Grand Opening of the New Combi Bowl at Vans Off The Wall Skatepark in Huntington Beach, California

Vans and Steve Van Doren invite to you to the Grand Opening of the new combi pool and HB park terrain section at the Vans Off The Wall Huntington Beach Skatepark located at 7471 Center Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92647. This event is open to the public.

“Please come join us at the Vans Huntington Beach skatepark this Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10am-4pm. The newly added skating attractions are ready to shred. Welcome all. Free swag food and fun while it lasts.” @vansskate@vansgirls@vans@vans_mx@vanscanada

https://www.vans.com/skateparks-hb.html