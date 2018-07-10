Florida Vert Series Highlights from Stop #2 at Phishlips

The FVS storm kicked in early afternoon the day before the start. It was so fast and ferocious that the obvious assumption was that the skating was going to be EPIC and it WAS! Congrats to all of the winners…
Florida Vert Series Stop #2 at Phishlips Contest Results:
12 & Under: 1. Gavin Liller, 2. Curren Atterbury, 3. Cole Liller, 4. Aaron Pike, 5. Gavin Lowder, 6. Legend Lopez, 7. Jason Gutierrez, 8. Alexander Gareau
Ages 13 – 39: 1. Logan Harvey, 2. Brad Sparks, 3. Tyler Dick, 4. Jackson Lowder, 5. Henry Romero, 6. Carter Petrocci, 7. Luke Judd, 8. Gabe Dail
Ages 20 – 39: 1. Rodney Jones, 2. Scott Tupper, 3. Tommy Vendemmia, 4. Jamie Andre’s, 5. SNARF (R.I.P.), 6. Logan Yale, 7. Pat McKenna, 8. Steve Audrus, 9. Sean Biacan, 10. Matthew Cox, 11. Austin Barnes, 12. Rayvo Brown
Masters 40 – 49: 1. Matt Dove, 2. Darren Naverrette, 3. Derek Krasauskas, 4. Rodney Mead, 5. Brian Drake, 6. Travis Beattie, 7. Mark Pfieffer, 8. David “Malachi” Smith, 9. Mark “OTIS” Smith, 10. Brett Roper. 11. Brett Snyder, 12. Robert Roper, 13. Mark “RED” Scott, 14. Greg “PSYCO” Williams, 15. Shane Patterson, 16. Mike Thompson, 17. Bobby Yockins, 18. Joe Revard, 19. Greg Anderson
Grand Masters 50 & Up: 1. Henry Gutierrez, 2. Dan Brown, 3. Bob Pribble, 4. Tab Textor, 5. Sam Boo, 6. Troy Lowman
Open: 1. Collin Graham, 2. Steven Pineiro, 3. Wyatt Wisenbaker, 4. Steven McKaig, 5. Archer Braun, 6. Eli Reams, 7. Cam Noren, 8. Reef Orlando, 9. AJ Nelson, 10. Logan Harvey, 11. Ronan Livingston, 12. Juan Pineiro
The Fellowship of Skateboarding. Photo: Thomas Rowe
|
HUGE THANK YOU TO THE TITLE SPONSORS FOR CASH PRIZE PURSE!!!
S1 HELMETS, VIBRONIC HEMP WHEELS, RAMPTECH, EASTERN SKATE SUPPLY
THANK YOU NEW BELGIUM BEWERY! THANK YOU JARRITOS!
FVS would like to Recognize and Thank all of the product sponsors!
MOONSHINE SKATEBOARDS, LAKE SKATES, BONES WHEELS, 187 KILLER PADS, EMBASSY SKATEBOARDS, THUNDER TRUCKS, SHIPYARD SKATES, DEMON SEED SKATEBOARDS, CREATURE, BUTCHER BLOCK WHEELS, JUICE MAGAZINE, SKELETON KEY, SPEEDLAB WHEELS, KEEPING VERT DEAD, FLYPAPER GRIP, MADRID SKATEBOARDS, ROADKILL HARDWARE, and GATOR SKINS.
THANK YOU TO THE FVS SUPPORT CREW:
Brett Snyder, Keith Baldassare, Peter Furnee, Garrett Caffacus, Tyler Brady, JJ Kefalas, Tom Orlando, AJ Nelson, Juan Pineiro, Sam Boo, Mike Mapp, Dan Heyman, Josh Marlow, Matt Dove, Rodney Mead, Dan Brown, Troy Lowman, Henry Gutierrez and Eddie Gutierrez.
THANK YOU MIKE THOMPSON And everyone else who helped out. CHEERS!
|
Next up is FVS stop 3 and it’s an event that deserves some serious appreciation!
What is Labor Day at Drakes? #LDAD4 is 3 days filled with skateboarding that kicks off on Friday, August 31 and doesn’t end till Sunday evening. Things start heating up on Friday as skaters start filling in throughout the day at Drakes for the vert session. On Friday the skating does not end when the sun goes down on vert ramp…it just relocates to Eastern Skate Supply for a nighttime bowl jam. Saturday is when all hell breaks out with a full day of vert fueled madness and with the addition of the Florida Vert Series, BBQ & Brews is sure to be thriller that will be the HIGHLIGHT of the weekend! On Sunday things start winding down with a mellow D.I.Y. backyard crawl. The sessions progress from various spots around town to the next and skaters will be exposed to little bit of everything that Wilmington has to offer.
Bob Umbel – “LDAD is one of my favorite skate trips of the year and I can’t wait to get back for another gathering and some Carolina hospitality. They have a great skateboard community, I love the scene they have going!”
Adam “Scizzors” Effertz – “I attended Labor Day at Drakes the last couple of years and it is one of the best backyard vertical get togethers in the country and I’m stoked we will get to add the FVS event to it on Saturday Sept 1st. I look forward to visiting one of my former hometowns and seeing my mom as well. Life is good”
Streaming Live coverage of the Masters and Open Finals from the Florida Vert Series event on Saturday September 1st at Drakes will be featured on Bob Umbel’s YouTube account at youtube.com/user/bobumbel
Stop #3 overview of Drake’s Ramp
Drake’s ramp.
|
Drake’s Vert Ramp built by Ramptech
40ft Wide – 10.5ft Transitions – 1.5ft Vert
14ft Flat – 1.5ft Extension x 16ft wide
3ft Channel with pool coping on channel side
Drake’s ramp is a PERFECT backyard ramp!!!
|
|
|
the preferred choice for accommodations during the Labor Day at Drake’s event is
Holidayday Inn Express Leland
1020 Grandiflora Drive, Leland, NC 28451.
We have a block of 12 rooms held until July 30th. After that, they will go back into inventory for general public so make your reservations soon! Keep in mind this event is during Labor Day Holiday so hotels will be hard to find and expensive!
