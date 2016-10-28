Florida Vert Series #3 at Kona Skatepark

The Florida Vert Series is a bright light of hope for vert skating contests on the East Coast and every event that the FVS crew put on this year was a much-needed showcase for hardcore vert warriors! On Oct 21-22, FVS Stop #3 landed at the legendary Kona Skatepark, the perfect battleground to test the mettle of riders from far and away. Skaters of all ages threw down and fired the ramp up with lip tricks and air assaults. Jimmy “The Greek” Marcus was there to call the action and the judges awarded podium places and prizes to the best from each division. Reef Orlando, remember his name because you’ll be hearing it again, took first in the 12 & Under division, while super grom, Christian Frazier, swiped first in the 13-19 age group. Eric McGuiness went big to claim the top slot in the 20-39 division, while style master Brian Drake took first in the 40-49 division. Tommy Leggett proved that being in the over 50 club is not slowing anyone down, while Jeromy Green flew into the stratosphere to take home first place in the heated Open Division. Collin Graham stoked out the judges and the crowd with his signature Collinoscopy to win the Best Trick Over The Channel, while Jeromy Green blasted a bionic 8.5 feet to snag the Highest Air Award. Skate rockers, the Concrete Criminals and Skatter Brainz jammed on the deck while The Drop In’s, Concrete Criminals, O’Hollerans, Warm Like Winter and The Pursuit of Liberty took over the stage for the After Party to celebrate the weekend. Congrats to all the skaters, friends and family that made the trip for this incredible contest and big thanks to the crew at Florida Vert Series and Kona Skatepark for keeping the tradition alive of what skateboard contests should always be about – FUN!

Kona Results:

Nixon Awards:

Best Trick Over Channel: Collin Graham – “Colinoscopy” Stalefish Egguerial

Highest Air: Jeromy Green – 8.5ft

12 & Under:

1. Reef Orlando – Age 11

2. Nash Barfield – Age 8

3. Tyler Dick – Age 11

4. Gavin Liller – Age 9

5. Mathias Allen – Age 10

6. Xavier Schwartz – Age 10

13 – 19:

1. Christian Frazier – Age 13

2. Jake Yanko – Age 14

3. Riley Patterson – Age 13

4. Nathan Midgette – Age 15

5. Grace Marhoefer – Age 13

6. David Gayman – Age 16

20 – 39:

1. Eric McGuiness – Age 25

2. Trevor Brice – Age 20

3. Nate Shellhorn – Age 29

4. Pat Brown – Age 24

5. Tyler Coffman – Age 27

6. Chuey Stirling – Age 24

40 – 49:

1. Brian Drake – Age 44

2. Todd Johnson – Age 46

3. Rodney Mead – Age 48

4. Otis Smith – Age 45

5. Rich Payne – Age 40

6. Steve Workman – Age 43

7. Rick Morgan – Age 43

8. Brett Snyder – Age 46

50 & Up:

1. Tommy Leggett – Age 53

2. Dan Brown – Age 55

3. Mike Rogers – Age 50

OPEN:

1. Jeromy Green – Age 19

2. Colin Graham – Age 19

3. Jack Winburn – Age 14

4. Eli Reams – Age 19

5. Wyatt Wisenbaker – Age 15

6. Tyson Zane – Age 13

7. Will Cortez – Age 19

8. Isaac Crawford – Age 20

9. Brandon Yarborough – Age 22

For more coverage please visit the Florida Vert Series website at: http://rumbel.wixsite.com/floridavertseries

Keep up with the Kona Skatepark Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/Kona-Skatepark-151456051508/

Photos by JJ Kafalas (For more sick photos, check out @longwood_skarty on Instagram!)

Collin Graham Photo by JJ Kafalas @longwood_skarty

Jack Winburn. Photo by JJ Kafalas @longwood_skarty

Jeromy Green. Photo by JJ Kafalas @longwood_skarty

Nathan Midgette. Photo by JJ Kafalas @longwood_skarty

Rodney Mead. Photo by JJ Kafalas @longwood_skarty

Tommy Leggett. Photo by JJ Kafalas @longwood_skarty

Brian Drake. Photo by JJ Kafalas @longwood_skarty

12 & Under Division Winners. Photo by JJ Kafalas @longwood_skarty

Winners of the 13-19 Division. Photo by JJ Kafalas @longwood_skarty

Open Division Winners. Photo by JJ Kafalas @longwood_skarty

20-39 Division Winners. Photo by JJ Kafalas @longwood_skarty

40-49 Division Winners. Photo by JJ Kafalas @longwood_skarty

50 & Over Division Winners. Photo by JJ Kafalas @longwood_skarty

Thanks to the sponsors who support the FVS!

WOODWARD

BONES

S-ONE HELMET CO.

187 KILLER PADS

MOONSHINE SKATEBOARDS

NIXON

ROVE KNIVES

EMBASSY SKATEBOARDS

PRO-DESIGNED

SHIPYARD SKATES

CREATURE

DECK SPECKS

GREEN ISSUE

LAKE SKATES

DEMON SEED SKATEBOARDS

JUICE MAGAZINE

KEEPING VERT DEAD

BLACK SHEEP UNDERGROUND

BURLY CAPS

SKELETON KEY

LAUNCH MODE

SPEEDLAB WHEELS

BULLETPROOF KEVLAR LACES

DOMAIN PREMIUM APPAREL

IMMORTAL LACES

FLYPAPAPER GRIP

SECTOR 9

GULLWING TRUCKS

MADRID SKATEBOARDS

THUNDER TRUCKS

BANDS:

CONCRETE CRIMINALS

SKATTER BRAINZ

THE DROP IN’S

THE PURSUIT OF LIBERTY

WARM LIKE WINTER

THANK YOU TO THE KONA SUPPORT CREW:

Brett Snyder

David Morefield

Rodney Mead

Martin Ramos

Tim Johnson

Joe Marrara

Jimmy “Greek” Marcus

JJ Kefalas

Jamie Coggins

Tom Frazier

Kona Skatepark Staff …

We Salute you, CHEERS!