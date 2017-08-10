“Homegrowns” A Skate Film For The Hawaii Grown Boyz Featuring Shota Kubo & Many More

Homegrowns, a new skateboarding film by Kale Kaaikala, is for the Hawaii grown boyz that left the islands… featuring Shota Kubo, Kaikea Kimura, Myles Laurion, and Sam Fitzsimmons, with Kaz Saito, Michael Scheidt, Connor McGivern, Alec Singer, Jon Gagliano, Max Haves, Kale Kaaikala, Travis Hancock, Adrian Adrid, JC III, John Oliveira, Kelly Ishihara, and Johnny Pollard. Additional filming by Conor McGivern, Myles Laurion and Tucker Jahrmarkt.

MAHALOS to APB Skate Shop, da best skate shop in the islands, Conor McGivern/TreeVisions for your motivation and inspiration, Travis Hancock for the tunes and being, Shitty Kids for being the shit, Rolling Death Maui for the constant laughs and goods (@rollingdeathmaui), DLXHI for the Spitfires and hooking up da boyz, Private Joy, the hottest new brand to hit the market, and Myles and Tucker for contributing footage for this video.

All music rights belong to their respected creators/owners.

“Positive Reality” – Mikey Dread

“Baby Come Home” – Mark Barrott

“Romantic” – Run DMT

“I Only Have Eyes For You” – Tashaki Miyaki

Shota Kubo photo by @makoozaki