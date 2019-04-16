Hawaiian Luau & Bowl Jam at Sk8 Charleston on May 17

The second annual Hawaiian Luau & Bowl Jam sponsored by Parrot Surf & Skate is set for Friday, May 17th, 2019, from 6-9PM at SK8 Charleston located at 1549 Oceanic Street, Charleston, SC 29403. There will be skate contests for all ages and live music provided by our favorites: Shr3d Crust and Hybrid Mutants. For a good time, show up and skate!
14 & Under Jam 6:30-7pm
Open Jam 7:30-8pm
Best Trick 8pm
Music by Shr3d Crust & Hybrid Mutants
Smoky Oak Taproom Food Truck & King of Pops
For more info about Sk8Charleston, please visit www.charlestoncountyparks.com
Follow Sk8 Charleston on Instagram @Sk8Charleston
Follow Parrot Surf and Skate Shop on Instagram @ParrotSurfAndSkate
Follow Shr3d Crust on Instagram @Shr3dcrust
Follow Hybrid Mutants on Instagram @HybridMutants
Follow Juice Magazine on Instagram @JuiceMagazine
Post a reply