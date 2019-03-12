Grand Opening of the New Combi Bowl at Vans Off The Wall Skatepark in Huntington Beach, California

Vans and Steve Van Doren invite to you to the Grand Opening of the new combi pool and HB park terrain section at the Vans Off The Wall Huntington Beach Skatepark located at 7471 Center Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92647. This event is open to the public.

“Please come join us at the Vans Huntington Beach skatepark this Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10am-4pm. The newly added skating attractions are ready to shred. Welcome all. Free swag food and fun while it lasts.” @vansskate@vansgirls@vans@vans_mx@vanscanada

https://www.vans.com/skateparks-hb.html

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
© 1993-2019 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

