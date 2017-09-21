Get Your Juice Jacket Now With 5 Classic Pools Pipes & Punk Rock Designs

Work Hard. Skate Hard. These recycled Juice work jackets come in navy blue with the Juice Magazine Pools Pipes & Punk Rock logo on the front and your choice of graphic on the back. Choose from these 5 Juice Classic Designs: Ace of Spades, Keep Skateboarding A Crime, Build X Destroy, Skateboard Criminal or Pools, Pipes & Punk Rock.
Pricing: $49.95 plus shipping.
International orders will have additional shipping charge. Email [email protected] for international shipping info. Thank you!
Shota Kubo in the “Keep Skateboarding A Crime” Juice jacket. Photo by Dan Levy
