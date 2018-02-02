Florida Vert Series 2018 – Looking Ahead To The Future of Vert Skating

Looking ahead into the distant future of vert skating. Skateboarding has certainly changed in the last thirty years. It has become a mainstream sport, rather than a pastime or passion framed by a counter-culture movement. Skateboarding has been sanitized, packaged and sold to the masses, and this is no more evident than in Street-League, Dew Tour or X-Games. It’s a brave new world we find ourselves in, and all this looking back makes me wonder what could be in store for us in years to come. What’s next for us? Embracing do-it-yourself backyard vert scene, alternative media is now the norm. And then, just like that, vert has become tragically hip. The takeaways from the Florida Vert Series is not about the win or the final results, but about the culture of a backyard vert scene. It’s alive and well, and while the X-Games, Dew Tour are the pinnacle for some skaters, it is not the only way to enjoy vert events. All you need is stoked people, and skaters with a similar goal, to bolster the spirit and love of skating, without agendas. It’s not about prize-money or global rankings either, but about skating vert ramps with a competitive spirit.