Glen E. Friedman Surf Skate Style

When did you first hear of SurfSkate style?

It’s just a title, and I don’t care much for titles and boxes that separate people needlessly.

What does SurfSkate style mean to you and who has the best surf skate style?

As far as I’m concerned, not even being a surfer, but growing up in the culture, there is no other style. Surf style fluidity is what style is all about. OG Surf Skaters: Tony Alva, Paul Constantineau, Shogo Kubo. Present Surf Skaters: Greyson Fletcher.

How has surfing influenced skateboarding, and skateboarding influenced surfing?

At this point in time, I’d say skateboarding benefitted way more than surfing, because I see all the tricks that have moved to the water, taking away from the natural fluidity of surfing that I appreciate so much, as a matter of style.

Is SurfSkate style important today?

It is to me. It doesn’t have to be to anyone else, but it separates something that’s cool to watch from something that just doesn’t look interesting to me.

Glen E. Friedman puts down his camera and lays one back for Stecyk’s lens. Photo © CR Stecyk III Glen E. Friedman puts down his camera and lays one back for Stecyk’s lens. Photo © CR Stecyk III

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY:

The influence of surfing on skateboarding has been discussed since the beginning of both, yet we have now entered a new era, where skateboarding has returned the favor with its own unique influence on the surfing world. In order to get to the core of this cross over and to try to define the origins and current state and status of surf skate style, we’ve interviewed some of the most innovative skateboarders, surfers, artists, documentarians, photographers, filmmakers and musicians on the planet. In honor of the great, Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything…” welcome to our exploration of Surf Skate Style featuring interviews with Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Art Brewer, Bennett Harada, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Carter Slade, Chris Miller, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Keith Morris, Kirra Kehoe, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Pat Bareis, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.

