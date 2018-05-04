Florida Vert Series 2018 at Mountain Dew Manor

Florida Vert Series at Rodney Mead’s Mountain Dew Manor in Holopaw, Florida.

Photos by @Longwood_Skarty and @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Allen Midgette. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Auby Taylor. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Eli Reams. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Grace Marhoefer. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Jake Yanko. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Nathan Midgette. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Jake Yanko. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Nathan Midgette. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Rodney Mead. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

AJ Nelson. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Auby Taylor. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Brian Drake. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Cam Noren. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Curren Atterbury. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

AJ Nelson. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Curren Atterbury. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Dan Brown. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Eli Reams. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Gavin Liller. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Grace Marhoefer. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Henry Gutierrez. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Matt Dove. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Nathan Midgette. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Mark “Otis” Smith. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Nathan Midgette. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Mark “Otis” Smith. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Phil Hajal. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Reef Orlando. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Rodney Mead. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Steven McKaig. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Toby Koala. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Todd Johnson. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Todd Johnson. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Tyler Dick. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Todd Johnson. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Mountain Dew Manor Ramp at Rodney Mead’s. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Mark “Otis” Smith. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Auby Taylor. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Mike Frazier. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Tommy Leggett. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Dan Brown. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Mike Frazier. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Grace Marhoefer. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Mark Lake. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Phil Hajal. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Mark “Otis” Smith. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Mike Frazier. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Peter Furnee. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

David Malachi Smith. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Phil Hajal. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Todd Johnson. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Rodney Mead. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Results:

Mountain Dew Manor Results:

12 & Under:

  1. Gavin Liller
  2. Gui Khury
  3. Nash Barfield
  4. Curren Atterbury
  5. Gavin Lowder
  6. Cole Liller
  7. Carlin Makibbin
  8. Landon Zanfardino
  9. Cheyenne Taylor
  10. Addy Dick

13 – 39:

  1. Frank Schaffoth
  2.  Charles Webb
  3. Alexander Richman
  4. Tyler Coffman
  5. SNARF
  6. Tyler Dick
  7. Jackson Lowder

Masters 40 – 49:

  1. Mike Frazier  – $300.00
  2. Phil Hajal – $200.00
  3. Todd Johnson – $100.00
  4. Brian Drake – $90.00
  5. Rodney Mead – $80.00
  6. Rich Payne – $70.00
  7. Mark “Otis” Smith – $60.00
  8. Derek Krasauskas $50.00
  9. Brett Snyder
  10. Lindino Benedet
  11. David “Malachi” Smith
  12. Shane Patterson
  13. Peter Furnee
  14. Steve Workman

Grand Masters 50 & Up:

  1. Tommy Leggett
  2. Dan Brown
  3. Allen Midgette
  4. Pat Clark
  5. Bob Pribble
  6. Troy Lowman
  7. Mark Lake
  8. Sam Boo
  9. Tab Texter
  10. Randy Rose

Open:

  1. Jake Yanko – $800.00
  2. Steven Pineiro – $500.00
  3. Toby Ryan – $300.00
  4. AJ Nelson – $150.00
  5. Eli Reams – $100.00
  6. Cam Noren – $80.00
  7. Grace Marhoefer – $70.00
  8. Gui Khury – $60.00
  9. Steven McKaig
  10. Auby Taylor
  11. Reef Orlando
  12. Kevin Reynolds
  13. Nathan Midgette
  14. Eric McGuiness
  15. Keith Baldassare
  16. Isaac Crawford

For more, please visit: http://rumbel.wixsite.com/floridavertseries

Information

Written by May 4, 20181 comment

1 comment

  • Jen Stranko May 4, 2018

    Hell ya! Great to see some familiar faces and styles!

    Reply

Post a reply

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2018 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.