John Van Hamersveld Surf Skate Style

SURF SKATE STYLE WITH JOHN VAN HAMERSVELD. INTERVIEW BY JUICE MAGAZINE. PHOTO COURTESY OF JOHN VAN HAMERSVELD.

When did you first hear of SurfSkate style?

I was with Hobie in Dana Point in 1963, when he was with an inventor of a motorized skateboard.

What does SurfSkate style mean to you and who has the best surf skate style?

We understood the balance as surf and ski. I was an experienced skier then, in 1963. I met Hackett and Olson in 1985, when they were 19 years old, and I was doing ads with them for Jimmy’Z. From there, I looked around and saw all the best in that day. It’s hard to say today. There must be 500,000 great skaters that never surface in the media to be focused on.

How has surfing influenced skateboarding, and skateboarding influenced surfing?

Surfing today seems to look like skating. Skating seems to be translated by individuals.

Is SurfSkate style important today?

Both surfing and skating create a past-time to burn up energy for the bored.

Skater 1964. Photo ©JVH Skater 1964. Photo ©JVH

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY:

The influence of surfing on skateboarding has been discussed since the beginning of both, yet we have now entered a new era, where skateboarding has returned the favor with its own unique influence on the surfing world. In order to get to the core of this cross over and to try to define the origins and current state and status of surf skate style, we’ve interviewed some of the most innovative skateboarders, surfers, artists, documentarians, photographers, filmmakers and musicians on the planet. In honor of the great, Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything…” welcome to our exploration of Surf Skate Style featuring interviews with Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Art Brewer, Bennett Harada, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Carter Slade, Chris Miller, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Keith Morris, Kirra Kehoe, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Pat Bareis, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.

