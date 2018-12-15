Garrett McNamara Surf Skate Style

SURF SKATE STYLE WITH GARRETT MCNAMARA. INTERVIEW BY JUICE MAGAZINE. PHOTO BY PEDRO MIRANDA.

When did you first hear of SurfSkate style?

I first heard the words surf skate style in 1976 in Berkley, California.

What does SurfSkate style mean to you?

It’s pretty much a lifestyle. When talking about style, it’s when someone is flowing with the board and cruising and turning with effortless ease. You are complimenting the wave or concrete.

Who has the best SurfSkate style?

Buttons, Jay Adams, Olson, Tom Curran and Mick Fanning.

How has surfing influenced skateboarding and how has skateboarding influenced surfing?

Surfing influenced skateboarding by making it a little more stylish and skateboarding made surfing more radical, taking it to a whole other level with airs and blowing out your tail. Skateboarding has made it easier to be able to practice turns etc., because the ramps are always there. The waves come and go.

Is SurfSkate style important today?

Having fun and doing what you love is most important, but good style makes everything look better.

“When someone is flowing with the board and cruising and turning with effortless ease, you are complimenting the wave or concrete.” Photo © Pedro Miranda “When someone is flowing with the board and cruising and turning with effortless ease, you are complimenting the wave or concrete.” Photo © Pedro Miranda

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY:

The influence of surfing on skateboarding has been discussed since the beginning of both, yet we have now entered a new era, where skateboarding has returned the favor with its own unique influence on the surfing world. In order to get to the core of this cross over and to try to define the origins and current state and status of surf skate style, we’ve interviewed some of the most innovative skateboarders, surfers, artists, documentarians, photographers, filmmakers and musicians on the planet. In honor of the great, Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything…” welcome to our exploration of Surf Skate Style featuring interviews with Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Art Brewer, Bennett Harada, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Carter Slade, Chris Miller, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Keith Morris, Kirra Kehoe, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Pat Bareis, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, ORDER ISSUE #75 AT THE JUICE SHOP…