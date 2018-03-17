Jaws Supports Bones X Skate-Aid

With each set of BONES X SKATE-AID wheels you purchase, BONES WHEELS will make a donation to help fund SKATE-AID projects around the world. The goal of the BONES X SKATE-AID collaboration is to help supply skateboards and build skateparks in areas of conflict and deprivation. By supporting this program you are supporting a common language that overlooks socio-economics status, ethnicity, religion, nationality, culture and gender. You are helping to bring unity, equality and a stable social environment that encourages self confidence, self worth and most importantly, positive life memories. For more info about Skate-Aid go to: http://www.skate-aid.org/en

Jaws is down for SKATE-AID and was willing to sacrifice his body to help hype the cause!