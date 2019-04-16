Hawaiian Luau & Bowl Jam at Sk8 Charleston on May 17

The second annual Hawaiian Luau & Bowl Jam sponsored by Parrot Surf & Skate is set for Friday, May 17th, 2019, from 6-9PM at SK8 Charleston located at 1549 Oceanic Street, Charleston, SC 29403. There will be skate contests for all ages and live music provided by our favorites: Shr3d Crust and Hybrid Mutants. For a good time, show up and skate!

14 & Under Jam 6:30-7pm

Open Jam 7:30-8pm

Best Trick 8pm

Music by Shr3d Crust & Hybrid Mutants

Smoky Oak Taproom Food Truck & King of Pops

For more info about Sk8Charleston, please visit www.charlestoncountyparks.com

Sk8 Charleston

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
