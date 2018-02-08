Fu Manchu New Album “Clone Of The Universe” Out February 9th

Southern California’s hard-rock legends FU MANCHU will release their 12th studio album, Clone of the Universe, on Friday, February 9th via their own At The Dojo Records. Clone Of The Universe marks a new chapter for the “fuzz rock” pioneers as they mix straight ahead blistering rock with unexpected time shifts, featuring tracks like the roaring cuts “Don’t Panic” and “(I’ve Been) Hexed” and the dynamically complex “Clone of the Universe” and “Slower Than Light.” The centerpiece of the album is “IL Mostro Atomico,” an 18 minute 8 second, side long epic featuring a special guest performance by Alex Lifeson, guitarist and songwriter of the band RUSH. Heavier than anything they’ve ever done and broken into 4 distinct sections, it’s new ground for a band that’s been pushing the boundaries of “fuzz and wah” since its formation in 1990.

Fu Manchu “Clone of the Universe” Lyric Video:

The album was recorded and produced by FU MANCHU and Jim Monroe at The Racket Room in Santa Ana CA, as well as additional recording with Andrew Giacumakis at SUSSTUDIO in Simi Valley CA. FU MANCHU is Scott Hill (vocals, guitar), Bob Balch (Guitars), Brad Davis (Bass) and Scott Reeder (Drums and Percussion).

FU MANCHU will kick off their world tour in support of Clone of the Universe with a performance at Amoeba Records in Hollywood (Feb 8th) and two sold out album release shows at Troubadour in Los Angeles (Feb 9th) and at The Casbah in San Diego (Feb 10th), which will be followed by a European and U.S. headline tour. Tickets are on sale now at http://fu-manchu.com/tour-dates/.

FU MANCHU Tour Dates:

Feb 8 – Hollywood, CA – Amoeba Records

Feb 9 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour (SOLD OUT)

Feb 10 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah (SOLD OUT)

Mar 2 – Paris, France – Le Trabendo

Mar 3 – Hengelo, Netherlands – Metropool

Mar 5 – Berlin, Germany – Festsaal Kreuzberg

Mar 6 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset

Mar 7 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

Mar 8 – Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser Strand

Mar 10 – Helsinki, Finland – Nosturi

Mar 11 – Riga, Latvia – Meina Piekdiena

Mar 13 – Warsaw, Poland – Poglos

Mar 14 – Prague, Czech Republic – Storm

Mar 15 – Wien, Austria – Arena

Mar 16 – Budapest, Hungary – A38

Mar 18 – Zurich, Switzerland – Mascotte

Mar 19 – Bern, Switzerland – Dachstock

Mar 20 – Munich, Germany – Hansa 39

Mar 21 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof

Mar 23 – Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle

Mar 24 – Cologne, Germany – Burgerhaus Stollwerck

Mar 25 – Haarlem, Netherlands – Patronaat

Mar 26 – Leuven, Belgium – Depot

Mar 27 – London, UK – O2 Academy Islington

May 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

May 3 – Dallas, TX – Curtain Club

May 4 – Austin, TX – Barracuda

May 5 – Houston, TX – White Oak

May 7 – Atlanta, GA – Vinyl

May 8 – Raleigh, NC – Kings

May 9 – Washington, DC – Rock & Roll Hotel

May 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

May 12 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

May 13 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

May 15 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

May 16 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

May 17 – Detroit, MI – El Club

May 19 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

May 22 – Denver, CO – Streets of London Pub (SOLD OUT)

May 23 – Denver, CO – Streets of London Pub (SOLD OUT)

Aug 20 – Cookeville, TN – Muddy Roots Festival

Pre-Order the new album, Clone of the Universe:

Fu Manchu Site – www.Fu-Manchu.com

Amazon – http://amzn.to/2n3XxH1

iTunes – https://apple.co/2EsXcHQ

In anticipation, the band has partnered with RollingStone.com on the eve of release to premiere the record’s magnum opus, an 18+ minute long track called “IL Mostro Atomico,” which features guitar legend, Alex Lifeson, from the platinum selling, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band RUSH. Stream “IL Mostro Atomico” now at RollingStone.com: http://rol.st/2EunCsO

