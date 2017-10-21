Juice Live From Venice Beach California – Surfing, Skateboarding, and Punk Rock

Juice Magazine Live WebCam Venice Beach California Slider

Juice Magazine is now live with a new web cam at Juice Magazine headquarters on the Venice boardwalk, the number one tourist destination in Southern California. The Juice Cam is LIVE 24 HOURS A DAY on www.JuiceMagazine.com and features all of the wild and creative life on the Venice Boardwalk. Stay tuned for incredible bands, skateboarding contests, celebrity DJ sets, surf and skate video premieres, autograph signings, demos, concert updates, skate and surf contest info, art exhibit announcements and in-depth interviews with skateboarders, surfers and punk rockers.

The Juice Live Web Cam also captures our new series of “Juice Live” shows including the “Juice Live News” and the Juice Magazine “Drop In” show, with hosts Dan Levy and Eric “Tuma” Britton, talking with skateboarders, surfers, artists, photographers and musicians. It’s all LIVE so anything can happen and usually does, so drop in anytime. Special guests on the Juice Magazine “Drop In” show so far include: Jesse Martinez, Eddie Reategui, Charlie Blair, Pep Williams, Shota Kubo, Eric “Tuma” Britton, Jesus Esteban Flores and Doug Smith. Email [email protected] to learn more and get involved.

Click here to watch the Juice Cam…

Juice Magazine Live WebCam Venice Beach California

Here are a few recordings of some of the Juice Live shows for your entertainment…

JUICE MAGAZINE “Drop In” with Shota Kubo

JUICE MAGAZINE Live News – Oct 19, 2017

JUICE MAGAZINE “Drop In” with Charlie Blair

JUICE MAGAZINE “Drop In” with Eddie Reategui

JUICE MAGAZINE Live News Show – Oct 14, 2017

JUICE MAGAZINE “Drop In” with Pep Williams

JUICE MAGAZINE Live News Show – Oct 9, 2017

JUICE MAGAZINE “Drop In” with Jesse Martinez (Part 2)

JUICE MAGAZINE “Drop In” with Jesse Martinez (Part 1)

JUICE MAGAZINE “Drop In” with Eric Tuma Britton, Jesus Flores and Doug Smith

You can also watch and interact with Juice Live shows and leave your comments and questions at the Juice Magazine Facebook page. Please subscribe to get notifications when we go live, and thanks for watching!

Juice Live is brought to you with the support of these fine companies: Vans, Tea Riot, Alva Skates, Made In Venice Movie, AirBnB Experiences, Dogtown Skateboards ,Black Flys, Venice Ale House, Venice Skateboarding Stuff, Flake, California Locos, Brunos, Salt Rags Skateboards, Hecho En Venice Breakwater, SoCal Skate Shop, and Juice Magazine.

