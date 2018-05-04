Florida Vert Series 2018 at Mountain Dew Manor

Florida Vert Series at Rodney Mead’s Mountain Dew Manor in Holopaw, Florida.

Photos by @Longwood_Skarty and @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Allen Midgette. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Auby Taylor. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Eli Reams. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Grace Marhoefer. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Jake Yanko. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Nathan Midgette. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Jake Yanko. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Nathan Midgette. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Rodney Mead. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

AJ Nelson. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Auby Taylor. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Brian Drake. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Cam Noren. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Curren Atterbury. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

AJ Nelson. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Curren Atterbury. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Dan Brown. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Eli Reams. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Gavin Liller. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Grace Marhoefer. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Henry Gutierrez. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Matt Dove. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Nathan Midgette. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Mark “Otis” Smith. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Nathan Midgette. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Mark “Otis” Smith. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Phil Hajal. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Reef Orlando. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Rodney Mead. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Steven McKaig. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Toby Koala. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Todd Johnson. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Todd Johnson. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Tyler Dick. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Todd Johnson. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty

Mountain Dew Manor Ramp at Rodney Mead’s. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Mark “Otis” Smith. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Auby Taylor. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Mike Frazier. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Tommy Leggett. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Dan Brown. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Mike Frazier. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Grace Marhoefer. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Mark Lake. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Phil Hajal. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Mark “Otis” Smith. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Mike Frazier. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Peter Furnee. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

David Malachi Smith. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Phil Hajal. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Todd Johnson. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Rodney Mead. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper

Results:

Mountain Dew Manor Results:

12 & Under:

Gavin Liller Gui Khury Nash Barfield Curren Atterbury Gavin Lowder Cole Liller Carlin Makibbin Landon Zanfardino Cheyenne Taylor Addy Dick

13 – 39:

Frank Schaffoth Charles Webb Alexander Richman Tyler Coffman SNARF Tyler Dick Jackson Lowder

Masters 40 – 49:

Mike Frazier – $300.00 Phil Hajal – $200.00 Todd Johnson – $100.00 Brian Drake – $90.00 Rodney Mead – $80.00 Rich Payne – $70.00 Mark “Otis” Smith – $60.00 Derek Krasauskas $50.00 Brett Snyder Lindino Benedet David “Malachi” Smith Shane Patterson Peter Furnee Steve Workman

Grand Masters 50 & Up:

Tommy Leggett Dan Brown Allen Midgette Pat Clark Bob Pribble Troy Lowman Mark Lake Sam Boo Tab Texter Randy Rose

Open:

Jake Yanko – $800.00 Steven Pineiro – $500.00 Toby Ryan – $300.00 AJ Nelson – $150.00 Eli Reams – $100.00 Cam Noren – $80.00 Grace Marhoefer – $70.00 Gui Khury – $60.00 Steven McKaig Auby Taylor Reef Orlando Kevin Reynolds Nathan Midgette Eric McGuiness Keith Baldassare Isaac Crawford

For more, please visit: http://rumbel.wixsite.com/floridavertseries