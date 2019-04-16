Hawaiian Luau & Bowl Jam at Sk8 Charleston on May 17

The second annual Hawaiian Luau & Bowl Jam sponsored by Parrot Surf & Skate is set for Friday, May 17th, 2019, from 6-9PM at SK8 Charleston located at 1549 Oceanic Street, Charleston, SC 29403. There will be skate contests for all ages and live music provided by our favorites: Shr3d Crust and Hybrid Mutants. For a good time, show up and skate!



14 & Under Jam 6:30-7pm

Open Jam 7:30-8pm

Best Trick 8pm

Music by Shr3d Crust & Hybrid Mutants

Smoky Oak Taproom Food Truck & King of Pops

