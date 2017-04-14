Ithaca Skate Jam and Made In Venice Movie Screening

It’s time for the 6th Annual Ithaca Skate Jam! Real Action Sports and Comet Skateboards would like to invite the entire skateboard and Ithaca community to the 6th Annual Ithaca Skate Jam on May 6th and 7th, 2017 in Ithaca, New York. After five years of shredding the hills of Ithaca, a second day has been added to the event, with a regional Amateur Skateboard Contest at the Ithaca Skate Park, which means two days of shredding!

Saturday:

For the past five years, the event has taken over an iconic hill in Ithaca and turned it into a downhill skate park for everyone to enjoy. Last year, 300 skaters from all over the western hemisphere took over Buffalo Street. This year we are doing it again at the same spot at the top of East Buffalo Street between Eddy and Stewart Ave. With fresh pavement at a consistent 15% grade and skate park terrain on Quarry Street (running perpendicular to Buffalo street). The hill starts at Eddy Street and downhill to Stewart Ave. There will be some ramps on Buffalo Street to hit as you go or you can just bomb away.

Quarry Street will have several skatepark features and the vendor and food truck zone. “That’s How I Roll” Sushi Burrito Food Truck and Gorgers Tacos will be on the scene serving up the goodness.

The format is a “nontest” style jam. Skate hard all day and we’ll give out prizes however the Comet team sees fit. There are no specific contests or divisions. There will be a session for younger and beginner adult skaters from 1-2PM. Comet and other teams will be doing workshops to help learn to ride the hill.

We are sponsoring 20 young people ages 14 and under to skate with the generous support of the local foundation Touched by Josh. Josh passed away while skateboarding at a young age. His family started his foundation to remember him by creating the stoke for the youth to get a chance to skate and have fun at Ithaca Skate Jam.

DJ E-Rich, DJ Double A and Proper Philth will be pumping out the jams all day.

Saturday Night:

Premiere screening of the movie “Made in Venice” at 8pm with intro and Q&A featuring special guest cast member, Dan Levy of Juice Magazine, at the State Theatre of Ithaca, located at 107 W. State Street, Ithaca, NY, followed up with an after party next door at Lot10 with the Club Rub a Dub crew.

Sunday:

The Ithaca Skate Jam rolls to the Ithaca Skate Park and all ages are welcome to compete. Divisions will be broken down as follows. 8 and under, 9-10, 11-12, 13-15 and 16 & over unsponsored, sponsored team riders, womens and masters 30 and over. The park contest will be run with a jam format, skate till you bail with a first trick rebate. Heats will run in groups of up to 15 skaters with a 20 minute practice heat and then a 20 minute judged session skating one at a time in order jam session. Judges will be looking for style, use of park, consistency and difficulty of tricks.

There will also be several mini contests throughout the day. Highest/Longest Ollie, Most 360’s, High Jump, Hay Bale Jump, Ramp to Wall, Launch Ramp, Street Plant, Old School Tricks etc…

DJ CdZnutZ , DJ Gibran and DJ Cappel will be pumping out the jams all day. The New Roots Rock Band (New Roots Charter School) will be performing during the 11-12 and 13-15 age group practice sessions.

Ithaca Skate Jam and The Philadelphia Skateboard Academy bring you Pro/Am Freestyle Demo and Clinics . A select group of professional and amateur freestyle skaters will be on the scene. Ithaca Skate Jam is creating a place for them to have a warm-up for the World Freestyle Round Up Championships taking place in BC Canada 2 weeks after Ithaca Skate Jam.

Ithaca’s favorite taco truck, The Good Truck, and NYS Fair’s Best Food Truck Winner, The Silo Truck, will be on the scene serving up the goodness.

Crucial Reggae Social Club featuring members of John Brown’s Body, Roadman, Mosaic Foundation, Sim Redmond Band, Big Mean Sound Machine, Fall Creek Brass Band, Jimkata and Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad are finishing off the day with a sunset set.

Thank you to sponsors: Comet Skateboards, Clif Bar, Vans Shoes, Vans Warped Tour, Muir Skate, Element Skateboards, Made In Venice the movie, Powerflex Skateboards, Bones Swiss Bearings, Powell Peralta, Original Skateboards, Levi’s Skateboarding, Dickies Skateboarding, Volante Wheels, Salt Rags Skateboarding, Guayaki Beverages, Gimme! Coffee, Greenstar Co-op, Emmy’s Organics, Viva Taqueria, Silky Jones, Collegetown Bagels, Rolloffs, Agava, Luna inspired Street Food, and Media Sponsor WVBR 93.5 FM and Wheelbase Magazine.

Date: May 6th and 7th, 2017

Time: Registration 9am, Skating 10-5pm

Registration Fee includes an event t-shirt, sponsor swag bag, coffee, pastries, bagels, fruit, a healthy lunch and beverages all day.

Day One Online and Onsite Reg $40

Day Two Online and Onsite Reg $25

Register at www.ithacaskatejam.com

Free admission for spectators.

For lodging and camping options check out www.visitithaca.com

Press, Vendor and Sponsorship Contact: Michael Miller (Event Coordinator) [email protected]

Special thanks to the Tompkins County Tourism Board and the City of Ithaca for the support.