Hail Skatan! Merrick Orr “Skatanic” Video Drop

Skull Skates team rider and Vancouver Island shredder, Merrick Orr, has unveiled his new metal-induced “SKATANIC” video part. Follow him on Instagram @slayorr27 for more Canadian chaos from the dark side and check out more sick clips and flicks of the skate familia by Shawn Rowbottom at @tube_ovision. Merrick is sponsored by @skullskates , @vanscanada , @vansskate , @1985boardshop who can all clearly spot talent when they see it. Merrick Orr destroys anything in his path. All hail Skatan!!!

https://youtu.be/3kcxhQP3mhU

Released: 1985

Genre: Metal

Merrick Orr. Insta: @slayorr27

Miller flip the spine

Sooke BC, Canada

Photo: Shawn Rowbottom. Insta: tube_ovision