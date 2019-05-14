Fucking Awesome Shop Now Open in Hollywood, California

Sky Anselmo rolled up to opening day of the new Fucking Awesome store in Hollywood, California and filmed this clip and said thanks to the FA crew. Congrats to Jason Dill and Anthony Van Engelen! The place looks… fucking awesome!

If you’re in Los Angeles, go pay Fucking Awesome a visit at 6556 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood, CA 90028 and buy a bunch of cool shit. If you’re not in LA, you can show your support for AVE and Dill online at fuckingawesomestore.com anytime.

Photos, video and editing by Skyler Anselmo @wordthunderbird



EDITOR’S NOTE:

*Juice Magazine would like to take this opportunity to welcome Skyler Anselmo to the Juice crew. Many of you may remember Skyler from his Wounded Knee Skateboards ad in Juice #63 when Jim Murphy first saw his skateboarding talents. Skyler has been skateboarding since he was a kid and his natural ability to tell a story through video and photography are a tribute to his Native American roots. Sky wanted to thank Dill and AVE for the many contributions they have made to the kids out on the Native American Reservations, so we thought this would be a great first assignment.

Thanks to Sky for jumping on board with Juice, and thanks to Jim Murphy for dedicating his life to helping build skateparks and providing skateboards for the kids on the rez, and thanks to Dill and AVE for their contributions and everything they have done to support skateboarding on the Native American Reservations and beyond. Juice Magazine would like to wish you all success and happiness into the future.

ABOUT SKYLER ANSELMO:

Skyler Anselmo is a tribal member of the Akimel O’otham (river people) Nation and currently resides in Southern California. “Skateboarding gives me the freedom to be myself.” Skyler says. Sky symbolizes the new hardcore skate generation of Native youth with natural style and flow, and is an accomplished artist who focuses on the power of creativity, skateboarding and Native activism. He has trained in the digital arts and worked with an Americorps community service program, in the Gila River Indian Community, to help with community/land restoration and documenting community events and projects. Sky tries to surround himself with art, music, skateboarding and the outdoors and takes pictures and films friends and people involved in said activities, and we are honored to welcome Sky to the Juice crew!