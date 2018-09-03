John Van Hamersveld The Mural Show Loma Opening Reception Sept 4

Fresh news from John Van Hamersveld about his latest shoe collaboration with Vans and Disney, featuring “Descontructed Mickey” and Mickey’s Foot” art drawn by JVH, plus an announcement for the opening reception, on Sept 4, 2018, of The Mural Show Loma at Point Loma University.

JVH NEWSLETTER:

Mural Making is not new for visual artist John Van Hamersveld. He was an Olympic Muralist in 1984 seen by a billion viewers. His new mural projects started in Las Vegas with the Fremont Experience and VisaVision. An original JVH 1500 foot LED movie mural  called “Signs of Life” has been shown nightly since 2009.

Photo courtesy of John Van Hamersveld

There have been 16 murals installed in Southern California including his new DWP Tank Mural on Grand Avenue in El Segundo. 32 x 510 feet of JVH imagery wrapping around the tank – transforming an eyesore into a massive visual delight.

Three JVH coastal + ocean-themed murals have recently been installed on the Frank Gehry designed Cabrillo Aquarium in San Pedro, CA.

The exhibit at the Point Loma University Keller Gallery  is showing the Artistic imaging of Graphic Vernacular with the history of his famous posters works.

John Van Hamersveld
“The Mural Show Loma”
August 28 –  September 28
Opening Reception
September 4
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Artist Talk and Interview (w/ Ed Fuentes)
September 5, 12 Noon.
Point Loma Nazarene University
Keller Art Gallery
San Diego, CA

 

VAULT BY VANS X JOHN VAN HAMERSVELD:

https://www.vans.com/article_detail/vault-john-van-hamersveld.html

For more John Van Hamersveld news and posters and much more, please visit:

http://www.post-future.com/

