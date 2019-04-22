Jeff Grosso’s Loveletters to Skateboarding: Venice

Season 10 of Jeff Grosso’s LoveLetters to Skateboarding starts out with an episode about Venice, California, which features Jesse Martinez, Chuck Katz, Eric Dressen, Scott Oster, Tim Jackson, C.R. Stecyk III, Jeff Ho, Ray Flores, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Jim Muir, Josh Brolin and Elijah Berle, talking about Venice, street skating, wall rides and the Venice Pavilion, while paying homage to Jay Adams, Jesse Martinez, Christian Hosoi, Aaron “Fingers” Murray, Block, Eric “Tuma” Britton, Pat Ngoho, Blake Johnson, Julien Stranger and many more. “Jeff Grosso’s Loveletters to Skateboarding” is produced by Buddy Coan and Rick Charnoski of Six Stair and presented by Vans.

About Jeff Grosso’s Loveletters to Skateboarding: Legendary skateboarder, Jeff Grosso’s Loveletters to Skateboarding. Jeff pays homage to some of the most influential people in skateboarding. Sit back and feel the love.

