Fu Manchu New Album “Clone Of The Universe” Out February 9th

Southern California’s hard-rock legends FU MANCHU will release their 12th studio album, Clone of the Universe, on Friday, February 9th via their own At The Dojo Records. Clone Of The Universe marks a new chapter for the “fuzz rock” pioneers as they mix straight ahead blistering rock with unexpected time shifts, featuring tracks like the roaring cuts “Don’t Panic” and “(I’ve Been) Hexed” and the dynamically complex “Clone of the Universe” and “Slower Than Light.” The centerpiece of the album is “IL Mostro Atomico,” an 18 minute 8 second, side long epic featuring a special guest performance by Alex Lifeson, guitarist and songwriter of the band RUSH. Heavier than anything they’ve ever done and broken into 4 distinct sections, it’s new ground for a band that’s been pushing the boundaries of “fuzz and wah” since its formation in 1990.
Fu Manchu “Clone of the Universe” Lyric Video:
The album was recorded and produced by FU MANCHU and Jim Monroe at The Racket Room in Santa Ana CA, as well as additional recording with Andrew Giacumakis at SUSSTUDIO in Simi Valley CA. FU MANCHU is Scott Hill (vocals, guitar), Bob Balch (Guitars), Brad Davis (Bass) and Scott Reeder (Drums and Percussion).
FU MANCHU will kick off their world tour in support of Clone of the Universe with a performance at Amoeba Records in Hollywood (Feb 8th) and two sold out album release shows at Troubadour in Los Angeles (Feb 9th) and at The Casbah in San Diego (Feb 10th), which will be followed by a European and U.S. headline tour. Tickets are on sale now at http://fu-manchu.com/tour-dates/.
FU MANCHU Tour Dates:
Feb 8 – Hollywood, CA – Amoeba Records
Feb 9 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour (SOLD OUT)
Feb 10 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah (SOLD OUT)
Mar 2 – Paris, France – Le Trabendo
Mar 3 – Hengelo, Netherlands – Metropool
Mar 5 – Berlin, Germany – Festsaal Kreuzberg
Mar 6 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset
Mar 7 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller
Mar 8 – Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser Strand
Mar 10 – Helsinki, Finland – Nosturi
Mar 11 – Riga, Latvia – Meina Piekdiena
Mar 13 – Warsaw, Poland – Poglos
Mar 14 – Prague, Czech Republic – Storm
Mar 15 – Wien, Austria – Arena
Mar 16 – Budapest, Hungary – A38
Mar 18 – Zurich, Switzerland – Mascotte
Mar 19 – Bern, Switzerland – Dachstock
Mar 20 – Munich, Germany – Hansa 39
Mar 21 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof
Mar 23 – Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle
Mar 24 – Cologne, Germany – Burgerhaus Stollwerck
Mar 25 – Haarlem, Netherlands – Patronaat
Mar 26 – Leuven, Belgium – Depot
Mar 27 – London, UK – O2 Academy Islington
May 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
May 3 – Dallas, TX – Curtain Club
May 4 – Austin, TX – Barracuda
May 5 – Houston, TX – White Oak
May 7 – Atlanta, GA – Vinyl
May 8 – Raleigh, NC – Kings
May 9 – Washington, DC – Rock & Roll Hotel
May 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
May 12 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
May 13 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
May 15 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
May 16 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
May 17 – Detroit, MI – El Club
May 19 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
May 22 – Denver, CO – Streets of London Pub (SOLD OUT)
May 23 – Denver, CO – Streets of London Pub (SOLD OUT)
Aug 20 – Cookeville, TN – Muddy Roots Festival
Pre-Order the new album, Clone of the Universe:
Fu Manchu Site – www.Fu-Manchu.com
Amazon – http://amzn.to/2n3XxH1
iTunes – https://apple.co/2EsXcHQ
In anticipation, the band has partnered with RollingStone.com on the eve of release to premiere the record’s magnum opus, an 18+ minute long track called “IL Mostro Atomico,” which features guitar legend, Alex Lifeson, from the platinum selling, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band RUSH. Stream “IL Mostro Atomico” now at RollingStone.com: http://rol.st/2EunCsO
For More Information:
Band Website: http://bit.ly/2Dnjfgp
Band Facebook: http://bit.ly/2D6EGEK
Band Twitter: http://bit.ly/2qUHekp
Band Instagram: http://bit.ly/2ARJFUu
Band YouTube: http://bit.ly/2muVg7t
Clone of the Universe Fanlink: http://bit.ly/2ASk125
Post a reply