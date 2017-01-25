House of Vans Chicago Opens with Gigs by Future Islands, Digable Planets & Noname

Vans Announces the Opening of House of Vans Chicago with Performances by Future Islands, Digable Planets and Noname… Two-Day Celebration Also Features Photography Exhibit, Artist Workshops and Open Skate Night

Vans, the original action sports brand rooted in art, music and street culture, is pleased to announce House of Vans Chicago will open its doors on February 3, 2017. The opening event will be marked with special live performances from Future Islands, Digable Planets and Chicago-based breakout artist, Noname.

The two-day celebration kicks off with music and will include a photography retrospective highlighting photos shot at House of Vans by emerging photographers Jonathan Mehring, Bryan Derballa, Ashley Osborn, Ryan Kobane and Laura June Kirsch. On February 4, House of Vans Chicago will host two artist-led workshops, which include “Copy Jam” mixed media workshop with Chad Kouri and “Caught in Motion” Skate Photography workshop with Atiba Jefferson. In the evening, House of Vans Chicago will welcome the community with an Open House where guests can skate the newly built skatepark and check out design elements that have been incorporated with Chicago in mind. As the only existing indoor skatepark in the Chicago metropolitan area, local skaters will experience a custom-built course, featuring the reimagination of iconic West Coast skate spots, Lockwood and China Banks, plus additional obstacles for every skill level. The backdrop to the Lockwood-inspired obstacle features an ivy-covered wall that pays homage to Wrigley Field, using ’66, Vans’ founding year as the outfield distance marker. Additionally, guests can enjoy a beautifully repurposed Goose Island brewpub bar that was originally located steps away from Wrigley Field. Located at 113 N Elizabeth St., House of Vans Chicago will always be free and open to the public.

“Chicago has a rich and eclectic history across action sports, art, music and street culture akin to Vans’ own roots and ‘Off The Wall’ ethos,” said Doug Palladini, Vans’ Global Brand President. “It’s an honor to bring House of Vans to life here in Chicago so we can grow our Vans family and give back to the creative communities that make this city so vibrant.”

House of Vans Chicago – Schedule

As the cultural hub of the Vans brand, this opening marks the third permanent location – the original in New York’s Greenpoint neighborhood and the second nestled within the Old Vic Tunnels beneath London’s Waterloo Station. Functioning as an art gallery, music venue, skatepark, indie film premiere house, artist-led workshop and more, the House of Vans is where “Off The Wall” lives and serves as a direct connection to the Vans brand worldwide.

About Vans

Vans ® , a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans authentic collections are sold globally in more than 75 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans also owns and operates nearly 600 retail locations around the world. The Vans brand promotes the action sports lifestyle, youth culture and creative self-expression through the support of athletes, musicians and artists and through progressive events and platforms such as the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, Vans Warped Tour®, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, the House of Vans.

Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66

www.vans.com

youtube.com/vans

instagram.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

twitter.com/vans_66