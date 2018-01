Nora Vasconcellos, Lacey Baker, Lizzie Armanto, Allysha Le, Samarria Brevard, Yndiara Asp, Brighton Zeuner and Nicole Hause will be on the road January 12th – 19th all across Arizona. Saturday, January 13th from 10:00am to 3:00pm the gang will be holding it down at Cowtown Skate Union Hill’s Classic with a demo, signing and product toss… see you there! Artwork: Eloise Dörr.