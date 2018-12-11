Hail Skatan! Merrick Orr “Skatanic” Video Drop

Skull Skates team rider and Vancouver Island shredder, Merrick Orr, has unveiled his new metal-induced “SKATANIC” video part. Follow him on Instagram @slayorr27 for more Canadian chaos from the dark side and check out more sick clips and flicks of the skate familia by Shawn Rowbottom at @tube_ovision. Merrick is sponsored by @skullskates , @vanscanada , @vansskate , @1985boardshop who can all clearly spot talent when they see it. Merrick Orr destroys anything in his path. All hail Skatan!!!

https://youtu.be/3kcxhQP3mhU 

Music:
ArtistDestruction
AlbumInfernal Overkill
Released1985
GenreMetal

Merrick Orr.   Insta: @slayorr27

Miller flip the spine

Sooke BC, Canada

Photo: Shawn Rowbottom.   Insta: tube_ovision

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
