Florida Vert Series 2018 – Looking Ahead To The Future of Vert Skating

And now a message from the Florida Vert Series crew…

Looking ahead into the distant future of vert skating.

Skateboarding has certainly changed in the last thirty years. It has become a mainstream sport, rather than a pastime or passion framed by a counter-culture movement. Skateboarding has been sanitized, packaged and sold to the masses, and this is no more evident than in Street-League, Dew Tour or X-Games.

It’s a brave new world we find ourselves in, and all this looking back makes me wonder what could be in store for us in years to come.

What’s next for us? Embracing do-it-yourself backyard vert scene, alternative media is now the norm. And then, just like that, vert has become tragically hip.

The takeaways from the Florida Vert Series is not about the win or the final results, but about the culture of a backyard vert scene. It’s alive and well, and while the X-Games, Dew Tour are the pinnacle for some skaters, it is not the only way to enjoy vert events. All you need is stoked people, and skaters with a similar goal, to bolster the spirit and love of skating, without agendas. It’s not about prize-money or global rankings either, but about skating vert ramps with a competitive spirit.

Liam Pace spinning with excitement! Photo: Jamie Coggins  

2018 Series has starting to fall into place.

Event Dates:

Stop 1. Mead’s Backyard Vert Ramp in Holopaw, FL on April 28th

Stop 2. Phishlips Backyard Vert Ramp in Dunkirk, MD on June 30th

Stop 3. Drake’s Backyard Vert Ramp in Leland, N.C. on September 1st

  *TBD Stop 4. Morgan’s Backyard Vert Ramp in Middleburg, FL on Oct 20th

New event t-shirt artwork coming in 2018!

The Skatter Brainz will being jamming live at the first stop!

Mountain Dew Manor will have a new mini spine ramp complete by the first event! This will give skaters something to have fun on while not skating the vert ramp.

We would like to thank the returning sponsors for 2018!

Give them a follow on instagram and support them as they support us!

TITLE SPONSORS:

S-ONE HELMET CO.

VIBRONIC HEMP WHEELS

DEMON SEED SKATEBOARDS

KEEPING VERT DEAD

PRESENTING SPONSORS:

MOONSHINE SKATEBOARDS

LAKE SKATEBOARDS

SKELETON KEY MFG

CREATURE SKATEBOARDS

FLY PAPER GRIP

MADRID SKATEBOARDS

IMMORTAL LACES

TORTOISE PADS

TEAM PAIN SKATEPARKS

THUNDER TRUCKS

SHIPYARD SKATES

BUTCHER BLOCK WHEELS

JUICE MAGAZINE

BLACK SHEEP UNDERGROUND

EMBASSY SKATEBOARDS

GATOR SKINS

RAMPTECH

Stay tuned to the Florida Vert Series web-site for 2018 Updates!

http://rumbel.wixsite.com/floridavertseries

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
