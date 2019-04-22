Independent Rip Ride Rally at Lincoln City, Oregon

Independent Trucks presents the Rip Ride Rally Invitational Skateboard Contest at Lincoln City Skatepark in Lincoln City, Oregon, May 31-June 2, 2019, to celebrate 20 years of Lincoln City Skatepark and the lives of Preston Maigetter, Mark Hubbard and Jake Phelps.

“There’s no place on earth quite like the twisted concrete terrain of Lincoln City, Oregon Skatepark. Mark Scott and the Dreamland crew have created what should be considered one of skateboarding’s biggest monument. 2019 will mark the 20th anniversary of the Lincoln City Skatepark, and Independent Trucks is throwing a three-day contest to end all contests.”

Independent Trucks has invited “the biggest rippers in all of skateboarding to come lay down some of the heaviest sessions that the park has ever seen. The Pacific Northwest offers a type of living that you would be hard pressed to find anywhere else, and that’s exactly what this contest celebrates. Come Rip. Come Ride. Come Rally.”

Get all the info and more athttps://independenttrucks.com/ripriderally