Gerry Lopez Surf Skate Style

SURF SKATE STYLE WITH GERRY LOPEZ. INTERVIEW BY JUICE MAGAZINE. PHOTO BY JEFF DIVINE.

“Skateboarding in the early 1960s was called sidewalk surfing. In the ‘70s, when it really took off with good wheels and trucks, Rory Russell and I used to go to the skatepark in Carlsbad. I think it was the first one around. So skating was something surfers did when the surf was flat. Tony Alva and Jay Adams started coming to Hawaii where the kids like Larry Bertlemann and Derek Ho were skating the drainage ditches called Uluwatu and Wallos and there was a blending of the skate styles. Rory even built a ramp in his backyard at Chun’s Reef and would work up a sweat to warm up for surfing. It was generally assumed that skateboarding was an off-shoot sport from surfing and surfers. Eventually, it made its way inland and took on a life of its own with skaters that weren’t surfers. Now it is considered a separate sport, but the reality is that its roots are surfing.” – GERRY LOPEZ

Gerry Lopez – the ultimate stylist – Pipeline 1971. Photo Jeff Divine Gerry Lopez – the ultimate stylist – Pipeline 1971. Photo Jeff Divine

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY:

