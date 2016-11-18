Jack Winburn – Juice Magazine State of Skate Interview

Name: Jack Winburn

Hometown: Columbia SC

Age: 13

Sponsors: Real Skateboards, Thunder Trucks, Spitfire Wheels, Andale Bearings, Mob Griptape and Diamond Hardware.

What set-up are you riding right now?

What’s the most fun skater-built or renegade spot that you’ve skated lately?

Our foundation that we built.

Who do you like to skate with the most these days?

My friends Max, Khari, Antonio, Zurich, Jared and Josh.

Coolest skateboard graphic you have seen lately?

Ishod Wair’s tape graphic.

Best thing you’ve ever skated in a skatepark?

Progressive Skatepark’s mini ramp.

Favorite skateboarders of all time?

My favorite skateboarders of all time are Jeff Grosso, Peter Hewitt, Chris Russell, Josh Rodriguez and Ronnie Sandoval.

Best road trip you ever took?

King Of The Groms.

Any skate-related charities that you support?

Grind For Life.

What music have you been listening to lately?

Rap music.

What do you consider the responsibilities of a professional skateboarder?

To place high in contests and to promote your company.

Which skate shops do you support most?

Bluetile Skateshop.

Favorite skate photo of all time?

Ben Raybourn cover of Thrasher.

What is your take on girls skateboarding?

I think that it is cool and I support it.

What skateboarding memorabilia do you have that means the most to you?

My first skateboard that I got.

Who contributes the most to your local skate scene?

David Tool.

Top three favorite skate tricks?

Boneless, stalefish, frontside ollie.

Do you think skateboarding should be in the Olympics?

Yes.

What is your proudest moment in skateboarding so far?

When I won the Tim Brauch Memorial contest.

BONELESS OVER EVERYONE’S HEAD, EVEN HIS OWN. PHOTO BY HEIDI LEMMON

ABOUT THE JUICE MAGAZINE STATE OF SKATE:

When we started Juice Magazine 22 years ago, you could count the number of skateparks on one hand and grindable pool coping was mostly a distant memory. Now there are thousands of skateparks all over the world, along with a vast quantity of DIY spots built to skate. In 1993, the majority of skateboarders listened to punk rock or hip hop exclusively. Now skateboarders listen to almost every kind of sound created. Two decades ago, skateboarding related charities were non-existent. Today, there are numerous non-profits giving back to skateboarding in many ways. One of the most important differences between now and then is that, 22 years ago, there was a clear division between old school and new school skateboarding. Now that wall of separation has followed the same path as the Berlin Wall, allowing for an unprecedented unification of skateboarders all over the globe. Great strides have been made for girls that skate as well as the acceptance of skate history and long overdue recognition for skateboarding’s pioneers and its artifacts. At the same time, the current generation of skateboarders is taking skateboarding to new heights, previously unimaginable. As the landscape of the skateboarding industry changes on a daily basis, and the topic of skateboarding in the Olympics rears its head once again, along with the disturbing subject of who controls skateboarding being tossed about by corporate entities, we decided it was time to take a good look at the State of Skate. We asked 20 questions to 100 skateboarders, ages 8 to 58, and found that skateboarding is as diverse as the skateboarders that are addicted to it, no one controls skateboarding except skateboarders, and the State of Skate is savage and strong. Now get out there and skate tough!

