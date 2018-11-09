Juice Magazine 25 Year Anniversary Silver Aces and Community Service Specials

JUICE MAGAZINE’s 25 year anniversary began on November 1, 2018 and we plan to celebrate with you all year long! Thank you for your support over the last two and a half decades! Juice Magazine’s 25 Year Anniversary Limited Edition Collection is now available featuring t-shirts, long sleeves, hoodies and zip ups, plus every order comes with a new 5 pack of Juice stickers. Check out the collection at http://juicemagazine.com/home/juice-25-year-anniversary-specials/ or you can place your order here. Thank you!

JUICE 25 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SILVER SPECIALS


1 Juice 25 Year Silver Aces Zip Up + 5 Sticker Pack. PRICE $50.00 + shipping & handling

SIZE

1 Juice 25 Year Silver Aces Hoodie + 5 Sticker Pack. PRICE $45.00 + shipping & handling

SIZE

1 Juice 25 Year Silver Aces Long Sleeve + 5 Sticker Pack. PRICE $30.00 + shipping & handling

SIZE

1 Juice 25 Year Silver Aces Short Sleeve + 5 Sticker Pack. PRICE $25.00 + shipping & handling

SIZE

Please call 310-399-5336 if you’d like to use your credit card by phone or you may send a check or money order to JUICE MAGAZINE with your name, address and your order to JUICE MAGAZINE – 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA, 90291. If you don’t see the items you’re looking for, email your order to [email protected] Please include t-shirt style, color and size when ordering. Allow 1-8 weeks for delivery. FOR INTERNATIONAL ORDERS – Please e-mail [email protected] for estimated shipping fees.

Information

Written by in ART,DIY,FEATURED,MUSIC,SKATE,SURFNovember 9, 2018Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2018 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.