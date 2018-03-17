Jaws Supports Bones X Skate-Aid

With each set of BONES X SKATE-AID wheels you purchase, BONES WHEELS will make a donation to help fund SKATE-AID projects around the world. The goal of the BONES X SKATE-AID collaboration is to help supply skateboards and build skateparks in areas of conflict and deprivation. By supporting this program you are supporting a common language that overlooks socio-economics status, ethnicity, religion, nationality, culture and gender. You are helping to bring unity, equality and a stable social environment that encourages self confidence, self worth and most importantly, positive life memories. For more info about Skate-Aid go to: http://www.skate-aid.org/en

To support this cause, go to https://bones.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=skate+aid

Jaws is down for SKATE-AID and was willing to sacrifice his body to help hype the cause!

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
