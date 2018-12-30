Jonathan Paskowitz Surf Skate Style

SURF SKATE STYLE WITH JONATHAN PASKOWITZ. INTERVIEW BY JUICE MAGAZINE. PHOTO BY DOC PASKOWITZ.

When did you first hear of SurfSkate style?

When I was a little kid, I remember a place called Wallos in Hawaii. Guys like Buttons and Larry Bertlemann would go there when it was flat and practice their surfing moves on these banked walls. I remember Buttons using the term surf style talking about what they were doing.

What does SurfSkate style mean to you and who has the best surf skate style?

When we were kids, we had to go to inland places with my family, when my dad would work; places like New Mexico or South Dakota. We had a couple of skateboards and we always tried to surf on skateboards wherever we were, so surf style was what we were doing on our skateboards. We never thought of skating as the premise. It was surfing on four wheels. SurfSkate meant surfing on land. Jay had damn good SurfSkate style, as did Larry Bertlemann, Mark Liddell and Tony Alva. Gregg Weaver was a smooth SurfSkate style guy for sure. Buttons was pretty rad, even back in the day, too.

How has surfing influenced skateboarding, and skateboarding influenced surfing?

When I was a kid, everyone I knew skateboarded to mimic surfing when there were no waves or just for fun. If you went to Bicknell everyone was surfing their skateboards down the hill. It was the same at La Costa or even the first park I skated in San Marcos. As more skaters became better surfers and better surfers began to skate more, you saw the two merge. If I have to say one thing about their influence on each other, I would say, before you could make a surfboard do the things a skateboard could, you had to break through to a level that didn’t exist in surfing. The first time I saw that happen was when Christian Fletcher started getting air on a surfboard. If you want to talk influence, you first have to mark its origin. For me, that was CF getting air.

Is SurfSkate style important today?

There is a whole new world of SurfSkate style in skateboarding. Surfers quietly go along taking from skateboarding what works for them, but skateboarders are breaking off into a whole new division with longer boards and devices like the new Carver board. Ok, my brother, Abe, works with Carver, but damn, that thing works! I can surf on the street like I never had. I love the feeling of replicating my surfing on a skateboard! When you skate down the street, you look like you’re surfing. It’s not like skating on a little double kicked ollie stick. It’s surfing on land! It’s something that every surfer has always wanted to do, when there are no waves, of course!

