfather of the East Coast layback rollout, Brad Constable. Charleston was localized by a hardcore crew of skaters who rode whatever was in their way and Shannon was up for the endless adventures with the skate family, from SC to Cedar Crest to Atlanta and hanging with the Rancheros! As skating soared and dived in the ‘80s, Charleston’s indoor Hangar Skatepark was built towards the end of the vert rage and, for a short time, Shannon and the locals had a perfect bowl oasis. After the skatepark’s demise, the legendary bowl found its way to Beiringville and started the next phase of Charleston’s backyard Roundwall Preservation Society where it still hosts gnarly bowl sessions for anyone willing to throw down. As concrete skateparks emerged throughout the country, Shannon and the Charleston locals started to rally the city for a skatepark to pay tribute to the skate history of the South and give the next generations more rippable terrain! During the long haul to get the park built, Shannon and Otis raised a family, built a killer backyard pool with brick pavers coping, and, today, skate their pool with their two kids, Audrey and Lil Johnny Otis. Now, through the efforts of Shannon and the local crew, a killer Team Pain skatepark called Sk8 Charleston, has opened, complete with the Blaize bowl and a 200 foot snakerun! Congrats to everyone who fought to make this word class skatepark in Charleston a reality. Talking to Shannon brought back such good memories and it’s an honor to share the history of an incredible skate scene and what it has evolved into!

SKATEISTAN interview with OLIVER PERCOVICH by JIM MURPHY: Photos by Chad Foreman & Hamdullah Hamdard. A skater goes to Afghanistan and shares his love for skateboarding with the local kids, many of whom have never seen a skateboard before. As he sees the youth expressing themselves through the freedom of skateboarding, with limited resources, he decides he needs to build them an indoor skatepark and school, and Skatestan is born! Once I heard Oliver Percovich was from Australia, it all made complete sense to me! Australians are the real deal and, when it comes to skateboarding, it makes sense that a skater like Oliver would find a way to make this impossible vision happen in a war zone! This is an incredible story and vision that is expanding beyond Kabul and helping at-risk youth around the world! Oliver Percovich – international skateboarding advocate speaks!

SURF SKATE STYLE interviews by JEFF HO, DIBI FLETCHER, TERRI CRAFT & DAN LEVY: Photo by WILLIAM SHARP. The influence of surfing on skateboarding has been discussed since the beginning of both, yet we have now entered a new era, where skateboarding has returned the favor with its own unique influence on the surfing world. In order to get to the core of this cross over and to try to define the origins and current state and status of surf skate style, we’ve interviewed some of the most innovative skateboarders, surfers, artists, documentarians, photographers, filmmakers and musicians on the planet. In honor of the great, Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything…” Welcome to our exploration of Surf Skate Style featuring interviews with: Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Art Brewer, Bennett Harada, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Carter Slade, Chris Miller, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Kirra Kehoe, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Pat Bareis, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.

KEITH MORRIS interview by JEFF HO: Photo by DAN LEVY and OLIVIA JAFFE. Keith Morris is an intellectual punk. Maybe a lot of people know this and maybe some don’t. I thought he was just a crazy punk rocker, but, after talking to him, I realized that he’s brilliant and he’s trying to share what he’s got with the world. He’s stoked to be doing what he’s doing and he’s happy to be alive and be able to keep going. He’s an amazing person with a colorful and eventful career. He was at the forefront of punk rock and helped to define the scene, and he’s stayed involved and been working this whole time. From Black Flag to the Circle Jerks to Off! and Flag, his music has a message. From his early days in Hermosa Beach, his roots in surfing and skateboarding spurred the cross pollination of punk rock and skateboarding, resulting in an aggressive style that led to change. The music that he sings is at the crux a cultural revolution that has now expanded. We talked about his new book “My Damage” and looked back on the beginning, the middle, the now and the future. Facing challenges head on is his way and I want to thank him for it. Keith’s message to the youth is more valuable now than ever. He’s lived the life and he practices what he preaches. He’s done so much and it’s incredible to see his shows. Grab his new book and listen to Keith Morris.

BEN HARPER interview by JEFF HO: Photo by DAN LEVY and PAUL GRONNER. Ben Harper is a real stand up guy. He’s an accomplished musician and singer-songwriter and he’s worked hard for it. Not only has he released over a dozen records and won three Grammy awards, he’s a skateboarder on the advisory board of the Tony Hawk Foundation working to build skateparks across America. Ben is a down to earth guy and his music has transcended boundaries and his lyrics spread vital messages about social issues and encourage cultural change. Ben is a good person with a ton of integrity and he is an important part of our culture. He gives back and tries to hold things together the way things should be traditionally. He shares the respect of older generations and the roots of all genres of music. From the early days of coming up in his grandparents’ music store, to playing with some of the world’s finest musicians, like Charlie Musselwhite and Taj Mahal, he continues to preserve the legacy of music as he interprets it. Ben is an amazing human being and I’m honored to call him a friend.

Thank you so much to everyone that contributed! JUICE™ MAGAZINE #75 PUBLISHER/EDITOR/CEO: Terri Craft ASSISTANT ED./SALES DIR.: Dan Levy SKATE EDITOR: Jim Murphy FEATURES EDITORS: Steve Olson, Jeff Ho, Herbie Fletcher, Dibi Fletcher, Jesse Martinez, Dave Duncan, James O’Mahoney, Bill Danforth, Big Tim Klemonsky EDITORIAL ASSISTANT: Vanessa Davey CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHERS: Dan Levy, C.R. Stecyk III, Art Brewer, J. Grant Brittain, Arto Saari, Herbie Fletcher, Dave Swift, Tom Servais, Jeff Divine, Glen E. Friedman, Rob Collins, Jay Adams, Deville Nunes, Zoli, Lee Leal, O, Jeff Ament, Jim Goodrich, Ted Terrebonne, Rhino, Coburn Huff, Karim Ghonem, Gibber, Eric Full, William Sharp, Jonathan Mehring, Joe Hammeke, Ryan Flynn, Ben Karpinski, Fraser “Tattie”, Rob Nelson, JJ Kefalas, Dusty Gaidos, Justin Gorman, Billy Childress, David Ostlund, Dave Maxwell, Brian Twitty, Hamdullah Hamdard, Chad Foreman, Jake Simkin, Skateistan, Subel Bhandari, Quinn Knight, Ken Forsyth, Team Pain Skateparks, Olivia Jaffe, Paul Gronner, Willy Sions, Eric Hendrikx, Marfa Capodanno, Joe Piccholo, Marc Eisman, Warren Bolster, Kevin Regan, James Cassimus, Arab, Florence, Tillotson, James O’Mahoney, Jon Steele, Dan Sparagna, Mark Sullivan, Affif, Mako Osaki, Norton Wisdom, Lance Dalgart, Chuck Katz, Monique Kehoe, MRZ, Ruben Pina, Tostee, Dean Tirkot, Doc Paskowitz, Chris Garrity, Rob Mertz, Ismael Hernandez, Dennis Merryman, Gregory Earl, Scott Starr, Pedro Miranda, Bill Parr, Peter King, Jamie Mosberg, Surfing Village, N. Sumatra.

