House of Vans Announces Return of SESSIONS Skate, Music and Art Series

House of Vans has announced the return of the SESSIONS Skate, Music, and Art Series in Brooklyn and Chicago. Check out the info and RSVP now at https://www.vans.com/houseofvans.html.

PRESS RELEASE: 2018 will mark the second official year of House of Vans marquee series, SESSIONS, designed to enable emerging creative talent in the Brooklyn and Chicago communities. These winter, bi-weekly events, running January through April, will include open skate, emerging musician showcases, and live art. All RSVP’s are now open at www.houseofvans.com.

This year will mark the final winter skate nights for House of Vans Brooklyn, which originally inspired the SESSIONS series to kick off last year. To commemorate the beloved House of Vans location in Brooklyn, a new skate obstacle will be introduced during the open skate/best trick contest each week, inspired by Vans pro skate team rider Chima Ferguson and the iconic skate spots he’s landed on throughout his career. Both House of Vans Brooklyn and Chicago will also feature surprise athlete appearances and a used board drive to benefit the non-profit organization, Boards for Bros. Anyone who brings a used skate deck will be able to access the park 30 minutes early and receive a free Vans skate tool.

The SESSIONS music showcase has evolved this year, and will include a chance to be chosen to “Share the Stage” with a global headliner talent at a future House of Vans Brooklyn show. Aspiring SESSIONS performers can submit music to be selected to play one of the ten events held at House of Vans Brooklyn and Chicago venues via email: [email protected] and [email protected]. Each performance will be video recorded and then submitted to be chosen to share the main stage at House of Vans as an opening act.

New in 2018, each House of Vans event will now feature a different live muralist commissioned to paint one panel of a larger art installation. This will evolve into a collective art mural over the course of the series, completed with the final event at each venue. Brooklyn will feature murals by Ian Ferguson, Saskia Wariner, Matt Borgia, and Rob Corradetti, while Chicago will feature Junkyard, O.J. Hays, Nate Otto, Tatiana Garcia, and Lauren Asta.