Call for reservations: 910-383-3300
Group name: “Florida Vert Series = FVS”
Room Rates:$125 – Double – 2 Double beds + sleeper sofa
$110 – Single – 1 King bed + sleeper sofa
Includes Free Breakfast, Pets Welcome, Indoor Pool, Free Wi-Fi, Refrigerator, 37″ flat screen TV
|
|
|
The Weekend Schedule:
Friday July 31st
Drake’s Vert Warm Ups 10am till Dark.
Friday night bowl jam at Eastern Skate Supply
6612 Amsterdam way, Wilmington. NC. 28405
Saturday September 1st
Florida Vert Series Contest at Drake’s
Contest will start approximately 10:00am with 12 & Under
Sunday September 2nd
Rain Date.
|
|
|
TITLE SPONSORS: S1 Helmet Co, Vibronic Hemp Wheels, and Eastern Skate Supply have come together for the Prize Purse and BBQ!!! FREE EVENT SHIRT with entry. FREE COOKOUT for all competitors. FREE BREW for all competitors over 21
At this time, the FVS Open Cash Prize Purse is $2,000.00
Example Payout:
- $600
- $400
- $300
- $240
- $200
- $160
- $100
At this time the Masters Prize Purse is $850.00
Example Payout:
- $300
- $200
- $100
- $80
- $70
- $60
- $50
FVS will have a tent set up next to the vert ramp for skaters to SIGN UP for their division and Pay their $20 entry fee.
Order of the day by division:
12 & Under
13 – 19
20 – 39
40 & 49
50 & Up
Open
FVS may combine/expand any divisions with low participation within reason
FVS will add a Girls Division if at least 5 girls come out…..
FVS will run each division to conclusion “qualifiers, final” then on to the next division
FVS Awards will be presented directly after the Open Final
Each heat gets a 20-25 minute warm-up
(Uses the entire ramp. Skate with Speed, Amplitude, Difficulty, Commitment & Flow with a variety of tricks to maximize your score)
12 & Under Division will be considered a Final and will consist of 4 – 35 second runs with your best run counts. “First Wall Rebate”
13 – 19 Division will be considered a Final and will consist of 4 – 35 second runs with your best run counts. “First Wall Rebate”
20 – 39 Division will be considered a Final and will be a Jam session
Final format:
- Jam will be 20 – 30 minutes
- No timed runs
- No Rebates
- Skate till you fall or finish run
- 1 overall Jam impression score
- Judging Criteria remains the same
- 4-5 Judge Panel
- All judge’s scores will count
50 & Up Grand Masters will be considered a Final and will be a Jam session
Final format:
- Jam will be 20 – 30 minutes
- No timed runs
- No Rebates
- Skate till you fall or finish run
- 1 overall Jam impression score
- Judging Criteria remains the same
- 4-5 Judge Panel
- All judge’s scores will count
40 – 49 Masters with 9 skaters or more will have to qualify for the finals. Qualifiers will be 3 – 35 second runs and your best run will used to determine who advances to final.
For the skaters that advanced to the final. The final will be a Jam session and will consist of top 6-7 skaters based on best runs from the qualifier.
Final format:
- Jam will be 30 minutes
- No timed runs
- No Rebates
- Skate till you fall or finish run
- 1 overall Jam impression score
- Judging Criteria remains the same
- 4-5 Judge Panel
- All judge’s scores will count
OPEN Division with 9 skaters or more will have to qualify for the finals. Qualifiers will be 3 – 35 second runs and your best run will used to determine who advances to final.
For the skaters that advanced to the final. The final will be a Jam session and will consist of top 6-7 skaters based on best runs from the qualifier.
Final format:
- Jam will be 30 minutes
- No timed runs
- No Rebates
- Skate till you fall or finish run
- 1 overall Jam impression score
- Judging Criteria remains the same
- 4-5 Judge Panel
- All judge’s scores will count
Skater’s scores will be averaged from the judge panel.
Example:
1Judge – 89
2Judge – 91
3Judge – 92
4Judge – 91
5Judge – 90
Skater Score – 90.60
Judging Criteria:
Difficulty of Maneuvers – This refers to the amount, variety, and technical ability needed to perform the maneuvers.
Use of the Ramp – Using the entire ramp width during competition will yield a higher score. Hitting all critical points (Extensions, Channel, etc.) and skating the entire ramp is what the judges are looking for.
Amplitude and Speed – Going big always helps your score. The higher the air and longer the grind, the better your run will be. You have to go fast to go big, so keep your momentum as you flow from one maneuver to the next.
Power, Style and Creativity – Your power, style and creativity determines how you look while skating. It shows your overall level of control and how comfortable you are while flowing from maneuver to maneuver. It displays your ability to approach the ramp in a unique manor.
Consistency – It’s better to stay on your board than take falls just to make one trick. This also means completing your entire run (using all your time in a timed run don’t stop with time remaining and Active and Assertive in Jam).
The point scoring system to be used is zero to one hundred broken up into increments like this:
0 – 20 BAD
20 – 30 FAIR
40 – 50 AVERAGE
60 – 70 GOOD
80 – 100 EXCELLENT
|
|
|
Stay tuned to the Florida Vert Series web-site for updates!
http://rumbel.wixsite.com/floridavertseries
Post a reply