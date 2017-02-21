General Pants Bowl-A-Rama Bondi Beach 2017

BOWL-A-RAMA, Australia’s biggest bowl skating event, went off at Bondi Skate Park, Feb 18 & 19 2017, with many of the world’s best riders. This year’s event included four divisions: a Juniors AM comp, the all new Women’s comp, as well as the Masters and Pro contests, making this the largest gathering of legendary and current pro skateboarders in the Southern Hemisphere so far this year.

Lee Leal of Embassy Skateboards led the charge to Oz from Texas, along with Todd Prince, Pat Black, Collin Graham and Jed Fuller, where they landed a prime Airbnb spot front row and proceeded to rip ride and document the weekend’s debauchery for your viewing pleasure. Check out Lee’s snaps and Jed’s Facebook live streams and keep scrolling to check out the results of the bowl comps. Congrats to all the riders and winners! Stay up on all the Bowl-A-Rama action at http://www.bowlarama.com.au/

Bucky Lasek. Filming by Lee Leal

Steve Olson. Filming by Lee Leal

Clay Kreiner. Filming by Rhino

Photos by Lee Leal

PROS Final Results – General Pants Co. Bowl-A-Rama – Top 8 Competitors

1. Cory Juneau

2. Tom Schaar

3. Jono Schwan

4. Rune Glifberg

5. Beaver Fleming

6. Luke Russell

7. Clay Kreiner

8. Joshua Rodriguez

MASTERS Final Results – General Pants Co. Bowl-A-Rama – TOP 5 Final Competitors

1. Steve Caballero

2. Tony Hawk

3. Pat Hgoho

4. Mike McGill

5. Darren Navarrette

WOMENS Final Results – General Pants Co. Bowl-A-Rama – TOP 5 Final Competitors

1. Jordyn Barratt

2. Brighton Zeuner

3. Poppy Starr Olsen

4. Amelia Brodka

5. Sari Simpson

JUNIORS Final Results – General Pants Co. Bowl-A-Rama – TOP 5 Final Competitors

1. Keegan Palmer

2. Tate Carew

3. Taylor Nye

4. Dylan Donnini

5. Luigi Cini

BEST TRICK – Ivan Federico “KickFlip Andrecht”

BEST BIGGEST AIR – Beaver Fleming “10 Feet”

For more info, please visit: http://www.bowlarama.com.au/australia/index.html