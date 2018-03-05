Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival at Home of the “Shawshank Prison”

The INKCARCERATION Music and Tattoo Festival will be a one-of-a-kind event with non-stop live music from 30+ bands on two stages and a tattoo festival inside of one of the country’s most infamous abandoned locations. The inaugural INKCARCERATION Music and Tattoo Festival will take place on July 13, 14 and 15 in Mansfield, Ohio at the Historic Ohio State Reformatory (100 Reformatory Rd.). This massive locale is recognized primarily as not only one of the most haunted buildings in the country, but also as the filming location for the 1994 cinematic classic, The Shawshank Redemption.

The concert portion of INKCARCERATION will feature performances by Rise Against, A Day to Remember, Bush, Black Label Society, Clutch, Our Lady Peace, Suicidal Tendencies, Fuel, Hatebreed, Sevendust, Living Colour, Of Mice and Men, Corrosion of Conformity, Lit, Life of Agony, Alien Ant Farm, ’68, Soil, Adelitas Way, JennCity, Bad Omens, Fear The Fallen, Akadia, Through Fire, All About A Bubble and more TBD. Individual performance times and stages will be announced leading up to INKCARCERATION.

At INKCARCERATION, not only will attendees rock out to three days of live music from their favorite rock bands, they can also be tattooed by acclaimed local and regional artists, tour the reformatory, enjoy refreshments from 15+ food trucks onsite, browse goods from a number of vendors, experience a full rock n’ roll circus sideshow (brought to you by Hellzapoppin), and more!

TATTOO FESTIVAL:

More information on the tattoo festival portion of INKCARCERATION – which will include over 70 booths featuring local and regional tattoo artists – will be announced soon. Interested in tattooing at INKCARCERATION? Applications are still open. Email [email protected] for more information and details, and please provide your name, company name, website and phone number in the email.

REFORMATORY TOURS:

The most one-of-a-kind attraction at the inaugural INKCARCERATION Music and Tattoo Festival is none other than the venue itself – the Historic Ohio State Reformatory. Attendees can take part in self-guided reformatory tours, exploring the prison independently at their own pace while learning about the history of the facility and the many unique Hollywood and paranormal connections. To be fully immersive, each tour experience should take about 1.5 hours.

HELLZAPOPPIN ROCK N’ ROLL CIRCUS SIDESHOW:

The Hellzapoppin circus sideshow is an event included in the price of an INKCARCERATION ticket and is fun for all ages! Named after one of the most successful Broadway musicals and movies from the late 30’s & 40’s, Hellzapoppin is a world-renowned theatrical rock n’ roll circus stunt-show where some of the most death-defying stunts in live entertainment are performed to a live audience along with emphatic rock music. Spectators will experience one of the world’s last authentic circus sideshows with performances including fire eating, fire breathing, the razor-sharp machete walk, acrobatic stunts, sword swallowing, knife-throwing, and archery using human targets, as well as illusions like the Chinese blade box of death, and human oddities and curiosities. Hellzapoppin has been featured on the Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, in the Guinness Books of World Records and beyond. Learn more at www.hellzapoppin.com.

TICKETS:

Weekend tickets – which include the concert portion, self-guided prison tours, tattoo festival, circus sideshow, and more – start at $89 per person. Attendees can further accent their experience with a Weekend VIP or Premium VIP ticket! Weekend VIP tickets start at $321 per person (single day ticket and VIP options coming soon) and include all of the above plus access to the air-conditioned VIP lounge offering lunch, dinner, and a private bar. Premium VIP includes all of the above plus side stage access for premium viewing of the concert portion, a t-shirt and an exclusive festival laminate. Premium VIP begins at $1210.50 per person. Additional ticket prices, parking prices/details, event hours, and other important FAQ’s can be found at www.inkcarceration.com.

CAMPING:

RV Weekend Camping packages are available and include four weekend tickets to the event and available hookups for water and electric. Tent campers can also buy a Weekend Tent Camping package for four people, which includes four weekend tickets to the event and a 20×20 camping space. All RV and tent camping will be located under five miles from the festival at Richland Fairgrounds. Shuttle service to and from the venue will be available.

INKCARCERATION Music and Tattoo Festival online:

The Historic Ohio State Reformatory online:

