Florida Vert Series 2018 at Mountain Dew Manor

Florida Vert Series at Rodney Mead’s Mountain Dew Manor in Holopaw, Florida.
Photos by @Longwood_Skarty and @Kdf13_skatanworshipper
Allen Midgette. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Auby Taylor. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Eli Reams. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Grace Marhoefer. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Jake Yanko. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Nathan Midgette. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Jake Yanko. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Nathan Midgette. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Rodney Mead. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
AJ Nelson. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Auby Taylor. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Brian Drake. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Cam Noren. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Curren Atterbury. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
AJ Nelson. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Curren Atterbury. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Dan Brown. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Eli Reams. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Gavin Liller. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Grace Marhoefer. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Henry Gutierrez. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Matt Dove. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Nathan Midgette. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Mark “Otis” Smith. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Nathan Midgette. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Mark “Otis” Smith. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Phil Hajal. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Reef Orlando. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Rodney Mead. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Steven McKaig. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Toby Koala. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Todd Johnson. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Todd Johnson. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Tyler Dick. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Todd Johnson. Photo by @Longwood_Skarty
Mountain Dew Manor Ramp at Rodney Mead’s. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper
Mark “Otis” Smith. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper
Auby Taylor. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper
Mike Frazier. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper
Tommy Leggett. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper
Dan Brown. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper
Mike Frazier. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper
Grace Marhoefer. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper
Mark Lake. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper
Phil Hajal. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper
Mark “Otis” Smith. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper
Mike Frazier. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper
Peter Furnee. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper
David Malachi Smith. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper
Phil Hajal. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper
Todd Johnson. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper
Rodney Mead. Photo by @Kdf13_skatanworshipper
Results:
Mountain Dew Manor Results:
12 & Under:
- Gavin Liller
- Gui Khury
- Nash Barfield
- Curren Atterbury
- Gavin Lowder
- Cole Liller
- Carlin Makibbin
- Landon Zanfardino
- Cheyenne Taylor
- Addy Dick
13 – 39:
- Frank Schaffoth
- Charles Webb
- Alexander Richman
- Tyler Coffman
- SNARF
- Tyler Dick
- Jackson Lowder
Masters 40 – 49:
- Mike Frazier – $300.00
- Phil Hajal – $200.00
- Todd Johnson – $100.00
- Brian Drake – $90.00
- Rodney Mead – $80.00
- Rich Payne – $70.00
- Mark “Otis” Smith – $60.00
- Derek Krasauskas $50.00
- Brett Snyder
- Lindino Benedet
- David “Malachi” Smith
- Shane Patterson
- Peter Furnee
- Steve Workman
Grand Masters 50 & Up:
- Tommy Leggett
- Dan Brown
- Allen Midgette
- Pat Clark
- Bob Pribble
- Troy Lowman
- Mark Lake
- Sam Boo
- Tab Texter
- Randy Rose
Open:
- Jake Yanko – $800.00
- Steven Pineiro – $500.00
- Toby Ryan – $300.00
- AJ Nelson – $150.00
- Eli Reams – $100.00
- Cam Noren – $80.00
- Grace Marhoefer – $70.00
- Gui Khury – $60.00
- Steven McKaig
- Auby Taylor
- Reef Orlando
- Kevin Reynolds
- Nathan Midgette
- Eric McGuiness
- Keith Baldassare
- Isaac Crawford
For more, please visit: http://rumbel.wixsite.com/floridavertseries
Jen Stranko May 4, 2018
Hell ya! Great to see some familiar faces and styles!