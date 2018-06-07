Get Vertical At The Mar Vista Art Walk Tonight With Wynn Miller Photography Show

Join us tonight, June 7th, 2018, at the Mar Vista Art Walk, for the Wynn Miller Photo show, from 6pm-10pm at Buckwild Gallery at 12804 Venice Blvd, Venice, CA 90066, featuring never before exhibited skate photography from the Wynn Miller archives. Stop by the Juice Magazine display at Buckwild Gallery and hang out with the photographers and artists, Wynn Miller, Jeff Ho and Dan Levy and grab a complimentary magazine and say hello.

Tonight, the Buckwild Gallery will also be featuring the “Sk8 Or Die” show featuring hand-painted skateboards by ERROR, ROBSKI, GAPHS, ENIGMA, CLOER, FLUEK, LIFE’S FULL OF BUMPS, SPEF, RAD, AZUCAR, NEPSI, HAZOE, BENNO, HONOR, MENSO, ZAHR, PASTEL, PALM TREES, ORANGE MOOSE, FUXER, MEWS, REVA, TEACHR, LOONEY, DUZER, ZER, WYNOS, THRILLER and many more.

See an amazing collection of hand-painted skateboards, skate photography and incredible art celebrating skateboarding! Meet the artists, photographers and curators at 7:30pm. Featured photographers include: Wynn Miller, Andrae Steed, Brian Averill, Mitchelito Orquiola, Stephanie Sherwood and Titano Cruz. Spray paint or spraying paint, no matter your artistic mood, the Buckwild Gallery is the place for you.

Tony Alva. Photo by Wynn Miller Tony Alva. Photo by Wynn Miller

#marvista#marvistaartwalk #veniceskatepark#venicebeach #skate #vintageskateboard#dogtown #ramp #vans #vansskate #art#fineart #skatephotoaday #ArtSupplyStore#GraffShop #ArtSupplies #SprayPaint#Graffiti #GraffitiArt #Venice #StreetArt#LoopColors #losangeles #artwalk#graffiti #losangelesgraffiti #lagraff#skatedecks @juicemagazine@marvistaartwalk

Shogo Kubo. Photo by Wynn Miller Shogo Kubo. Photo by Wynn Miller

One of the best parts of #MVAW is the diversity of creativity(art)! Tonight’s Mar Vista Art Walk is one mile of music, live art, galleries, restaurants, bars, shops, and more, from 6pm – 10pm, all along Venice Blvd from Beethoven to Inglewood. Check out the great live painting and music at the @risingsonsind block party takeover, and see the paint and board competition at @coffeeconnectionla vineyard & paint off @alanascoffee and much more!

Come out to Venice Blvd tonight and get radical with all the bands, artists, skateboarders and photographers. The theme for the Mar Vista Art Walk June 7th event is “Vertical” and features art exhibitions celebrating Dogtown Skate and Surf culture, Venice skateboarding and surfing, and its Mar Vista/Venice connection. The Mar Visa Art Walk brings some of the best of LA’s music and art to the streets and businesses of Mar Vista. Poster art by Priscilla Witte. To participate as an artist, musician, vendor or volunteer, go to: https://www.marvistaartwalk.org/participate/