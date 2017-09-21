Get Your Juice Jacket Now With 5 Classic Pools Pipes & Punk Rock Designs

Work Hard. Skate Hard. These recycled Juice work jackets come in navy blue with the Juice Magazine Pools Pipes & Punk Rock logo on the front and your choice of graphic on the back. Choose from these 5 Juice Classic Designs: Ace of Spades, Keep Skateboarding A Crime, Build X Destroy, Skateboard Criminal or Pools, Pipes & Punk Rock.

Pricing: $49.95 plus shipping.


Size
Design


International orders will have additional shipping charge. Email [email protected] for international shipping info. Thank you!

Shota Kubo in the “Keep Skateboarding A Crime” Juice jacket. Photo by Dan Levy

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
